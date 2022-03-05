The Public Pulse: Keeping children safe; Maintain local control of power districts; Rising cost of insulin

LB 491

As a board member of Nebraska Court Appointed Special Advocates, we support the advancement of LB 491 in the legislature. This bill would prohibit our state from having another private contractor case managing children who are removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. It was clear to our volunteers who advocate for these children in court that moving services to a new contractor always places services and families in turmoil. Throughout the St. Francis contract, cases were delayed, services were in disarray, and there were never enough case managers to serve these child victims in a safe way. I’m sure all Nebraskans are concerned about the waste of public tax money being mismanaged, but I know we must all be more concerned about the lives of our abused and neglected children.

We applaud Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh for introducing this bill and her clear commitment to keeping children safe. We would ask the legislature to pass this bill into law preventing children from being placed in this situation again in Nebraska.

John MacKenzie, Elkhorn

LB 1046

The bill LB 1046 attempts to take away almost all of the local control of NPPD and OPPD elected boards and put all of that power in the hands of present and future governors. Governors could hire and fire the CEOs of both power districts and appoint most of their board members. Local control of power districts in Nebraska is very important. It has worked very well for more than 75 years. It has given us some of the lowest electric power rates in the country. If it isn’t broken, they shouldn’t fix it. This bill was introduced by Sen. Bruce Bostelman from Brainard in Butler County.

I think this is a bad bill that should be killed by the members of the Natural Resources Committee. The members of that committee are from all over the state: Sens. Bostelman, Mike Moser, Raymond Aguilar, John Cavanaugh, Tim Gragert, Dan Hughes and Justin Wayne.

Bonnie Cosentino, Omaha

Insulin prices

In President Biden’s State of the Union speech, he said he wanted to make insulin affordable for everyone who needs it. Along with allowing Medicare negotiating prescription drug prices.

The Omaha World-Herald had a wonderful article (“1920s Omaha: Lifesaving breakthroughs, a health craze and a ‘fat tax’ that flops”) regarding insulin. It stated that in 1921, insulin was discovered. In 1923, Dr. Frederick Banting and Charles Best (who isolated insulin) sold the patent for $3 to ensure the lifesaving drug was accessible to all who needed it.

Why, then, does it cost hundreds of dollars a month now? Even with insurance, it can cost so much that people have to decide if they want to eat or get their insulin. Some are even rationing it.

I encourage everyone to look up this story. It is really worth reading.

Susan Peters, Omaha

Prohibit limits

I heard the other day, a certain person, I believe out of frustration, call for ‘term limits’ of elected representatives as an answer to holding them accountable. Well, they are right but, the only thing is, we already have limits. They are called elections. If you want to have real accountability, you have to be able to ‘recall’ the elected representatives. I speak from a position of experience as a former elected representative. Calling for ‘term limits’ may sound good, but in practice it is not. The system will adjust to that and the bureaucrats and lobbyists will become the benefactors. We need the elected being responsible to the electorate only. If they don’t — fire them. Boom, you have accountability.

Terrell Zobel, Omaha

Pillen’s progress

This lifelong Nebraskan and UNL (advertising) grad views with bemusement the evolution of commercials from gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen.

Following the regional embarrassment of his now-famous sneer to Dr. Fauci — with menacing shotgun pump — he’s moved on to boasting about how he (still) loves beating Oklahoma, as he did back in his 1978 player glory days. Longtime (and long-suffering) Husker fans naturally recall that year, had his team beaten Missouri the following week, we all would have been spared the ignominy of the Sooner rematch and subsequent loss in that post-season Orange Bowl.

Mr. Pillen’s latest commercials promise to protect us from “the radical transgender agenda,” and won’t we all feel safer should any lipstick-wielding Oklahomans opt to storm our southern border?

Steve Paschang, Omaha

Love and deeds

Larry Leeds (Pulse, Feb. 19) is wrong about love and prayer. The Bible teaches us to love one another. The Ten Commandments are summarized by the command to love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind, and you shall love your neighbor as yourself. Prayer helps us to come closer to God. We need God’s help to love others as we love ourselves. We show love to others by our deeds. This is not pious lip service. Pious lip service is talk without deeds. I think that Phillip H. Fisher would agree that we must show our love to God and our fellow man by our deeds. “Faith without works is dead.” James 2:17.

Stephen Hillman, Omaha

Embrace God

History illustrates over and over with “In GOD We Trust” America wins! When it’s in big government we trust, America backslides badly and loses.

I implore upon my fellow freedom-loving Americans to please wake up and repent back to God and the original wisdom of America’s founding father’s.

Embrace the one true living God through Jesus Christ and we will make America great again! Thanks and God bless!

Craig M. Barnhart, Gretna

Support teachers

In an interview with the OWH (Jan. 20), Superintendent Cheryl Logan stated the teacher shortage keeps her up at night. During this “awake” time, maybe she should think about what can be done to maintain current teachers and encourage new teachers to come to the district.

While surrounding school districts are suspending teacher in-services and putting new initiatives on hold we hear nothing from our superintendent. Apparently, the Pathways/Academy Program, which will require many hours of extra teacher work to develop and write new curriculum is going forward without any consideration for the teachers that are already stressed out after dealing with this pandemic for the last two years.

Curriculum writing takes time and should be reviewed by teachers, parents, and school board before implementation. When is the school board, who so enthusiastically approved the program in September, going to understand that this program is being rushed and take action to delay the implementation during the 2022-23 school year.

If not, we are going to lose many more teachers and have a Pathways/Academy Program that is going to be a disaster. Maybe by delaying the implementation, teachers will feel less stress and all high schools can take time to figure out what this program is all about.

Teachers at all levels need more support from the superintendent and board. Triple the hourly rate for teachers covering an absent teacher’s class. It is time to show support of the teachers. My hope is that the board of education will take the lead in showing the teachers we care. Maybe then Dr. Logan can get a good night’s sleep.

Ray Perrigo, Omaha

ID question

It’s curious to me that many have no problem with restaurants, for example, asking for proof of vaccination before allowing entry. However, asking for an ID to vote once or twice a year is a huge problem they call discrimination and disenfranchisement? Think about it.

Harlan Holmes, Omaha

COVID response

The COVID-19 response will go down as the greatest policy failure since the Vietnam War. This failure was led by the chief architect and spokesperson Dr. Anthony Fauci. He, along with several others in government, need to be held criminally accountable!

Bradley Wardell, La Vista