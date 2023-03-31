





Mean-spirited legislation

My daughter sobbed in my arms earlier this month, filled with immense sadness. She was crying because Omaha—the city of her ancestors, the city that formed and educated her, the city in which she and her new husband had planned to begin their family — no longer feels like a safe place in which to raise their children. And my daughter is only one of many Nebraskans who feel betrayed by our state senators’ recent consideration of several bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

The supporters of one of these bills, LB 574, seek to violate families’ rights to make decisions regarding their own children’s health care and deny many children potentially life-saving, gender-affirming care. As these senators work to push their extreme government overreach into the lives of Nebraska families, they disregard a history of sound scientific study that contradicts their views; the official statements of an overwhelming majority of medical organizations that find gender-affirming medical practices both safe and essential; and the reality of the responsible way in which this care is administered by mental health and medical professionals in our community.

Given the pro-parental-choice stance many of these same senators have taken on other unicameral bills, I can only understand their support of government interference in the mental and physical well-being of transgender kids as a hypocritical targeting of the civil rights of individuals whose lives and struggles they neither know nor understand, but nonetheless seek to control.

Please stand with me and my family, and with all transgender youth and their families, by calling or writing your senator to tell them to oppose this misguided and mean-spirited legislation.

Anne Barker, Omaha

Unwarranted criticism

Senators McKinney and Wayne need to adjust their perspective. The criticism of Sens. Cavanaugh, Hunt, Fredrickson and others is unwarranted regarding the filibuster against LB 574. The 33 senators voting for LB 574 are also drawing a line in the sand. A quick internet search estimates that the transgender population in Nebraska is less than 5%. It is surprising to me that the senators voting for LB 574 are willing to go to the mat for this bill when it is so vehemently opposed by the very people, including families and medical advisors, it would impact. I agree that there are important matters for the Legislature to address, but not at the expense of Sens. Cavanaugh, Hunt, Fredrickson and others fighting against hate.

Marcia Anderson, Omaha

Complexities and dilemmas

Thank you, Dr. Abigail Drucker, for writing and the World-Herald for printing such an informed, common sense March 16, Midlands Voices piece on reproductive rights in our state. We are lawyers who have for decades been involved with the issues raised and discussed by Dr. Drucker. We have never seen a better exposition of the complexities and dilemmas involved in the decisions around whether or not to have an abortion. The horrendously cruel abortion ban bill LB 626 should either be pulled or defeated in the Nebraska Legislature. As Dr. Drucker so excellently points out, lawmakers should be addressing the real issues of why women seek abortion: poverty and hunger, domestic violence, lack of mental health services and access to effective contraceptive services. The 49 in Lincoln have no business attempting to make laws that deal with the extremely personal decisions of whether or not to have children.

W. Don Nelson, Lincoln

Randall Moody, Lincoln

Rude reception

Recently, federal judge Kyle Duncan was invited to speak to the Stanford law school students. Led by an associate professor at the school, Judge Duncan was loudly interrupted, shouted down, yelled at with many epithets, and treated extremely rude.

To this date, Stanford’s administration has not publicly admonished any of these students or their teachers. No one has been expelled, let go or punished.

It is a private school but still subject to the feds, the state and taxpayers because of the billions they receive for research subsidies and grants, their “tax exempt” status for the accrued income from their endowments, and the billions in federally backed student loans. All of this allows them to charge outrageous tuition (typical to most private schools). Nothing has been said from any of these organizations, and that in itself is a slap in our faces.

They claim they have First Amendment rights to say what they want. I used to respect Stanford, but not any more.

Mike Spinharney, Omaha

Benefits of DST

With all the discussion on Daylight Saving Time, one of the benefits rarely discussed is how snow melts faster with the extra hour of daylight.

Great for the city’s salt budget!

Dave Semerad, Omaha

Nanny state?

The term nanny state is defined as “the government regarded as overprotective or as interfering unduly with personal choice.” LB 574 introduced by Kathleen Kauth fits that definition. This bill would ban puberty blockers and hormonal therapy currently available for transgender youth before age 19. Ms. Kauth’s purported purpose is to “protect kids whose adolescent brains aren’t developed enough to make such serious decisions.” Such a serious decision is not made by adolescents but by their parents or guardians in conjunction with medical professionals. The incidence of depression and suicide suffered by transgender youth should be the basis of compassionate care afforded for all mental health conditions. The government should have no role in this decision. Nebraska residents of all stripes should be able to agree to striking down LB 574.

Carole Hunt, Omaha

EV mail

I think the post office getting electric vehicles is a great idea. They could get even more mileage (pun intended) out of them if they would only deliver every other day. Half on Monday-Wednesday-Friday, half on Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday. And no Sunday delivery.

Maybe that would work for only for residential zip codes, because businesses would probably need daily delivery. The world is going paperless. I can wait an extra day to get my junk mail.

James B. Vacanti, Omaha

Pothole opinions

I have listened to and read all the comments about potholes in Omaha and I just shake my head. If you do not live in Omaha/Douglas County, you have no right to voice an opinion about the potholes. If you have not paid your Omaha Wheel tax or registered your vehicle, you have no right to voice an opinion.

Riley Leary, Omaha

Local taxing issue

I think property taxes are the biggest concern in this state. Do constituents really know the origins of them? Numbers from the Nebraska state revenue department for 2021-2022 are as follows in order of sourcing funding from payees:

Individual Income tax

Sales and use tax

Corporate income tax

Other sources

Excise tax

So Nebraska, what don’t you see? Property tax. The last sentence explaining this is as follows: the state does not collect any property tax as it is administered at the local level. Fact check all you want, it is available to all of us on the state’s website. A petition in 1966 successfully made it illegal for the state to collect property tax. Why then is it a state matter to fix? It’s a local taxing issue whether you have farmland or a home in Douglas County. County boards, school districts, resource districts, city councils, etc., actually control your property taxes, not the state or the governor. However, there is a state law that mandates property be valued at a certain percentage of its value. I haven’t, but should we be at these meetings more? Certainly paying attention to them when we vote should be the priority. Nebraskans are venting at the wrong entity.

Gerry Bowman, Omaha

LB 77

I have read many inaccurate Pulse letters regarding LB 77.

Clearly stated in the Nebraska State Constitution, “All persons are by nature free and independent, and have certain inherent and inalienable rights; among these are life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the right to keep and bear arms for security or defense of self, family, home, and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use, and all other lawful purposes, and such rights shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any subdivision thereof.”

When a person without a Nebraska CHP wants to purchase a handgun, they must get a purchase permit from the county sheriff, which requires a background check. That is the same background check that the State Patrol does when someone applies for a CHP. The Sheriff’s office charges $5. The State Patrol charges $100 for the same background check.

Nebraska is an open carry state; anyone 18 or older can do so without a training class anywhere in Nebraska, except the City of Omaha, without a special permit. Why does the State of Nebraska essentially tax people for their constitutional rights?

Honest gun-owning citizens are not the problem, criminals are. Criminals are the only ones terrorizing our communities. LB 77 will not allow restoring rights to those prohibited from possessing any firearm.

I believe in the value of training; I am an NRA and Nebraska CHP instructor and stress to my students to keep training after my class. But I believe in the Constitution more, and we should not tax our rights.

Michael O’Donnell, Omaha