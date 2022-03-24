The Public Pulse: LB 1027; Biden to blame for gas prices; Invest in children, not prisons

Short-term efforts

I write concerning Sen. Megan Hunt's proposed Legislative Bill 1027, which pertains to an allocation of funds which seeks to change Native American-themed mascot names for schools in Nebraska. I am opposed to this move and endeavor due to its unnecessary waste of time and funding. As a full-blood Native American and the son of five tribes, I must say this is another failed effort to help my sovereign native people without actually helping them. This bill will only provide very short-term relief while ultimately not addressing the issues that are at the heart of Indian country. This bill should not be considered. Perhaps a redrawn bill could appropriate funds to programs and initiatives for Native American high school students to aid their transition from high school to college through case management, mentoring, grants and informational guides. Another option would be to allocate funding toward local nonprofits that focus on Native American life and education. They need to stop this continued focus of short-term efforts and place an emphasis on issues in the Native community that will have measurable outcomes and generate long-term output.

John Horsechief, Bellevue

Blame Biden

I saw, in the March 11 OWH, that the increase of gas prices are being blamed on the Ukraine War and Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports. The increased prices started when Biden took office way before the war. Also, he just banned oil imports a few days ago. The main reason for the increases is Biden’s war on our own oil production trying to force us into non-fossil fuel energy.

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

Invest in children

Governor Pete Ricketts proposed that one of the things he'd like to do with the state's forecasted surplus of $1.7 billion is to use $270 million to build a new prison. Instead, I'd like to propose we use that money to invest it in early care child and education. Economist James Heckman's research has demonstrated that the return for investment in quality education for disadvantaged children is 7% to 10% annually "through better outcomes in education, health, sociability, economic activity, and reduced crime." Wouldn't it be better to invest in the future of our children now than in prisons to house them in later? Nebraska’s children deserve a brighter future.

Linda Walters, Omaha

Primary voting

Deep in the March 5 article fact-checking the CRT arguments of the candidates for governor was a statement that every Nebraska voter should heed: "Primaries tend to be lower turnout, and in Nebraska it's likely that the winner of the Republican primary will ultimately serve as governor." In other words, if you want to have any say in who the next governor will be, you need to vote in the Republican primary. In Nebraska, you need to be registered in the Republican party to do that, which is easily accomplished online through the Secretary of State Voter Registration Portal at nebraska.gov. I believe anyone who lives in a state that is essentially controlled by one party, needs to be a registered voter in that party in order to ensure that all residents are represented by the elected government.

When I lived in Texas, a registered Independent voter could request a ballot for any party primary. When I moved to Nebraska, I discovered that a registered Independent voter had no voice in any partisan race. I would recommend and support a change to that policy here.

Janelle Reed, Gretna

Invasion defense

President Zelenskyy should attack Poland, requiring the NATO countries to come to the defense of Poland and invade Ukraine.

Jon Devish, Yutan, Neb.

Fortenberry defense

As a 77-year-old, dyed-in-the-wool progressive liberal Democratic tree-hugger, albeit one who is tired of the communist/socialist/Marxist name-calling by all those alt-right, White supremacist, proto-Nazi Republicans, I actually kind of, sort of hope that 61-year-old Rep. Fortenberry gets away with his defense of being elderly and forgetful. That precedent should be helpful to me in many future "discussions" with my wife.

John Walburn, M.D., Omaha

Fact check

I have seen a lot of misuse of the term “critical race theory” recently, most commonly in Charles Herbster’s attack ad against Jim Pillen. Even the Omaha World-Herald debunked Herbster's claims in their article (“Fact check: Herbster, Pillen critical race theory squabble short on substance,” March 14). This campaign cycle has proven one clear thing, that Charles Herbster is not an honest man, and will say whatever he wants to get what he wants, no matter how many lies are said.

Jim Pillen was the first regent in the U.S. to come out against CRT and first elected official in Nebraska to take action against it. Where Jim stands on stopping mandated CRT being taught in our schools could not be more obvious. What is Charles going to say next, that pigs can fly and Jim is lying for saying that isn’t so?

John Northrop, Hastings

Gubernatorial race

After reading Helen Jordon's letter about Jim Pillen's political ads (Pulse, Feb.2), I had to back up her thinking. At our house, the minute he appears on the screen, our set goes to mute. His attacks on Dr. Fauci and President Biden plus his shotgun to appeal to the gun enthusiasts all seem to point to White supremacy in my opinion. Since we also have ads from Trump's chosen one, Charles W. Herbster, we Democrats in Nebraska, are faced with a dilemma, Since Democrats have a slight chance of winning in Nebraska, I could bring myself to back someone like John McCollister who seems to have our best interests in mind. Please consider a run for governor, Sen. McCollister. We need someone like you.

Sandra Pistone, Omaha