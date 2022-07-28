The Public Pulse: Let Stothert do her job; Bacon doesn't align with constituents; State leadership lacking

Capable hands

In response to George Mills’ Pulse letter, “Revised proposal,” I suggest a more “in-depth” investigation into Mayor Jean Stothert’s reasoning before reaching a rash conclusion. When she has been out of town on business during her tenure as mayor, have there been issues or experiences leaving city responsibilities in another hand’s? Or could it be she wants to do the job she was elected to do? It’s easy to say, judge and voice an opinion, but until we walk the walk, don’t talk the talk. Give a person the benefit of the doubt. The City of Omaha has been in very capable hands with Jean Stothert as mayor. Those who question her ability and leadership, pick up the necessary petition forms, throw your hat into the next mayoral race and go toe-to-toe with her in open debate. I’ll buy a ticket.

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

Tax Cut and Jobs Act

Don Bacon voted in favor of Donald Trump’s 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act. This tax cut included a $10,000 cap in the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction and reduced the corporate tax rate for wealthy corporations and billionaires, while increasing taxes on lower and middle class families.

Thanks to Bacon’s vote, my husband and I now are unsure whether we can continue to afford living in Nebraska, especially because he retires in four years. We now have to pay an additional $4,000 to $5,000 to the IRS, on top of our $10,000 property taxes, meaning we get no deduction for state income taxes or property taxes. It angers me to know that our “representative” consciously chose to vote in favor of a bill that benefits large corporations rather than the interest of his own constituents.

It’s crystal clear to me who Don Bacon aligns with and votes in favor for.

Melissa Torrez, Papillion

State leadership

I cannot help but respond to Robert Dearing’s letter, “Vote person not party,” (June 28). Yes, voters should consider voting for the person and not just a straight party vote. For me, voting for Jean Stothert for mayor (a Republican) was a no-brainer, even though I am a strong Democrat. The mayor so believes in Omaha, has strong leadership and tries to represent all of Omaha’s citizens. She is a person that truly cares about our citizens and shows this (maybe that is because she is a nurse).

I agree with the writer about the importance of slowing the exodus of young people from our state. But the state leadership has to do more to accomplish this.

News flash: Young professionals living and working in Nebraska and those thinking about moving here do not have a mindset of discussing whether transgender athletes should compete and an unwelcoming attitude to diversity. Also, they do not have a mindset for a state leadership that only thinks of the Republican Party, how they can hold onto their power, please Donald Trump and get re-elected.

Our governor and the elected constitutional officers are elected to serve all Nebraskans — Democrats, Independents, people of color, low income people and people of all persuasions.

Monty McClean, Omaha

Medical debt woes

I am a proud Type 1 Diabetic. I believe more people need to be talking about the lack of consideration Don Bacon has for those who are chronically ill, especially when it comes to standing up to the pharmaceutical industry.

My representative is Don Bacon, and he does not truly represent me nor does he understand medical debt struggles. Words can’t describe how terrifying medical debt is, and it certainly doesn’t help that Big Pharma continues to raise their prices. As a Type 1 Diabetic, I have ongoing medical necessities, and those don’t come cheap. It stresses me out so much, that it makes raising a family that much more complicated. Sure, I’m lucky enough to have insurance that covers a portion of the costs, but what about those that don’t have any insurance? Is Don Bacon fighting for them?

It’s time to hold Bacon accountable for voting in favor of big pharma rather than his constituents. We are the ones that matter.

Elizabeth Drews, Omaha

Gun control history

When the Civil War ended, former slaves tried to assert their rights but were attacked and disarmed by racist organizations. A Republican Congress passed the 14th Amendment to make nearly everyone a U.S. citizen and require states to adhere to the Bill of Rights, including the right to bear arms. Later, Republican President Calvin Coolidge would sign the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924 asserting Constitutional rights for Native Americans.

State Sens. Brewer, Wayne and McKinney support constitutional carry because they are minorities who know history and what the 14th Amendment is. They understand: a good gun stops a bad gun.

Most people advocating for gun control are basically showing their white privilege and fragility. The right to self-defense is inalienable. United States’ history would be a lot different if former slaves and Natives Americans had owned AR-15s. And women with an AR-15 get no flak for insisting on condoms.

Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha