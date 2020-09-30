The Public Pulse: Kleine has served well; Defense attorneys showed class; Trump's troubling threats

This issue touches each of, regardless of our political affiliations. It may determine whether this country continues as a democracy or is torn apart in partisan conflict.

Michael Lynne, Omaha

Democrats’ misleading claims

I have to shake my head over Barb Wagner’s Sept. 21 Pulse letter. Her contrasting of Donald Trump to the “historic Republican Party” while ignoring the radical makeover of the Democratic Party is typical of the far left’s denial that their own platform is a train wreck.

What’s disturbing too are the innuendos and untruths in her attack on the president’s character while ignoring Joe Biden’s blatant abuse of his office under Obama’s watch. I refer, of course, to the Hunter Biden matter involving Burisma.

One of her attacks alleges that only Trump’s friends in the top 1% benefitted from Republican tax cuts. I know my wife and I paid a lot less tax under the new Republican laws, but we certainly are not in the top 1% and I’m sure we weren’t the only ones in our bracket who benefitted!

Her distorted allegations go on and on to the point of accusing Republicans of losing their souls to a soulless man. Oh, please!