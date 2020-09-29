The Public Pulse: Legislature and parties; Wrong move, Democrats; Trump showed disrespect

Founders warned against ‘factions’
In a Sept. 20 column, Chris Chappelear presented “A GOP call to reconsider the Legislature’s nonpartisanship.” His 583-word essay seems to assert five reasons for abandoning the 1934 constitutional initiative, which required “the members (of the Legislature) to be nominated and elected in a non-partisan manner.” He seems worried about 1) a “crisis of leadership,” 2) lack of an agenda and organization, 3) lack of accountability, 4) simplify voters’ choice, and 5) time for a change.
The success of several senators to achieve 41-4 enactment of LB 1107 (property tax, business incentives and UNMC’s NExT project) would dispute the claim that leadership is lacking. Granted, term limits have made it difficult for leaders in the mold of former Sen. Jerome Warner to emerge, but that is not the fault of nonpartisanship. The lack of an agenda, other than each senator’s understanding of his or her constituent’s interests, is a strength, not a weakness, and accountability is the same whether a legislature is partisan or not: vote the rascals out. Wanting to simplify voters’ choice insults the intelligence of the electorate, and time for a change is a strange argument for a conservative to make.
The consequence of a partisan legislature is to shift more power to the governor and unelected partisan activists. Partisan caucuses are exactly the “factionalism” that the nation’s founding fathers worried about. Mr. Chappelear may enjoy the zero-sum mentality of partisan games, but most people don’t.
Steven Schafer, Lincoln
Wrong move, Democrats
Great job, Jane Kleeb! You’ve just alienated a majority of Douglas County Democrats by allowing Ja Keen Fox — a man who has a history of defending cop murderers — to publish his personal agenda proclamation under the banner of the Nebraska Democratic Party. How outrageous! Don Kleine has dedicated 40-plus years of his life to public service when he could have made millions in private practice. He has obtained justice for scores of minority victims. Douglas County Republicans are dancing in the streets. Good luck with your radical left agenda, Jane, and say goodbye to most moderate Democrats like me. Oh, and good luck with your fundraising project.
William Karpan, Omaha
Football, masks, bars
So the Big 10 has decided to play football this fall after all, but rather than socially distancing seating in their outdoor arenas and mandating fans wear masks, they are disallowing fans in the stadiums while states like Nebraska will allow cheering, hooting and hollering fans to congregate in indoor sports bars with no mask mandate to watch the games on TV. Perhaps they should rethink this.
Andrew White, Kearney, Neb.
Trump showed disrespect
Our current president has done many egregious things during his years in office, but this past week was just one more in a long line of offenses and this, for me, was the last straw. An American icon and Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, had died. Within 24 hours, the president announced that he was looking at his top choices and would make a selection within a few days.
My disbelief has nothing to do with the choice he announced but rather with his insensitivity to the grief and mourning of thousands of citizens who respected and loved RBG. I was always taught to show respect for the deceased, at least until after the funeral. Our president could not even wait until RBG was buried to place himself in the spotlight.
Charlotte Dorwart, Sidney, Neb.
Bostelman helped EMS causes
For over a decade I have witnessed EMS agencies and providers in Nebraska being subjected to ever-increasing downward pressures from onerous rules and regulations, the lack of much needed funding, and a decrease in volunteerism.
Sen. Bruce Bostelman answered the call to get involved, recognizing that he could utilize his expertise to make a difference for emergency medical care delivery in Nebraska. He sought to learn more by asking questions through a statewide EMS survey and talking to subject matter experts like our EMS board members. Through this process he worked diligently with EMS stakeholders to develop meaningful policy and legislation, most recently with LB 1002, to propel EMS forward for the betterment of patient care.
I personally support the reelection of Sen. Bruce Bostelman for the 23rd legislative District of Nebraska.
James E. Smith, M.D., North Platte
chairman, Nebraska State EMS Board
An idea for better political ads
It would be refreshing, informative and helpful if our political candidates would put forth their own ads stating their vision, platform and process for achieving this vision. The citizens would hear the candidates’ own words and be able to make a thoughtful choice for whom they want as their leader.
Having the candidates’ personal statements of their platforms, we could evaluate and support our hope for the future of our country for the next four years.
Sr. Marie Alice Ostry, Omaha
Parsow’s and the human touch
In the 1950s when 16th Street was a bustling retail center, my late uncle, Rod Ross, snagged a parking space in front of Parsow’s Clothing Store. My uncle felt a bit sheepish, since he was a Parsow’s customer but he wasn’t shopping there that morning. He climbed out of his car and headed down the street and then it dawned on him that he forgot to pay the meter.
When he turned around, Sol Parsow was pulling the coins out of his own pocket. Is there a website that does that?
Jim Ross, Omaha
