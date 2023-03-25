





Legislating hate

I grew up in the 1950s in a two-party home. My mother was a Democrat and my father was a Republican. There was no political discourse and mutual respect.

Today, I am happy that my father is not here to see what has happened to his party. The party of fiscal conservatism has turned into the party of hate. Some in the GOP in the last decade have tried to woo voters by stirring hate of Muslims, of immigrants and now hate of transgender citizens. Across the country, state legislatures are proposing and passing laws to discriminate against this small sliver of citizens. This is the definition of a solution looking for a problem.

For example, in my 70-plus years of life, using many public restrooms across our country and in other countries, I have never, ever, seen the genitals of anyone in that restroom. Why are Republicans driving people into a frenzy about this?For another example, drag shows are an innocent, fun type of entertainment. If someone chooses to not let their child see a drag show, fine. No need for legislation. Another misguided attempt to discriminate. One of the sponsors of this bill admitted that he didn’t even know the difference between a drag performer and a transgender person.

Lastly, Republicans are supporting parental involvement in their child’s education, even down to what books are in libraries. What about supporting a parent’s right to choose their child’s health care? Why is the Nebraska Legislature trying to step between a parent, a child and a doctor? This is not to protect a child. Again, this is blatant hate. Some children denied this care will commit suicide. Doctors will testify to this. Do these Republicans care? No. This is the Republican attempt to woo voters by giving them someone to hate.

Julie Classen, Papillion

Permit-less carry

Does anyone remember that before the concealed carry law was passed all Nebraskans had the right to carry concealed? Yes, all Nebraskans 21 and over who had never been convicted of a felony had a right to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. Then someone decided that permits would be a good idea. I don’t disagree with the concept. I do think the fee is too high. What gives me a chuckle is that in everything I’ve seen debated about this issue, no one has ever mentioned collateral damage. Many police shoot-outs include include shots that miss and these are fired by professionals.

Somehow, it has escaped the public’s attention that a handgun round can penetrate siding, insulation and drywall. It can also travel several city blocks and still have enough residual force to kill someone. Permit or no permit, this situation isn’t going to change.

Thomas Gruber, Omaha

Banana republic

With its agricultural commodities as its single largest exported product, the state of Nebraska is sinking deeper and deeper into the image of a third world “banana republic.”

Knowing the value of big campaign money war chests, Nebraska’s state and federal political candidates eagerly sell their souls and personal principles to the highest oligarch or plutocrat bidder who aggressively seeks out fledging or greedy seasoned politicians looking for increased campaign cash.

It seems many of Nebraska’s current elected officials seeking self-serving, personal agendas, acting in conjunction with their campaign financiers cold-heartedly exploit political hot buttons to stir the emotions and gullibility of dissatisfied Nebraskans.

Promises such as property tax reform, rot with fake empathy, fall woefully short.

I believe these war chest dollars carry quid pro quo caveats and loyal obedience.

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar, Nebraska

LR 22CA

Thank you to Sen. Robert Dover for introducing LR 22CA, a constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers in Lincoln to serve up to three consecutive terms in office, instead of only two.

But let’s be clear: This proposal doesn’t go far enough. There should be no term limits in the Nebraska Legislature. First, because term limits strip voters of our God-given rights. Just think: Our ancestors pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to the promise that all Americans should choose who represents them in government. But our state’s constitution tramples on that right, preventing us from electing a person — no matter how principled, qualified or well-liked — just because we’ve elected them twice before.

That brings us to the second reason Nebraska shouldn’t have term limits. They punish legislators for doing exactly what we elect them to do: Legislating.

In what other line of work is it illegal for people who hired you to ask you to keep doing a job because you’re good at it? It’s not against the law for a doctor to perform a complicated surgery because she’s done it successfully for years. In fact, that’s exactly who you want at that operating table.

Our approach to electing our representatives shouldn’t be any different. Nebraskans deserve the right to send the best, brightest, and most principled senators to Lincoln — no matter who they are, where they come from, or how long they’ve served.

And if they waste our money, raise our taxes, or hold back our growth when they get there? Voters don’t need term limits to stop that — we’ll just head to the ballot box and kick them out ourselves.

Andy Reuss, Omaha

Separatist propaganda

In response to Joseph Koll’s Pulse letter, “Jan. 6 security footage,” The first sentence reads “Fox News has finally stepped over the line and officially became a separatist propaganda cabal.” So I guess you never noticed that every other news outlet did that very same thing the day Trump came down the escalator? I’ve never seen such biased news reporting in my entire life. But we’ll let that slide, I guess.

Rod Jenkins, Plattsmouth

On Cavanaugh

I read with interest that Michaela Cavanaugh had pretty much caused everything to come to a complete stop in the Legislature by her constant use of the filibuster. Last year, she read every Dr. Seuss book cover to cover, forcing our lawmakers and support staff to log many, many hours of overtime. It angers me that she has done this, and I’ll sure remember her name next time we vote. Why don’t you take your ball and go home Michaela? You’ve lost the respect of so many with your childish games.

Louise Douglas, Omaha

Risking women’s lives

So now the Unicameral wants to tell doctors how to be doctors. Aren’t things bad enough with the insurance companies and Medicare looking over our doctors’ shoulders and meddling with our doctors’ ability to treat us? The Unicameral wants to ban abortion? Which abortions? Rape, incest, tubal pregnancy, fetus without a brain, and on and on. No one has succeeded in writing legislation against abortion yet that doesn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. This year, we are seeing women in other states being forced to risk death by infection rather than abort a baby who is are already dead, brain dead or will die before delivery. The Unicameral must desist from bringing imperfect legislation to the floor on this issue. Because you are risking women’s lives.

Thomas Gruber, Omaha

School choice

I’m excited to see LB 753 passing through the Unicameral. I believe that lifting up lower-income Nebraskans through investing in education is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of the Legislature, and it’s heartening to see Sen. Lou Ann Linehan’s work to that end. It’s also great to see the bill be bipartisan; I give my thanks to Sens. McKinney, McDonnell and Wayne for putting the needs of their constituents above the talking points of their party.

Zachary Wahab-Cheek, Omaha

Fire chief

In my opinion, the appointment of the new female fire chief smells.

I think diversity in city politics is getting out of hand. Candidates for municipal jobs should be hired for their experience and overall qualifications and not the blatant reach for their sex or color.

Let’s get back to the old-fashioned way of hiring city employees based on their qualifying rank within the department and not for diversity’s sake. I think that is a more transparent process that more people would be comfortable with.

Dan Beeson, Omaha