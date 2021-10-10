The Public Pulse: Lawyers, step up to help; Elections already audited; Medical marijuana

The two new 2022 medical cannabis initiatives work together to end the policy of treating patients like criminals. Under our proposal, a patient would not be put in jail for using medical cannabis if their doctor recommends it.

Opponents can point to the failures of the federal government all they want. But it’s our laws in Nebraska that put patients in jail. It’s our taxpayer money that funds the enforcement of our cruel cannabis laws. We believe it’s time to align Nebraska’s cannabis laws with Nebraska’s values, which means protecting, not arresting, people who are suffering.

Keep it controlled

I understand some people’s need for medical marijuana. All I would ask is that the state would look closely at what is happening in Oklahoma. It is totally out of control. If I needed it for medicinal purposes, I would want to know the product was safe from being laced with some other substance. To do that, it would mean the state would have to have a tight control on the growers to ensure it was safe. Inspection of facilities and product, vetting of growers and employees, some control over packaging and distribution. Colorado and Iowa probably have some experience in those areas.