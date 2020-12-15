The Public Pulse: Lawsuit was justified; Nebraska officials failed; Trash pickup debacle

Failure to investigate
Due to the failure of the mainstream media, the courts and elected officials to fully investigate legitimate complaints of election fraud in this past presidential election, I will not accept, nor recognize, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the legitimately elected president and vice president of the United States. In addition, I will no longer be supporting or voting for Congressman Don Bacon, and Sen. Ben Sasse in future elections, for their failure to fully support investigations of allegations of election fraud in this past presidential election.
As a citizen, actions have consequences, and the parties that I have mentioned have failed in those duties that have been entrusted to them under our Constitution.
Bradley Wardell, La Vista
Too bad no recall
My advice to Nebraska’s elected leaders is: Listen to your voters. For your information, that is registered voters who reside in Nebraska; outgoing President Trump does not live in Nebraska. The article “High court rejects election suit” (OWH, Dec. 12) states: “The Texas complaint repeated false, disproven and unsubstantiated accusations about the voting in four states that went for Trump’s Democratic challenger” and “Two days after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed his suit … the president held a meeting at the White House … with a dozen Republican attorneys general … including several … who backed the effort.”
The Pulse letters resoundingly chastise the Nebraska attorney general, secretary of state and governor for their participation in this farce. Hopefully Nebraska’s elected officials also now know that one vote by Mr. Trump to participate in this stunt does not fly with real Nebraska voters. These three fools acted not for Nebraska or Nebraskans but for their own partisan antidemocratic agenda. I would suggest that they all be recalled, but Nebraska law does not allow for that.
Marcia Anderson, Omaha
Defend the Constitution
I am perplexed after reading the Dec. 11 Omaha World-Herald article “Some pushback after state joins suit” and after hearing Congressman Bacon’s comments on the radio stating his reasons for not joining the suit. It appears Congressman Bacon and Sen. Sasse have joined with others who believe upholding the Constitution is “ridiculous” and “totally frivolous.” These comments reflect how America has changed. Not because of the election; the election merely proved that America has changed.
Today, elected officials, without fear of voter rebuke, openly support voting irregularities. As a result of voter apathy, we have allowed elected officials to act in this manner. The phrase “I fully support the Constitution” is merely a slogan to be used during each election cycle. America has endured because of civic engagement. It is the solemn duty of each American to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. The question before us today is: “If the foundation, the Constitution, is destroyed, what can we, the people, do?”
Glenn M. Freeman, Omaha
Three words
For Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Rep. Adrian Smith, I have three words: Shame on you!
Kathy Taylor, Bellevue
Time to resign
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson should resign. By attaching the state of Nebraska’s name to the frivolous, anti-democracy, anti-American Texas lawsuit, he has embarrassed our state. More importantly he has abused the power of his office. The duty of the attorney general is to protect and defend the interests of the citizens of Nebraska and to defend our state’s rights, not to infringe on another’s. His attempt to disenfranchise millions of American citizens in order to curry political favor for himself and Pete Ricketts does not meet that criteria.
Until he can explain how his actions fulfilled the duty of his office, he should step down.
Mike Condon, Omaha
Rule of law
It is so wonderful that the “blind justice” prevailed. SCOTUS prevailed! The integrity of the rule of law is the winner, which it needs to be.
Leonard Sagenbrecht, Omaha
Biden isn’t devout
Reading Janice Mohs’ Dec. 8 Public Pulse letter leaves me wondering how she could possibly define Joe Biden as “a devout Catholic.” I imagine that Janice would consider Nancy Pelosi a devout Catholic too. The Catholic Church opposes all forms of abortion procedures. Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are pro-choice supporters of a woman’s right to abortion. As cited in Harpers Bazaar, Nov. 9, “In an NBC town hall, Biden addressed the possibility of Judge Amy Coney Barrett overturning Roe v. Wade if she is confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice. ‘Number one, we don’t know exactly what she will do, although expectation is that she may very well move to [overrule] Roe,’ he said. ‘And the only thing, the only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.’ “
Biden and Pelosi are devout regarding what parts of being Catholic they view as politically expedient.
Scott Long, Omaha
Superspreaders
Did anyone who watched the Army-Navy game notice that none of the cadets for either team practiced social distancing? They were packed in like sardines, shoulder to shoulder and half of them screaming like crazy with their masks only half on! What a bunch of superspreaders. Both teams should be held accountable.
R.E. Kistner, Omaha
Trash pickup debacle
The garbage pick-up or lack thereof is a disgrace to the city. We read and heard about the different companies vying for the contract, FCC was chosen and touted as the best, and it is a bomb. I have contacted the city and FCC for pickup help, to no avail as of yet (on Friday).
Now I read that they are calling in more drivers and trucks! That research and planning should have been done before making the choice.
The Wasteline website says, “Every other week recycling is still in affect.” Literacy is also a must.
Remember when Jim Suttle lost reelection on the pothole problem? It is time for a new mayor who would do his/her homework before the test.
Anne Carroll, Omaha
