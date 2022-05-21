The Public Pulse: LB 873 Is Good for Nebraska; Mass shooting in Buffalo; Abortion rights

Tax breaks

The fact that the Nebraska chapter of AARP has come out in praise of LB 873, (Pulse, May 14) for eliminating Nebraska state taxes on Social Security benefits, should cause concern over how state senators voted on the issue and what organizations opposed the bill.

Senators Megan Hunt, Machaela Cavanaugh and John Cavanaugh all spoke out against the LB 873 and were conveniently absent on the final vote to pass the bill. These senators are radical ideologues who need to be voted out.

In addition, Open Sky Policy Institute (Midlands Voices, April 21) referred to the bill as “tax breaks for the wealthy, property owners and out-of-state corporations.” Open Sky does not have any macroeconomic experts and is more interested in “racial equity.” These tax breaks will help the majority of Nebraska residents and will result in more investments in Nebraska.

Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha

Gun control

OK all you pro-lifers out there, what are you going to do about the lives that were lost last week in Buffalo, New York, in the mass shooting? What are you going to do to make it safer for a person to go to the grocery store, school, the mall? Aren’t these lives just as important as the ones that are still developing in the womb? We need some kind of gun control and mental health care.

Susan Peters, Omaha

Don’t criminalize abortion

I will not begin with a tirade how the pending loss of Roe v. Wade has happened or who is to blame. No, now is the time to begin to prepare for civil disobedience and stand in solidarity with health care providers who work tirelessly to provide abortion care.

Civil disobedience should not be taken lightly as many states have already passed laws making it illegal for an individual to assist someone in having this procedure. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. explained the moral justification as “an individual who breaks a law that conscience tells him is unjust, and who willingly accepts the penalty of imprisonment in order to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the highest respect for the law.”

What steps can we take? You can donate to a local independent or Planned Parenthood clinic. You can volunteer at that clinic. Harassment outside abortion clinics has been ongoing for decades. Consider becoming trained as a clinic escort to protect patients entering and exiting the facility.

When abortion becomes illegal in your state, you can volunteer to drive people across state lines. You can donate to the abortion fund in your state by accessing the National Network of Abortion Funds that assists people with expenses for travel, lodging or the cost of the procedure. You can also educate yourself on self-managed abortions or medications (FDA-approved) which in some states may already be illegal. You can help by providing resources to deliver these medications so women can abort safely. Yes, some of these will be illegal and dangerous for you, but it would be immensely more dangerous for women who have lost their right to self-determination in health care.

Edward Kelly Jr, Red Oak, Iowa

Chaplain AHA

Licensed Practical Nurse

Right to choose is fundamental

I will listen to male (or female) right-to-lifers pontificate about separate and unique bodies only when they detail a specific plan on improving child care, foster care, affordable healthcare and affordable housing. I will listen after one of the right-to-lifers is forced to carry a baby to term after they learn the baby is stillborn, or there is a disability not compatible with life or the mother has a severe illness. These are only a few situations, there are many more in which many women want to make their own moral choice. What about babies whose mother has been unfortunately abusing substances during pregnancy? I’d like to hear how the right-to-lifers will pay for and handle the extensive care this baby will need. Life is not so black and white.

Michelle Sarafian, Lincoln

Right to choose

Kudos to Kathy Gruba (“Supreme Court,” May 14).

Sixty-five percent of the country is angry and appalled with the Supreme Court potential ruling against Roe v. Wade. Everyone knows that this almost 50-year ruling was and is about women’s rights to choose. Those decisions regarding health care pertain to all Americans and are totally between the physician and the patient. They begin and end with the rights to privacy for all. This information is absolutely no one’s business other than the patient and the physician. And there should be HIPPA regulations in place to protect their privacy.

The Supreme Court has become ineffective, irresponsible, political and completely distrustful. They are, unfortunately, like today’s Senate and have become an embarrassment to our country.

Kathe Strand, Omaha

Lowered flags

Last week, President Biden ordered flags lowered to half-staff in commemoration of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.

Truly, that is a tragic loss of lives. I propose that he also orders lowering the flags each time one million lives are lost to abortion in the U.S.

Another tragic loss of lives!

Doris Klitz, Omaha

Safe for who?

I just don’t understand. I have read some of the letters in the Public Pulse about wanting to keep abortion safe. Safe for who? It sure isn’t safe for the baby.

I understand the women who want to have control over their bodies. I agree with them, every woman should have the right to have control over their own body. I want to have control over mine. What I don’t understand is their wanting control over the other person. That person is the baby inside her.

Baby turtle eggs and baby eagle eggs seem to be given more protection than preborn babies.

Angie Wingert, Omaha

Rewrite history?

I for one am tired of hearing about CRT, a graduate study course offered by some universities. CRT is not taught at K-12 schools and is not even taught as normal curriculum in college courses. Now, Republican congressmen want to rewrite history. Teaching about the Holocaust in Nazi Germany is fine but they don’t want our kids to be taught the history of the Native Americans or about slavery. Next, they will probably deny that we dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. Knowing where we came from and where we got to today is what makes our nation great. Hiding the past only dumbs down the American citizenry.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Right to life?

About a year and a half ago, Sen. Lindsey Graham stated there was no underlying racism in the country. After that, Lindsey threw a tantrum during KBJ’s nomination hearings. About two years ago, a person in Boise who was known to law enforcement as having mental issues obtained a firearm and killed two innocent people. Now we have Buffalo, New York.

Right-leaning pundits are saying President Biden is going to use this to divide the country The country is already divided. People are haranguing mothers for masking their children. People are screaming “my body my choice” for wearing a mask and vaccines. Isn’t that the same thing pro-choice advocates say? Some people on the right complain that civil liberties are being taken away. Some Republicans say that mass shootings are just a fact of life.

Republicans want to save the unborn but what about the people who were killed by firearms? The shooters had the right to carry a firearm but what about the victims’ right to life? Does the Second Amendment out weigh the right to life?

Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha

Contempt toward women

Per CNN, I am given to understand that Pete Ricketts would act to completely ban abortion in Nebraska if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade. Words fail me in the face of the arrogance and contempt toward women displayed by this rhetoric.

Kenneth Pullen, Omaha

Voter turnout

Fantastic job Douglas County voters, we had a record turnout for the primary with 31.5% of the registered voters doing their civic duty by casting a vote. What a joke. Can someone explain to me why people register to vote and then do not take the time to go and cast a ballot?

Tim Backora, Omahaw

Uphill both ways

If you’ve driven along the new Applied Parkway, you’ll notice the beautiful new structures popping up. The one thing you won’t see is a continuous sidewalk. Omaha is eyeing pedestrian safety, but here I’ve driven past numerous Millard North students forced to walk through snow, construction debris and spring’s growing ground cover.

A priority for development should be to provide safe walkways for all users as part of the first steps in building — after the clearing and excavating. Cheers to the students giving a new spin in 2022 to the old saying, “when I was your age, I walked to school uphill both ways.”

Konni Cawiezell, Omaha