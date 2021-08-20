The Public Pulse: Lack of a credible exit plan from Afghanistan is appalling

Biden debacle
It’s shocking that Democrats are so politically biased that they cannot speak out against this incompetent handling of Biden’s Afghan withdrawal. This debacle was rushed to end on Aug. 31 in order to give Biden an “opportunity” speech for 9/11 to say he ended the war. This resulted in needless peril for many people scrambling to get out of the country.
I’ve never been in the military, but even I know that you don’t remove the military and close their largest airport and embassy before getting all American civilians and translators out of the country. And now the Taliban has millions of dollars in our own equipment to be used against us and our allies in the future, plus a million-dollar embassy for their use.
Biden had to send back in 6,000 troops to help people leave, but they will not be able to prevent the atrocities taking place such as women being beaten for not wearing burqas and Afghans being killed after being pulled out of airport lines with papers indicating they helped Americans.
And where was Biden after the withdrawal — well, he went on vacation the very next day! He did not talk to any foreign allies while Afghan was falling until his national security adviser was asked about it in his briefing. Shortly thereafter Biden called Boris Johnson in the UK and is now calling for a meeting to discuss strategy. A little late, I would say!
This president is being ridiculed around the country and the world!
Cheryl Bartek, Omaha
Base option?Why can’t the U.S. maintain a base in Afghanistan like we do in Korea? We would be able to monitor if Taliban was letting terrorists form again; we would be closer to Russia to send drones to monitor what we used to do with the fly-overs. I don’t believe it’s called war in Korea; it would not have to be a continued “war” in Afghanistan.
Katharine Hunter, Clarinda, Iowa
No exit plan?I am the Gold Star mother of Captain Robert Yllescas. He was mortally injured in Afghanistan in ’08. I cannot understand why our government did not have an exit plan before they even went in. They needed to have a plan and goals set in place and to leave a government that could stand on its own two feet at least for a year!
All we did over there was throw money to an inept government that stole most of it, and then we turned around and ran out of the country with our tail between our legs. I fear no one in the world, especially our allies, will ever believe the American word again.
I know my son said he felt he was making a difference with women and girls having the opportunity to be educated and treated like humans. I am so saddened and angry with the way this whole war has been handled. Did my son die for nothing? We are leaving millions of dollars of military equipment over there so the Taliban can use it against us!
I hope at least we have the decency to get our interpreters and people that helped us and their families out of Afghanistan.
Barb Yllescas-Vorthmann, Treynor, Iowa
Toll from warI am glad that former President Bush was mentioned in the Aug. 18 Pulse in regard to the pullout from Afghanistan. Does anyone recall that Bush mentioned that he heard the voice of “God” tell him to invade Afghanistan? With all of the chatbots that I hear so far in 2021, it makes me wonder if the whole war wasn’t a sham. I feel bad not only for the U.S. armed forces but also for all of the citizens that were dragged into it. Does our democracy really still exist, or is it just a big fat lie? It’s not about Republican nor Democrat anymore; it’s more about our Bill of Rights taken away from us. I suggest that we look at the Libertarian Party, which shuns domestic spying.
Katrina Tomsen, Omaha