The Public Pulse: Legislature failed these families; Race, 'wokeness'

Families were ill served

Families with kids with developmental disabilities need support such as LB 376, the family support waiver, would have provided. My son has a developmental disability and is on the developmental disability waiver wait list. He attends therapy daily, which we pay thousands of dollars for every year. When your child is nonverbal, you use every option to help them interact with others and the world around them.

There are also hard choices when caring for a disabled child: Is it more important for your child to speak or eat, because you can’t afford all therapies? How do you get them to therapy in the middle of the day? Specialized child care is necessary because after-school programs do not accommodate kids with disabilities, but without Medicaid access can be unaffordable. Children on the developmental disability wait list need help to eat, dress, bathe, use the restroom (or are in diapers), and can’t go outside without help, not to mention extra medical and therapy costs.