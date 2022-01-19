The Public Pulse: LB 825; Random act of kindness; Library needs renovation not relocation

Make no mistake, the big lie rhetoric of Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen was just that, but it was not stolen from Trump, it was almost stolen from the American voters. Trump and company worked hard to overthrow election results in several states on false charges. Not one of the states that was directed to recount their ballots to support Trump’s lie was proven to have done anything wrong. And yet, many state Republican governors have asked their legislatures to pass all kinds of voter suppression laws, including gerrymandering state districts in order to make it harder for any Democrat or Independent to win an election.

The insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, directed by then President Trump, Sens. Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, and Congressmen Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, as well as other right wing radicals, was an attempt to ditch the Constitution. So what did they want? Democracy is not invincible. We, as citizens, are charged with being the watchful eye on those we elect and the rules and laws they pass. It is only through an informed citizenry that voters will secure democracy now and for our future!

Barb Wagner, Omaha

