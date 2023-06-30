On Juneteenth

Well, another Juneteenth has come and gone (and will come again). So to will all of the misconceptions about the day that almost every woke person in the country will tell you is the day that slavery ended in America. The Emancipation Proclamation did free slaves, but only those slaves in areas not controlled by the Union Army. Since any law is pointless if it cannot be enforced, the Emancipation Proclamation effectively freed not a single person. Ironically, this observation is the reason why Juneteenth is our most recent federal holiday; slaves in Galveston, Texas found out that they had been “freed” more than two years after Lincoln’s historic announcement—because there was no one around to enforce the proclamation. I look forward to the day when our country stops teaching “America” and begins teaching “American History.”

Bobby Brown, Omaha

Romney’s response

The GOP has prided itself as being the law and order party. Time and time they have accused Democrats of being soft on crime. But it depends on who commits the crimes. Yeah, if a young teenager in Omaha, Kansas City or St. Louis steals a car, shoots someone on the street, robs a bank, etc. — throw the book at them. But white collar crime and former President Donald Trump, well leave him alone. He is something special, he is above reproach and Trump has the nation’s best interest at heart.

Really? If Mr. Trump had the nation’s best interest at heart he never would have hid classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, bathroom, in his office space, etc., and showed them to others who were at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Mr. Trump now fades a 37-count indictment from the feds and the charges would put anyone else behind bars for a long time.

The only Republican thus far who deserves any kudos is former GOP presidential nominee Sen. Mitt Romney, who praised the DOJ’s efforts noting Donald Trump did it to himself.

Real law and order means you apply the law to everyone the same way. You can’t have the law apply differently to different people due to political considerations. The law is the law and no one is above it, including former President Donald Trump.

Herb Vermaas, Salem, Illinois

Former Omahan

Angels among us

l was shopping at Menards a few weeks ago and, when I went to check out, I realized I didn’t have my billfold. I asked the clerk if I could leave my cart set with the items in it while I ran home to get my billfold. She seemed stunned or at least speechless like this had never happened to her before. Suddenly, a young lady in line behind me spoke up and said “I’ll pay for it.”

By this time, I was the one speechless and became teary eyed. I couldn’t believe someone would do this for me. I did manage to say to her “God bless you.’” I don’t think I even said thank you. If she is reading this, I want her to know how much I appreciated her kind gesture and to let the rest of the world know there are still good Samaritans around. Bless her and trust me, I intend to pay it forward.

Darlene Drefs, Omaha

Court interpreters

To carry out justice for all people in the court system of Nebraska, it is indispensable that all parties understand the process and what is said. Language access is access to justice.

Court interpreters, with their language skills, are the link between parties. It is undeniable that the language skills needed to secure justice for those who do not speak English must be provided for all cases. Court interpreters provide this necessary service to all judges, staff, attorneys, litigants and the public. These professionals are small business owners who work as requested by the court, and receive a flat fee for their services. They do not have employee benefits, paid leave, paid time off or retirement plans. They are independent contractors asking for an increase of a rate that has been frozen for almost 20 years.

Please support the court interpreters in their necessary, well-deserved and fair request for an increase in their service rate.

Lilia Franciscony, Omaha

Retired translator/Bilingual HR

New low

Every year, scores of Nebraska school children tour our State Capitol during the legislative session. Students and teachers sit respectfully in the public gallery to observe laws being made at the Unicameral. Although contentious debate is a given in politics, this year our students were subjected to a new low in bad behavior from the supposed role models of our communities.

Was the ugliness justified from a firm and undisputed medical protocol for treating gender dysphoria in children? Certainly not.

England is the just the latest European nation which has reversed course to halt all medical interventions for minors except in strictly controlled trials. Why? Due to proven risk of irreversible harm and sterilization of vulnerable and precious trans children.

Yet Sens. M. Cavanaugh and Hunt acted out threatening to “burn down the session” and making caustic personal attacks on their colleagues. Were they so completely self-absorbed in rants and toxic antics that they failed to notice an audience of young and tender ears? Or did they intend to promote the tactics of bullies?

Senator Hunt screaming, “You’re trash!” made one yearn for the eloquence of Sen. Ernie Chambers’ poetry. Their promise to never speak to their colleagues again makes one question their fitness for the job. Regarding the boast to hold a grudge longer than anyone else, I leave them the following piece of secular wisdom from “Natural Remedies for Women’s Health”: “Holding grudges against any person or situation is not good for your health as well as appearance. If you are not able to forgive, you are adding more stress to your life, which boosts your level of the hormone cortisol.”

Nebraska children deserve mature and measured leaders.

Glenn Simonsen, Omaha

Intervening politically

Let’s look at the conflict between Ukraine and Russia from a different angle. Between 2013 and 2015 President Obama’s State Department under Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was actively engaged in supporting the political opposition to then Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who had a friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Now, as I see it, the U.S. had no reason to intervene as Ukraine is in Russia’s sphere of influence. You must look at this from the standpoint if Russia intervened in Mexican or Canadian politics, especially during a time of political uncertainty. We wouldn’t like this one bit and would protest. In fact, the U.S. declared war on Germany in 1917 after discovering they were secretly persuading Mexico to declare war on the U.S. In return, Germany would help Mexico regain land lost to the U.S. in 1848.

We must also walk in the Russians’ shoes to understand how they view Ukraine. During the last 210 years, Russia has been invaded three times by massive armies from the west. In addition to killing, these invasions involved property destruction, dislocation, slave labor, starvation and rape for the Russians. These horrible experiences just don’t go away in the Russian mindset. This is carried over from generation to generation.

So, now I can kind of see why the Russians would feel so uneasy about a western superpower intervening politically in their backyard especially when the outcome could result in Ukraine becoming a member of NATO or the EU. Hundreds of thousands are dead now from both sides — and I believe this can be blamed partly on the U.S. and its misdeeds under Clinton and Nuland.

Brandon Hahn, Omaha