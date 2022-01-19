The Public Pulse: LB 825; Random act of kindness; Library needs renovation not relocation

LB 825
LB 825 goes a long way in rectifying last session's attempt to give tax relief to seniors in Nebraska by cutting the time element from 2030 to 2025 in eliminating state income taxes of social security funds returned to the workers that earned them. Thirty-eight states have no income tax on social security and most of them are curtailing the effect and amount subject to tax. Last legislative session started in the right direction to eliminate this egregious tax but fell short. The excuse was the revenue shortfall it would create. In light of the $400 million surplus, that’s not a valid reason. Hopefully, our representatives will represent the people and not special interest pork projects with this surplus.
Michael Garman, Papillion
Act of kindness
My wife and I were ready to check out at the Walmart store on 72nd Street in Omaha, when a lady came up and asked if she could pay for our items. It was one of those random acts of kindness that I have read about but was surprised when it happened to me.
She did not give her name, but I thanked her and vowed to myself to show my appreciation by passing this kindness forward. It is something each of us can do, not necessarily with a monetary gift, but by any unexpected way of helping a total stranger.
Fred E. Newbern, Bellevue
Renovation not relocation
Appearances matter. Centrally located, main libraries matter. Except Omaha’s mayor and city council appear to disagree. They appear to prioritize the appearance of business buildings to public buildings. Businesses apparently provide appealing “Welcome to Omaha” façades. Public, city-owned buildings that provide services and resources to citizens do not. An example: the publicly owned “Welcome to Omaha” façade presented by the W. Dale Clark main library is apparently shameful. Tear it down. Relocate and replace it. Why? Because the library building needs expensive renovations and upgrading.
On the one hand, the mayor and city leadership celebrate the extensive renovation, building and upgrading, at great expense, of the public Gene Leahy Mall. On the other hand, the mayor and city leadership apparently object to the cost of renovating and upgrading the W. Dale Clark Main public library building. Why?
The current W. Dale Clark Main Library building is not an outdated shameful eye sore! Fix it and keep it.
Keith T. Nelson, Omaha
Secure democracy
Make no mistake, the big lie rhetoric of Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen was just that, but it was not stolen from Trump, it was almost stolen from the American voters. Trump and company worked hard to overthrow election results in several states on false charges. Not one of the states that was directed to recount their ballots to support Trump’s lie was proven to have done anything wrong. And yet, many state Republican governors have asked their legislatures to pass all kinds of voter suppression laws, including gerrymandering state districts in order to make it harder for any Democrat or Independent to win an election.
The insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, directed by then President Trump, Sens. Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, and Congressmen Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, as well as other right wing radicals, was an attempt to ditch the Constitution. So what did they want? Democracy is not invincible. We, as citizens, are charged with being the watchful eye on those we elect and the rules and laws they pass. It is only through an informed citizenry that voters will secure democracy now and for our future!
Barb Wagner, Omaha
Rights and responsibility
I have to disagree with my fellow Fremont resident who compared COVID mask mandates with heart disease. He is correct that weight control, exercise, limited alcohol and tobacco use does save lives, but the person who doesn't follow the guidelines endangers only himself. The unvaccinated, maskless COVID carrier endangers not only himself, but also his family, neighbors, friends, and the stranger in the grocery store. It's a matter of rights and responsibility. We all have the right to take chances with our own lives, but we have the responsibility to avoid endangering others. When we don't act responsibly, government does have the right to require it. As Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes put it, "Your right to swing your fist ends where my nose begins."
Sylvia Hermone, Fremont
Science not politics
When it comes to a mask mandate and vaccinations, people have two clear choices ... Will you choose to believe and follow doctors and scientists who are promoting science? Or will you choose to believe and follow a few Republican politicians who are promoting a political philosophy? Science will help to slow and defeat the pandemic! Republican political philosophy will do nothing to slow or defeat the pandemic! I am asking my Republican friends to forget about politics for a while and follow science. You can play politics all you want after the pandemic, but you are prolonging the crisis! Masks and vaccinations will not bring about an immediate end to the pandemic but they will slow it and get us back to normal sooner than any political philosophy will! Thank you (Douglas County Health Director Lindsay) Huse for exhibiting the leadership that is so lacking among some Republican politicians!Jim Kubik, Omaha
Public Pulse January 2022
Schools and businesses must consider implementing mask mandates to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, a Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Nebraska volleyball's championship game against Wisconsin should be the new Game of the Century.
Proof of vaccination before entering an entertainment venue should be a requirement, a Pulse writer says.