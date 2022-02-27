The Public Pulse: Kindness of Omahans; Russia-Ukraine conflict; Lessons learned from COVID

Acts of kindness

We may not always recognize the wonderful kindness of our fellow Omahans on a day-to-day basis, but it was in strong evidence recently. Because of an error by a mechanic who installed a new tire on my vehicle, the entire left front wheel flew off the car on Regency Parkway. As I brought my car under control, the first of 10 women of various ages stopped to check whether I needed assistance. At the same time, she advised me that a middle-age man was chasing my wheel several blocks as it rolled down the street. The man retrieved the wheel and brought it back with an offer to install it on my vehicle. Two additional men stopped to inquire on my need for help.

We can be proud of and thankful for the compassion of each of those 13 individuals who reside in Omaha among us. And to them, my personal and humble thanks for their kindness. Also of note, the Omaha business whose employee made the error resulting in the escapade on Regency Parkway readily accepted responsibility and made the necessary repairs without complaint nor charge. Again, an example of the high character of our fellow Omahans. I shall continue to be a loyal customer.

Gregory B. Minter, Omaha

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Though I don’t want to see us involved militarily in Ukraine, there are two reasons to say we should be, especially now that Russia has actually committed a military incursion on that nation.

First, in 1994, President Bill Clinton spearheaded the treaty ensuring Ukraine that we’d defend them if they would give up their nuclear weapons.

Second, this general area of the globe is where the seeds of World War I and WWII were fertilized. Those fertilized seeds were then sprouted by Europe, and to a lesser extent America, when they turned their backs on treaties and agreements with nations in this area .

Are the actions of this current president (aided by Congressional inaction) helping to fertilize the seeds that will lead to WWIII?

Steven Wiseman, Bellevue

Pandemic response

Will the COVID pandemic be an opportunity to evaluate how we as a society will respond to future pandemics? How will we react in the future, for instance, if there were to be a severe flu season resulting in widespread illness? This is not a far-fetched possibility as flu vaccinations are an educated guess with variable protection and some flu viruses in the past have resulted in severe illness.

My first recommendation is not to politicize the illness or its treatment. Secondly, we all need to realize that in these instances, we will all need to play a role in the health of our community. A careful look at our prior and ongoing response to this COVID pandemic is essential in preparing for any further pandemics. Hopefully, we can learn lessons to lessen the impact on our ourselves and our society in the future.

Brett V. Kettelhut M.D., Omaha

Handicapped shoppers

Last year, I joined the ranks of handicapped individuals. I use a cane and am able to walk short distances at a slow pace. Because of my disability, I seek out and use handicap-accessible parking at the stores I patronize. All of my shopping places have ample handicap-accessible parking areas in close proximity to their entrances. The heavy utilization of these parking areas speak to their necessity. However, with only one exception, none of these stores have cart return racks placed within the handicap-accessible parking areas. So when I leave the store and load my purchases into the car, my choices are to take the cart back into the store, take it the next row or abandon it in the parking lot. These options defeat the purpose of easy access for handicapped shoppers. I have spoken to managers of these stores and all state changes have to come from corporate. So instead making the shopping experience easier for their handicapped patrons, another barrier remains in place. Until the start of my disability, I was unaware of the ongoing challenges we face on a daily basis.

John Wupper, Elkhorn

Thank you

Just a short, simple thank you for bringing Mark Tutillis’ “Heart of the City” back to the comics page. Seeing it again amid so much fear and world turmoil in the news brings a smile to me — and hopefully many more readers.

Anthony Tubrick, Omaha

Be specific

Friendly advice to Nebraska governor candidates: Ladies and gentlemen: you’ve adequately introduced yourselves. We’ve had sufficient negative outbursts; now we need to know, if elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your term? In earlier years, you could get by with general statements, but now we have a right to know your plans if you intend to earn our votes. Plain and simple, we need specifics to make reasonable choices among you. Please tell us your agenda soon, well ahead of the mid-term election.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

‘Stunning’ symphony

On Feb. 12, we had the treat of attending the Omaha Symphony perform Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2. The show was magnificent! We would like to congratulate the musicians and music director Bahl for a stunning performance. We wish that all of Omaha could have been there for this evening. If our symphony wishes to play this concert again, we would be overjoyed and be first in line to attend.

Wayne & Cyndi Mattson, Omaha

Omaha Performing Arts Ambassadors

headline

I appreciated reading Nancy Gaarder’s insights into carbon free energy in the OWH column on February 15. Clearly, we will need a carbon free way to keep the lights on when the sun isn’t shining, and the wind isn’t blowing.

Nuclear power could work if, as Gaarder points out, it can be produced safely and economically. Unfortunately, we have repeatedly heard that safe, economical nuclear power is “on the horizon,” or “ten years away.” As NPPD’s Tom Kent said, nuclear power will prove itself, or not, within the next 10 years.

It would be wise for utilities to hedge their bets and seriously consider green hydrogen. The media should do so as well. Green hydrogen is already being used. It still needs some work to be cost effective, but that is achievable. This technology uses excess sun and wind energy to produce hydrogen and store it for later use. That puts Nebraska — with its abundance of wind and sun — in an excellent position for a green hydrogen future.

Entrepreneurs such as Australia’s Andrew Forrest are hard at work promoting this promising technology.

Ann Harms, Omaha