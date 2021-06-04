The Public Pulse: Legislature failed these families; Race, 'wokeness'

Families were ill served
Families with kids with developmental disabilities need support such as LB 376, the family support waiver, would have provided. My son has a developmental disability and is on the developmental disability waiver wait list. He attends therapy daily, which we pay thousands of dollars for every year. When your child is nonverbal, you use every option to help them interact with others and the world around them.
There are also hard choices when caring for a disabled child: Is it more important for your child to speak or eat, because you can’t afford all therapies? How do you get them to therapy in the middle of the day? Specialized child care is necessary because after-school programs do not accommodate kids with disabilities, but without Medicaid access can be unaffordable. Children on the developmental disability wait list need help to eat, dress, bathe, use the restroom (or are in diapers), and can’t go outside without help, not to mention extra medical and therapy costs.
We try to increase independence and reduce the need for significant support after aging out of the school system (which costs the state more than providing help at a young age). My son works every day to learn to live independently, and state senators turned their backs on kids like him because it is too “costly.” Senators that voted against this bill told families to continue to shoulder that cost and that they do not deserve relief. The waiver wait list is eight years long with 3,000 individuals waiting for support, and Nebraska turned down an opportunity to help 850 of them.
Angela Gleason, Omaha
Race, ‘wokeness’
Community Columnist Courtney Allen-Gentry says it was a mistake for the National Association of Colored Graduate Nurses to vote be incorporated into the ANA. Maybe the NACGN opted for inclusion rather than exclusion. Allen-Gentry does make some well thought out observations throughout the rest of her opinion piece.
As the year of COVID, racial unrest, destruction of public and private property rolled along, I became increasingly exasperated by the screams for attention by the organization BLM, the use of the phrase “systemic racism,” the statement that violence is the voice of the oppressed and a general sense that if you are not part of the protest, you are part of the problem. Bazillions of dollars, or reparations, have been poured into impoverished communities since the 1960s, and the biggest consequence has been the creation of single-family households.
Allen-Gentry’s opinion is one of many that has been written lately that suggests that racism is still alive and well. I have noticed in the past year that a race of people representing 16% of the U.S. population now appear to account for 40-50% of the actors in commercials and print advertising. Corporations jumped on the woke bandwagon in a big way. This past Super Bowl half time show had a huge number of participants with Caucasians nearly absent. No one screamed racism. I am weary of being told that I am not woke. I grew up in a lower-middle class household in the Midwest and learned early on that “it is that person, not those people.”
Reassessing how the dollars are spent while encouraging businesses and corporations to move into the inner city instead of out of it, will create nearby jobs for people who desperately need them. Doing that will really be woke!
Scott Long, Omaha
Correction
Doc Pete and Bev Peterson, who had a recent letter in the Pulse, live in Oakland, Neb. An editing error provided an incorrect address for them.