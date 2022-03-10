The Public Pulse: Lake Cunningham access; Book bans; and Omaha's streetcar history

Cunningham access

With regards to Jim Kruger’s comments on Lake Cunningham (Pulse, Feb. 16). I recently walked the east side of Cunningham. Rainwood Road is now blocked by concrete barricades, the Highway 36 entrance is also blocked. How are emergency responders to deal with life-threatening issues that may arise to people on the walking path?

The only accessible path is through the campground and requires emergency responders to unlock metal barricades to gain access to the walking path. In a conversation with an Irvington volunteer fireman, he explained it was not their issue, the park is city property thus Omaha has to respond. He stated we are three minutes away, the nearest Omaha ambulance is seven minutes away.

Emergency access to the walking path needs to be opened at Rainwood and Highway 36 for the general safety of the public.

Mike Nikolas, Omaha

Book bans

Book banners say it is to protect our poor innocent children from the evil words of the world and images they may create. I doubt most students would ever spend their hours to read them on their own or any other novels.

However, they do like to spend endless hours on the internet, video games, music and social media for more instant reality and gratification. They can enter a few words, and a whole new world opens up. Adults would be appalled by what is available and watched, no matter how hard one tries to prevent them. Social media platforms do very little to prevent influencers, predators, and others from wanting to physically and mentally harm others. Gangs, cartels and human traffickers are out there advertising and even recruiting. Some video games are very violent and sexually explicit.

Music and their videos are not exempt. Profanity, dehumanizing women, and sexual acts can be found and glorified by even some of top recording stars.

Sadly, over the years, we have let this happen; maybe we have become numb and unaware, or we just do not care. For most people, the good old days are gone forever. We can allow the downward spiral to continue, or we can halt or slow the direction by demanding more accountability by those in charge, not just in government but also in the companies that permit it.

Glen Mackie, Omaha

Streetcar history

I only wish that my mother were still alive. Born in Omaha in 1917, she was raised in the Hanscom Park area, where apparently she had streetcar service. She would assist other kids in disabling the cars by pulling the pole away from the wires — according to her. She always thought that the streetcars’ demise was unfortunate.

Drexel Nixon, Omaha

Rise of authoritarianism

Finland’s Ambassador and former Prime Minister was interviewed on MSNBC and said Putin’s threat to Finland and Sweden has strengthened their consideration to join NATO, the opposite of what Putin intended. Putin’s miscalculations might bring him down; Ukrainians are energized while his troops are unenthusiastic, the ruble is collapsing, and only the older generation of Russians, who get their news from official state TV, is with him; the younger generation is taking to the streets. Zelensky has become a hero to the world. Putin’s biggest miscalculations involve Trump.

First, Trump called the KGB veteran a “genius.” The long bromance between Trump and Putin encouraged Putin to think he had support in the U.S.; Tucker Carlson and Trump, defending Russia and attacking the American president, led Putin to conclude that America would be too divided to stand up to him.

Second, NATO. Trump told his White House team that he wanted to withdraw the United States from NATO, and tried to pull 12,000 troops from Germany to further weaken NATO’s strength. Putin mistakenly concluded NATO unity was undermined.

Like Putin, Trump’s miscalculations weaken him.

First, in a telephone call on July 25, 2019, he attempted to blackmail Ukraine President Zelensky by withholding sale of the Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine unless Zelensky did him a “favor” by digging for dirt on Trump’s political rivals. This led to his first impeachment.

Second, as Putin’s trying to overthrow the elected leader of Ukraine, Trump tried to overthrow our elected president, resulting in his second impeachment.

Ukrainians voted 92% for independence from Russia. Now, we will see if enough of them know the techniques of civilian-based defense to make it impossible for the Russians to occupy their nation.

The global rise of authoritarianism — Erdogan, Putin, Xi, Trump, Orban — is a threat to democracy.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Stopping Putin

Everyone seems to be surprised by what’s happening in Ukraine. Putin is doing what he has been plotting for years. He wants to take back all the land Russia lost when it was broken up back in the early 1990s. If they won’t come back willingly, he will take them by force as he is doing in the Ukraine.

So who is going to stop him? Not Europe, they are sitting on their hands just like they did during WWII, when Hitler started grabbing up all of Eastern Europe during the beginnings of the war. They are waiting for the U.S. to come to their rescue again by sacrificing our soldiers and military to do the job they should be doing now to protect their borders and people.

Because if someone doesn’t stand up to Putin soon, these eastern block countries will start to crumble under his armies. He won’t stop there and Europe will be “goose stepping” to the Russian anthem and it will be too late for the U.S. to come to the rescue.

Dan Beeson, Omaha