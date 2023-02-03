





Private gun ownership

As a gun rights supporter, I hope we can find a way to build more public confidence in private gun ownership. People are upset that criminals (including mass shooters) buy their guns so easily and legally. At least, conceal and carry has a policy to get a permit. How terrible it is that one of our state legislators, Tom Brewer is working to remove the little confidence that remains? Also, that he desires to silence local communities, associates gun owners with repressive government? How can we build public support for private gun ownership when we have Tom Brewer working against us?

Dennis Kerr, Omaha

Shame on Sen. Brewer

A recently proposed ban on guns on the floor of the Nebraska Unicameral drew rebuke from Sen. Tom Brewer. The esteemed senator asserts that it is his Constitutional right to carry a gun where he pleases. While the senator has the honor of being duly elected to his office, a Constitutional scholar he is not. The Second Amendment to the U. S. Constitution reads as follows: “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

The opening clause of the Second Amendment presents a curious challenge to the Brewer’s claim of right. With what “well-regulated militia” is Sen. Brewer affiliated? Does the “well-regulated” phrasing suggest that even for those in a militia, some level of restriction is assumed? Is it possible that the senator does not recognize the first clause in the Amendment, choosing selectively to only abide with the latter portion for which he has given full-throated endorsement?

Courts and scholars have examined and debated the Second Amendment for over two centuries. Contemporary polling suggests that large majorities of Americans favor some form of gun control. Yet, the distinguished senator takes an extreme position that presumes an absolute, inviolate claim about his view on the sanctity of the Second Amendment. Such a serious matter as guns on the floor of the Legislature deserves serious conversation and debate in full view of the electorate. Shame on Sen. Brewer for resorting to extreme rhetoric, popular sound bites, and misinformation to thwart democracy.

Rod Karr, Omaha

Making a mockery

Like you, I’ve about had it with regard to politics. The latest misguidance within Congress is the committee appointments of blatant, loud-mouth grandstanders seeking all sorts of crazy ideas akin to destroying the very fabric of our democracy.

It would be interesting if election to any office of Congress or the presidency would be prefaced by either intelligence testing or, as a minimum, security clearance prior to any congressional committee assignments. I’m sure there would be several who would be disqualified. Reflecting back, the former president and several of his “family of advisors”, would not qualify based on their performance in the previous administration.

With regard to the New York congressman who has openly admitted lying about almost everything that would normally qualify him to even be a candidate, many are searching for a reason to recall him. This should be simple — he committed fraud. Fraud is a crime. Felons are barred from sitting in Congress.

Come on people, let’s quit making a mockery of governance.

George J. Lippert, Papillion

Support Coach Rhule

In 1961, the sports section of the World-Herald carried the headline “Get off your fanny and help Bob Devaney.” In 2023, the new headline should read “Get off of your stool and help Matt Rhule” The last time I saw this type of energy in Nebraska football was with Coach Devaney and Coach Osborne. And always remember that the sports department at the University of Nebraska takes no state money. It is one of the few universities in the United States that does not. Football pays for everything, so support Coach Rhule and his staff.

Will Lake, Omaha

On LB 626

In the 1960s, a student nurse showed my college dorm-mates a marriage manual she was studying, to prepare for marriage in a conservative church. It actually instructed women to lie down for eight hours following intercourse, lest standing interfere with God’s will. We joked about using jump ropes for contraception, but seriously appreciated our privacy and separation of church and state.

Sixty years later, Nebraska’s proposed abortion ban (LB 626) could have been written by the same authors. Contrary to mainstream medicine and many religions, the bill defines “unborn child” to include zygotes and embryos with less than a 50% chance of reaching viability. It misrepresents inaudible electrical activity in an embryo’s cardiac vein as fetal heartbeats. It would ban elective abortions at six weeks post-fertilization, if pseudo-heartbeats are detected by state-mandated that ultrasounds. To meet that deadline, many women would need monthly pregnancy tests and abortion pills in their first aid kits.

The bill mercifully exempts IVF clinics, rape victims, ectopic pregnancies and medical emergencies threatening maternal life or irreversible impairment of a major bodily function. However, it is unclear whether fertility is a major bodily function, so many miscarriage patients could be involuntarily sterilized by pelvic infection, days before sepsis clearly justifies therapeutic abortion. It is also unclear how many units of blood a patient with placental abruption must receive, or how many seizures or mini-strokes a patient with preeclampsia must endure, before she qualifies for an abortion. In addition to needlessly risking pregnant women’s fertility, health and lives, LB 626 would force doctors to risk their licenses and malpractice lawsuits during obstetrical emergencies. This could increase malpractice insurance premiums, drive up maternity care costs and contribute to maternity care deserts in rural Nebraska. This bill should die in committee.

BK Chaney, Omaha

LB 188

This letter is in response to LB 188, a proposal to allow veterans to be teachers. Here’s a novel idea, why not send those veterans to school to receive the proper training and tools they need to be successful in the classroom? If all it takes is a few years of mentoring and no formal training, why stop at teaching? Why not let them be doctors and lawyers?

K.L. Bartels, Omaha

Serious consequences

In his Pulitzer Prize-winning “Guns, Germs, and Steel,” the scientist Jared Diamond suggested that, on average, people in western societies are not as intelligent as our forbearers.

Making mistakes in our culture rarely has serious consequences, whereas mistakes in stone age culture might take you out of the gene pool.

I was depressed about that, for the elections of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and George Santos seemed to prove Diamond’s hypothesis. That has serious consequences for democracy.

The sensible letters of Ernie Boykin (“No on LB 77”) and Kevin Guthrie (“Voting restrictions”) came as a relief. They prove that there is common sense and intelligence still out there. I hope our Nebraska state senators read them and demonstrate the same qualities.

Gary Jones, Omaha

Reporting on Palestine

Thank you for printing an article on Jan. 27, reporting the Israeli army attacking Palestinians in Jenin, in the West Bank. The army killed 10 people, including an old woman. This is exactly the kind of news reporting that we need in order to understand the situation better.

Sara Pahl-Ramirez, Omaha

Conflict of interest?

I did not realize that Jay Noddle was the president of the Omaha Streetcar Authority until reading the OWH article (Jan 27) about their new website. Since Mr. Noddle and his real estate development company would likely make millions of dollars from development along the new streetcar line, I suggest that his company should not be allowed to be involved in any new development in that area. Can you say “conflict of interest”?

Scott Darden, Omaha

Failure of oversight

Norm Kaspar’s Public Pulse letter (“National Archives”) suggests a misunderstanding regarding the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). The documents in the news recently were not checked out of NARA. Rather, they were not delivered to NARA by the federal agencies responsible for them.

In writing a biography of a murdered U.S. Foreign Service officer, I worked closely with librarians at NARA in Maryland. They were knowledgeable, efficient and personable. We shouldn’t fault the librarians for failure of oversight.

In fact, the NARA staff does an amazing job overseeing 13.28 billion pages of textual records, millions of maps, charts, drawings, images, films, graphics, photographs, video and sound recordings, as well as 1,323 tetrabytes of electronic data. Each second the number of NARA records grows.

Further, NARA is not one place. It includes the facility at College Park, Maryland, with a storage capacity of 2 million-square-feet, 15 presidential libraries, and other repositories spread from Washington, D.C., to Seattle. The buildings are secure, especially the readings rooms where materials are handled.

Susan M. Stein, Ph.D., Omaha