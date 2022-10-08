The Public Pulse: LD 31 In good hands with Kauth; Disagreement does not equate to hate; School board elections

*Editor’s Note: Letters concerning the Nov. 8 election will not be accepted after Oct. 25. No election-related letters will be published after Nov. 2.

Kauth support

Omaha’s Legislative District 31 is in good hands with Sen. Kathleen Kauth. Tenacious and intelligent, her experience in corporate conflict resolution brings a unique skill set much needed to the Unicameral. As a successful business owner, she understands the importance of fiscal responsibility.

Her conservative credentials reflect the values of her district and the great state of Nebraska. She stands with unwavering principles, yet as an attentive listener, she engages in spirited and respectful discussions on policy, politics and progress.

I’ve witnessed her gifts firsthand. An accomplished communicator, an established community leader, and a tireless worker, Sen. Kauth displays the grit and common sense synonymous with Nebraskans. I urge citizens in District 31 to vote for Sen. Kauth this November.

Kevin Bernadt, Roca, Nebraska

Matters of faith

Len Sagenbrecht in his Pulse letter (“Gender identity”) seemed to imply that those who merely disagree with the gender identity movement, are hateful of those that identify as something other than their birth gender. Why is it that disagreement equates to hate? Disagreement does not equate to hate.

Dan Hedrick, Omaha

School board elections

As another general election approaches, I urge all Nebraska voters to carefully screen the board of education candidates in their school district.

I have, over my 40 plus years in Nebraska public schools, worked with dozens of school board members. As Nebraska Commissioner of Education, I visited over 100 school districts and, without exception, the most effective school districts had solid, caring, dedicated school board members.

These individuals sought the position for the sole reason of giving back to their communities. They avoided partisan issues; ensured their districts welcomed and served all students; focused on the basics in curriculum and activities; and made budget decisions that matched the needs of students, schools and staff members. Finally, effective school board members valued the impact their schools had on the future of their communities.

The school board candidates for the Elkhorn Public Schools who meet these effectiveness criteria, in my opinion, are: Amy Parks, Nancy Rogic-Greufe and Mark Wortman. Parks and Rogic-Greufe are seeking re-election and by their steadfast performance over the past years they have earned their re-elections. Their calm and thoughtful decisions showed a great desire to serve all Elkhorn students.

Wortman, a recently retired Elkhorn teacher and coach, is among the finest educators I have ever known. He would bring to the board firsthand knowledge of strengths and needs of students and teachers. Further, as a long-time Elkhorn community member, he has seen the district grow five-fold and knows the vision and commitments necessary to maintain the excellent education program in Elkhorn.

In Elkhorn, I have done my homework and Parks, Rogic-Greufe and Wortman stand out as the best candidates for the future of the Elkhorn Public Schools.

Roger D. Breed, Ed.D, Omaha

(Former Nebraska

Commissioner of Education)

Bacon delivers

Don Bacon is delivering for Nebraska’s 2nd District. In only six years, he has passed 13 bills into law. He has secured $1 billion to repair Offutt AFB, delivered millions of dollars in renovations for Eppley Airfield as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and jumpstarted public-private partnerships to fund UNMC’s NexT Project, which will make UNMC a leader in preparing for our next public health emergency.

Sherry Wright, Omaha

Something different

There’s an old adage that says the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

For a generation, Nebraska voters have elected Republicans to all of the statewide constitutional offices, and to the majority of legislative seats in our officially nonpartisan legislature. And for a generation, we get the same result.

We have the same high (or higher) taxes. We have the same (or worse) prison overcrowding. We have the same (or worse) debacle in child welfare services and foster care. We have the same (or worse) “brain drain” as young people leave the state. We have the same (or worse) closings of rural hospitals and nursing homes. We have the same (or higher) number of counties without a doctor. We have a still uncompleted state expressway system. We have the same (or higher) number of substandard roads and bridges. Insanity?

Is it maybe, just maybe, time to try something different?

Arnold Meister, Omaha

Have patience

With so much construction all over town, have patience. Look ahead of yourself. You are at least 15 cars deep. We all want to get home.

Stevie Tefft, Omaha

Pattinson ad

In reference to the full page ad that ran Sept. 18 on page A17, Sadie Pattinson appears very intolerant of those who believe differently from she. She seems to want all faiths banished. We of faith, however, are tolerant of those who worship God in other ways as well as those who have no beliefs. I will pray for her soul, and I hope others of faith will join in my prayers.

Mary Cormier, Omaha

Medicaid expansion

It is welcome news to hear that Medicaid expansion, long opposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, has proved to bear out the benefits to Nebraskans that supporters claimed would occur. More Nebraskans now have access to health care, bankruptcy filings have dropped and the hospitals have less charitable care to write off. This benefits all Nebraskans. It took years of legislative rejection, then a ballot initiative, followed by a two-year delay in implementation by the governor to get here. Yet it was only by the “will of the people” that this has happened, as the statement from the governor’s office duly notes. And as Nebraskans should duly note.

Carole Hunt, Omaha

Migrant flights

“For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.” “Show hospitality to one another without grumbling.” “‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’”

Govs. DeSantis (Florida) and Abbott (Texas) call themselves Christian.

They violated their own religious values and teachings of the New and Old Testaments they claim they adhere to.Whatever one’s faith position, that faith, one would hope, would yield a more humane treatment of the “huddled masses.”

Thomas Dorwart, Omaha

Basic human values

Patty Pansing Brooks has been in the Nebraska Legislature for eight years and is currently running for Congress in the 1st District. Patty believes all people deserve to be treated with dignity and care, live in a safe environment and have opportunities to succeed, and she thinks too many people are excluded from these basic human values.

During her eight years in the Legislature, Patty has helped pass over 60 bills, which made positive changes for Nebraskans. These bills include property tax relief, elimination of taxes on Social Security and veterans’ benefits. Patty has proven she is willing and able to work and form coalitions with both sides of the aisle. A good example of this is the Whiteclay Public Health Emergency Bill, introduced by Patty in 2017 and co-signed by senators from both parties.

Also in 2017, Patty introduced legislation to create Standing Bear and Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and now Nebraska celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday of October.

Believing that Nebraska and our country are stronger when everyone is welcome, as a member of Congress, Patty will fight for all Americans to have the right to make their own health care decisions, to protect LGBTQ+ in the workplace and in schools, to safeguard the right to vote, to provide health care for all, to make sure everyone has a safe place to live, work and thrive.

No matter our color or whom we choose to love, Patty will fight for us. Vote for Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress, and, as the old song goes, Patty will fight for us “to be free to be you and me.”

Fred and Kay Luthans, Lincoln