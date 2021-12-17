The Public Pulse: Kudos to McCollister; Question UNL's diversity plan; Climate action

Wise words
Kudos to Republican State Sen. John McCollister for addressing the 500-pound gorilla in the room and penning an opinion in the Midland Voices (“GOP must move toward truth, away from Big Lie” Nov. 26). It has become inherently clear that the continual lies of Trump, and by extension the GOP, are sufficient to make it in the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it. Wise Republicans, such as John McCollister, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (Wyoming), Congressman Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), Congressman Anthony Gonzales (Texas) and only a handful of other Republicans, have summoned the courage to denounce Trump and his baseless voter fraud claims. The purpose of all non-dictatorial political structures is to forge societies in which citizens agree to a set of rules under which they will live. Chief among those set of rules is the truth. If the GOP abandons the truth, as Sen. McCollister points out, there is no fully functioning Republican Party; they become toxic to our society. The GOP has become the chief existential threat to our constitution and democracy; we need more wise people like Sen. McCollister to discourage and restrain it. The silence of most in the GOP is sadly deafening, considering the truth is so self-evident
Michael Leonard, Omaha
Climate action
Last week, we enjoyed unusually warm temperatures in the metro. And yet it gave some of us the chills.
According to Axios, nearly the entire lower 48 states have seen above average temperatures this week. Washington, Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota all tied or broke records for their hottest December temperature. Denver has not seen snow yet this year. Another record.
NOAA says there’s a 99% chance this year will be in the Top 10 warmest years on record, globally. Who’s also in the Top 10? 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013.
Climate action from Congress can’t come soon enough.
Ryan Pendell, Omaha
Plutocrat power
Most Omahans know who the local plutocrats are. They have acquired massive wealth through hard work and being at the right place at the right time. Because they have achieved a certain amount of “success” deemed by some cultural standards, the plutocrats believe that that they know what is best for Omaha. Such beliefs have resulted in their proposals to revamp the central park mall (otherwise known as Gene Leahy Mall), the juvenile detention system, and now the public library system. Such projects are legitimized by deeming them “public/private cooperatives.” What is ignored by many, is that the central park mall, the juvenile justice system, and the public library belong to the people of Omaha, not the plutocrats. As well-intentioned as the plutocrats may be, they are usurping the democratic process from the people, thereby diminishing the very foundation of our country. Maybe if they paid significantly more in taxes, their power would be reduced and the city of Omaha could afford to properly fund these projects through the democratic process.
Chuck Kilgore, Omaha
A question
According to Marguerite McGill (Pulse, Dec. 8), anyone who has concerns regarding UNL’s plans for diversity and equality or opposes it is unequivocally a racist. Compare her comments to those of Andrew Best (same date) who basically supports the program but has some serious questions concerning it that need to be answered. Does that make him a “racist” in McGill’s eyes?
John K. Davis, Omaha
December 2021 Public Pulse
A Pulse writer urges Nebraskans: Do your homework before voting for governor.
A Pulse writer says to believe in the good in people after an unexpected birthday gift from a stranger.
New Study Suggests That Masimo SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring May Aid Early Identification of Patients at Risk of Developing Postoperative Delirium
NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--
The Public Pulse: Rethink Zorinsky Lake tree removal; Love's column resonates; More thoughts on Frost
A Public Pulse writer urges upgrading Lake Zorinsky by making paths safer instead of destroying trees.
A Pulse writer wants more Nebraska and Creighton volleyball on TV.
The World-Herald seeks to provide a variety of perspectives in our opinion section.
A Public Pulse writer says "blight," which Omaha officials too readily claim exists here, is in the eye of the beholder.
Ralston police help locate daughter's stolen phone and a Pulse writer is grateful.
A Pulse writer "agreeably disagrees" with Rep. Don Bacon's criticism of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Putting these valuable archive materials in one location, with knowledgeable staff, would be a great aid to library patrons and researchers, a Pulse writer says.