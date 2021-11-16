The Public Pulse: Kneeling shows disrespect; No, it's First Amendment expression

Well-deserved criticism

What about Jones being disrespectful to the fans, the flag, the country, everyone? Why did she get a bye? What about her disrespect of veterans who fight and die for the country represented by the flag and the anthem? I would not voice my dissatisfaction like some did, but I understand it and I support it.

Questions for ‘patriots’

In regard to the Nov. 12 article “Husker fans shout at Maryland players for kneeling during national anthem,” I was pleased to see that online comments were not accepted. Of course, on Facebook, the usual “patriots” came forward to spew vitriol and sling mud at the idea that our national anthem and flag were being disrespected.

I would like to challenge those “patriots” to answer every one of these questions with a yes or no. Do you stand in silence when the colors are being presented? Do you remove your hat and place your hand over your heart (or salute if you are military) during the anthem? Do you sing along with the anthem? Do you remain standing in silence until the colors are retired? Do you wear the flag as apparel or use it in advertising in your business? Do you display the flag at your home or business? Is the American flag at the top of your flagpole, no other banners or flags above it? Do you feel it’s OK to beat police officers on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building with an American flag on a staff?