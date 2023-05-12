





On military bands

My sons are retired from the Nebraska 43rd Army Guard Band (National Guard). They both went to regular boot camp and when America needed more soldiers in Afghanistan, the Nebraska Army Guard Band came up with two volunteers, who served the country in that way until they returned to play in the 43rd.

I was talking with one son about how sad it was that the Air Force Band at Offutt in Omaha had been disbanded, and he said all Air Force Bands across America have been cancelled, and the people who wanted to stay in the Air Force were offered desk or other jobs. I asked who we need to thank for that decision, and he said I should write to my congressman, lest all military bands are cancelled.

Music is part of an army. Even in the Bible, the musicians were part of the armies. When I go to the summer concerts around Nebraska, and look at the pride with which the older people show as they stand for “their” song (Army/Navy/Marines/Coast Guard/Air Force) and look at their families, and see pride in the younger people who may one day serve our nation in the military, I think music should continue to be part of the military. Even at funerals, I have heard “Taps” (and “Echo Taps”) played by volunteers who later go on to join the military too.

Please contact your congressperson to keep music in the military.

Connie Buller, Blair

Nothing but a number

I don’t care if Biden is close to 100 years old, I would still vote for him compared to any Republican in Congress now!

Peter I. Giglia, Omaha

Fischer and Ricketts

Earlier this month, Sens Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts signed onto a letter opposing an increase in the nation’s debt limit without substantial spending and budget reforms. In the letter signed by 43 Republicans, they state “We will not be voting for cloture on any bill that raises the debt ceiling without substantive spending and budget reforms.” Kudos to our two senators for standing firm on this measure.

Our greatest threat lies in our fiscal irresponsibility and debilitating national debt. It’s long past time we get our fiscal house in order to ensure future generations can enjoy the same prosperity current generations have benefitted from.

Robyn Cafasso, Omaha

Dangerous law

In yet another act of ultra-conservative political insanity (and with so many other crucial and pressing issues facing the state) our misguided, ill-informed, tone-deaf Unicameral and our governor instead decided to place into law the ability to carry concealed weapons without a permit, training or proof of proficiency.

No doubt these GOP senators are harkening back to the time nearly 100 years ago, when life in America was so much more to their liking. You recall that time called the Great Depression. So they can now paraphrase their beloved standard-bearer Herbert Hoover, by shouting “A chicken in every pot and two guns in every citizen’s hands!”

Steve Douglas, Omaha

Food for thought

I can understand the anxiety the passage of LB 77 (permitless concealed carry) brings to some folks. Maybe they feel that we are going to suddenly revert back to the days of the wild, wild west. Some may also think that additional gun restrictions, or even bans, should be considered.

Whatever your position is on the subject, I would like to point out some truths for your consideration. Criminals generally don’t care about any laws at all. None. If they are so inclined to carry a gun, they will. No permit needed in their world of lawlessness. This segment of our society has always carried guns whether legal or not. It just doesn’t matter to them. This makes them dangerous.

Let’s talk about bans for a moment. Simply put, they do not work. Illegal narcotics are just that; illegal. Heroin has been banned since 1924. Yet, it’s still on the streets. The war on drugs has been tried and has failed time and again. Gun bans would suffer the same fate.

LB 77 will allow more good, law-abiding citizens to carry guns that could help protect themselves and other citizens from the criminals that are among us. And maybe, just maybe, the bad guys might think twice about acting out if they know that there is a much greater likelihood of dying for their criminal behavior.

Rick VanRoy, Omaha

Increased taxes

Income taxes were filed last month, and and it is interesting to see data from Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation, and the Wall Street Journal’s calculations based on that information.

Income taxes will provide 54% of federal revenue for 2022.

Of the 180 million taxpayers, about 70% are expected to earn less than $100,000, earn 30% of the income, and owe about 1.5% of income taxes.

Those that earn $50,000 and less, will earn 10% of total income, and owe -4.8% of income taxes, because of Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Child Tax Credit.

About 25% of filers will earn between $100,000 and $500,000, and will have close to 50% of aggregate income, and owe close to 50% of income taxes.

Those who earn between $500,000 and $1 million, will earn 6.6% of total income and pay about 13% of total income taxes.

Nine-hundred thousand earn more than $1 million, and pay almost 40% of the total income taxes.

