The Public Pulse: Kudos to McCollister; Question UNL's diversity plan; Climate action

Wise words

Kudos to Republican State Sen. John McCollister for addressing the 500-pound gorilla in the room and penning an opinion in the Midland Voices (“GOP must move toward truth, away from Big Lie” Nov. 26). It has become inherently clear that the continual lies of Trump, and by extension the GOP, are sufficient to make it in the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it. Wise Republicans, such as John McCollister, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (Wyoming), Congressman Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), Congressman Anthony Gonzales (Texas) and only a handful of other Republicans, have summoned the courage to denounce Trump and his baseless voter fraud claims. The purpose of all non-dictatorial political structures is to forge societies in which citizens agree to a set of rules under which they will live. Chief among those set of rules is the truth. If the GOP abandons the truth, as Sen. McCollister points out, there is no fully functioning Republican Party; they become toxic to our society. The GOP has become the chief existential threat to our constitution and democracy; we need more wise people like Sen. McCollister to discourage and restrain it. The silence of most in the GOP is sadly deafening, considering the truth is so self-evident