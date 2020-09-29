The Public Pulse: Legislature and parties; Wrong move, Democrats; Trump showed disrespect

Our current president has done many egregious things during his years in office, but this past week was just one more in a long line of offenses and this, for me, was the last straw. An American icon and Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, had died. Within 24 hours, the president announced that he was looking at his top choices and would make a selection within a few days.

My disbelief has nothing to do with the choice he announced but rather with his insensitivity to the grief and mourning of thousands of citizens who respected and loved RBG. I was always taught to show respect for the deceased, at least until after the funeral. Our president could not even wait until RBG was buried to place himself in the spotlight.

Charlotte Dorwart, Sidney, Neb.

Bostelman helped EMS causes

For over a decade I have witnessed EMS agencies and providers in Nebraska being subjected to ever-increasing downward pressures from onerous rules and regulations, the lack of much needed funding, and a decrease in volunteerism.