For those that owe income taxes, the system is steeply progressive, with 80% of income taxes paid by those earning $200,000 or more.

The Biden administration has borrowed and spent about $4.8 trillion and plans on spending more. Taxes will be increased, and they will have to come from those that currently pay the most.

Vic Massara, Omaha

The process

I just don’t understand. I could hardly believe what I read. How could two Nebraska senators be there and not vote. Isn’t that what they were elected to do? The people who elected them, I am sure, are asking why didn’t they vote? No matter what the outcome, they should have voted one way or another and let their voice be heard. Senators Wayne and Riepe did not demonstrate good Nebraska participation in the legislative process.

Angie Wingert, Omaha

Companion bill





I write in the wake of the defeat of LB 626, a bill to outlaw abortion at six weeks pregnancy. A bill like it will certainly be introduced in 2024 when this Legislative session will resume. I write to provide some clarity to our mutual thinking about abortion in Nebraska.

No one wants abortion. No one likes abortion. Women don’t get pregnant so they can experience an abortion. Women seek abortion in reaction to extremely difficult circumstances.

I propose several companion bills when a “new LB 626” is introduced in 2024:

A bill to provide free prenatal care starting at six weeks pregnancy.

A bill to expand the services which may be provided by midwives to provide prenatal care to women starting at six weeks of pregnancy.

A bill to create a program and roster of responsibilities for doulas to provide prenatal care of women starting at six weeks of pregnancy.

A bill to prohibit prosecution and threats of prosecution to physicians, midwives, and doulas in situations surrounding pregnancy and birth except for negligent actions.

A bill to underwrite child care at a remuneration level equivalent to that of prison guards in Nebraska.

A bill to require Nebraska employers to provide paid maternity leave to women at any time during pregnancy when it is medically designated and to provide paid maternity leave to women up to nine months after delivery.

A bill to provide free or Medicaid-supported postnatal care for 18 months following delivery.

Not only will these programs lead to healthy pregnancies, healthy babies and healthy mothers, but they will attract businesses which understand the value of having a workforce certain of its health and safety.

Ruth Macnamara, Bennington

Kauth’s crusade

Senator Kathleen Kauth’s relentless pursuit of LB 574 is out of step with many Nebraska Republicans, especially here in Omaha. The Republicans I know favor things like limited government, personal responsibility and individual freedom, none of which are represented by LB 574.

Many of these same Republicans think private medical decisions ought to be left to the folks involved and their care providers, and that parents have a right to make medical and health care decisions for their children. Former President Ronald Reagan had a warning about government power that might be instructive to Sen. Kauth in this moment: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’”

Nebraska’s parents don’t need Sen. Kauth’s “help” raising their children and overseeing their medical care. Nebraskans don’t need Sen. Kauth and her band of hardline conservatives to save them from themselves. Whether they say it out loud or not, many Nebraska Republicans wish the senator had dropped her personal crusade weeks ago in order to move on to more critical issues.

Sen. Kauth fails to realize there are no winners, only losers, when the government abuses its power and overreaches into the personal lives and freedoms of its citizenry. That isn’t conservatism, that’s authoritarianism.

Mary Ann Folchert, Omaha

Gun vs. box cutter

I write in response to Ron Mueller’s response to Terri Nesslrotte (April 28, 2023). I see what you mean, Ron. There are lots of ways to kill besides a gun.

It’s a scary thing watching a police stand-off with a guy holding a box cutter. Remember the terrifying night when a guy on the balcony used water balloons to kill 20 party-goers two-stories below. And, oh my goodness, I’m still having nightmares about that little baby in the moving car that was almost killed by a stray hammer that slipped from a worker’s hand 50 yards away.

You’ve made a good counter-killing defense, Ron. And anyway, guns are expensive. By your reckoning, law enforcement could save a ton of money if they just carried baseball bats. A good guy with a bat beats a bad guy with a box cutter every time.

I own many screwdrivers, Ron, and I’m not a murderer. But I think I know where you stand and I think you’ve had little experience in federal law enforcement for way too long.

But then, maybe I’m just narrow-minded.

Larry Leeds, Omaha

Stop spending

The U.S. House Republicans recently voted to raise the debt ceiling, which is quickly marching toward $32 trillion. In return, they also called for significant cuts in spending and green energy tax breaks.

Avoiding a fight over raising the debt ceiling is a good move politically and economically, and one would think trying to reign in outrageous government spending would be a good thing as well. But President Biden continues to spout off saying that raising the debt is non-negotiable.

Instead of acknowledging the terrifying consequences of continuing to run high deficits and growing the national debt, he seems fixated on running up the score to the detriment of our children’s future.

Pat Brant, Omaha

Open carry

The April 13 shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, wasn’t a mass shooting event, but it was shocking. An 84-year-old man shot a Black 16-year-old teenager who went to the wrong house at the wrong street address to pick up his twin brothers. According to reports, the shooter was a faux noise junky and the description of him as a racist gun totter seemed to explain this sad event. The mix of faux noise, racism and, of course, guns is lethal.

Now that the Unicameral has passed LB 77, the so-called open carry bill sponsored by Sen. Brewer, we can expect some sort of senseless gun incident here sooner or later. I just hope that it isn’t at my church, a grocery store, movie theater, band concert, playhouse, restaurant, shopping mall, school, library, park, big box store, swimming pool, block party, College World Series, airport, etc.

Mary Ruth Stegman, Omaha

Abortion bill

In the OWH May 9 cover story, “Lawmaker aims to add abortion to trans bill,” the report ends with opposition Sen. Jen Day’s quote, “I literally have no idea how you people sleep at night. People are going to die.”

I remind Sen. Day and other opposition senators, that at least one human life is taken with every abortion.

Defenseless, unborn people have been dying for 50 years. In that sense, I agree with Sen. Day’s comment. I literally have no idea how you people sleep at night. People are going to die.

Nancy Schlesiger, La Vista

We the People?

Sure, when “We the People” went to the polls and elected people to represent Nebraska, the majority of us didn’t care about transgender or all this abortion business. We wanted to keep more money in our paychecks, wanted a break from all these taxes we pay to support programs to bail out people who don’t want to work, and all the mental help business that most don’t what to change. Stop the political rhetoric, the political games, in simple terms all the bull!

David Foral, Omaha

Palermo seat

Considering the future of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo’s likely vacant seat, perhaps the City Council should give consideration to a possible replacement. I speak no less of the woman who replaced him on the Omaha School Board — Tracy Casady. Though she’s a Democrat and I’m a Republican (and non-blood relative), she would be a perfect candidate for nomination, especially given that both she and Vinny are Democrats, thus keeping the seat Democrat. Go Tracy!

Greg Casady, Council Bluffs

Gun idolotry

Reading over all the Pulse commentary that is so supportive of the passage of LB 77, it’s almost impossible not to evaluate them as the very reason that bill should have never seen the light of day.

My word, these people are alarmingly hysterical. According to them, there is a distressing need to pack heat, without proper training or permitting, in order to defend themselves and the nation from thugs, deranged individuals and terrorists. As we are beginning to realize, to the psychologically insecure that characterization might describe anyone ringing your doorbell, retrieving a basketball from your front yard or opening your car door by mistake.

This country is awash in guns and we have long passed the course correction point. Recalcitrant Republicans insist on defending gun purchase over public safety. The people who are rationally afraid are citizens who are fed up with all the irresponsible gun ownership.

Over 80% of the nation wants more stringent gun policy. Legislative Republicans should take heed. On the horizon is a whole generation of young voters who are tired of lock down drills. Majority rule, restricted now, won’t always be.

Leo Miltner, Omaha

Attacking history

I do not understand all the controversy about the statue being placed in Memorial Park depicting a sailor kissing a young woman on V-J Day (April 28). That was the day that the Japanese had surrendered. The sailor, in the photo, had just returned from sea where three months earlier he was involved in trying to save several fellow servicemen after they were attacked by Japanese Kamikaze pilots. He recalled the impact that the nurses had in saving lives that day. He was in New York City with his fiancé, also in the photo, when they received the word of the surrender. His immediate reaction was to grab and kiss a nurse as the result of what he had experienced.

The fact is, this was in 1945, a totally different time than now when such behavior could be considered a sexual assault. At that time, it was a young sailor being overcome by what he had witnessed and the news that the horror has come to an end.

We cannot attack history on today’s values. This is a time-honored photo, now a statue, that deserves it’s place in our celebration of our past.

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue