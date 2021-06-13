The Public Pulse: Legislature has major pluses; City Council lacks backbone; Tax burden

We will protest to the Board of Equalization but fear it will be a lost cause. Since we budget for tax costs monthly, we now have only six months to come up with the extra funds we will need for next year’s taxes. Belts will be tightened.

Pat and Darrell Wineinger, Omaha

Nebraska’s plate problem

I just had the pleasure of going to the Dakota County Courthouse to register my new car. It’s not a wonder that I waited 10 years to buy a new car; the registration cost is staggering. That raises lot of questions about our state’s direction about business and what laws we want to enforce.

I just bought the new car, so I am back to huge annual renewal fees for about the next 10 years again. I am forced to do this, or, when you live in a border town (South Dakota and Iowa), you can cheat and register the car in another state. And worse than that, in my county, the number of cars I see that either have no plates, paper plates that are expired, or out of state plates is huge. I see Iowa, Texas, Arizona, South Dakota, Oregon plates parked in garages and driveways everywhere.