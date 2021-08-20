The Public Pulse: Lack of a credible exit plan from Afghanistan is appalling

This president is being ridiculed around the country and the world!

Cheryl Bartek, Omaha

Base option?Why can’t the U.S. maintain a base in Afghanistan like we do in Korea? We would be able to monitor if Taliban was letting terrorists form again; we would be closer to Russia to send drones to monitor what we used to do with the fly-overs. I don’t believe it’s called war in Korea; it would not have to be a continued “war” in Afghanistan.

Katharine Hunter, Clarinda, Iowa

No exit plan?I am the Gold Star mother of Captain Robert Yllescas. He was mortally injured in Afghanistan in ’08. I cannot understand why our government did not have an exit plan before they even went in. They needed to have a plan and goals set in place and to leave a government that could stand on its own two feet at least for a year!

All we did over there was throw money to an inept government that stole most of it, and then we turned around and ran out of the country with our tail between our legs. I fear no one in the world, especially our allies, will ever believe the American word again.