The Public Pulse: Let's move forward together; Kader's help; Living their faith

Let’s move forward

Amen to the letter “The way ahead” by Edward D. Porter in the April 22 OWH Public Pulse. It was a thoughtful letter pointing out that all of us have responsibilities if we are going to be able to move forward, try to heal from the past and make sure this will never happen again. I pray we are all up to the task.

Key responsibility

There is so much talk about retraining and re-educating police officers. What about educating the public to the fact that when you’re stopped by the police, don’t resist? It would go much better for everyone concerned.

Important instruction

I have been an Omaha Public Schools student throughout my whole life and can attest to my experience with and without comprehensive health education. In a perfect world, every student would have parental guidance to turn to and learn about their bodies with. We are not living in a perfect world, and I have experienced this firsthand. I lived in a single-parent household during my adolescent years and did not feel comfortable talking about menstruation, intimacy and other related topics with my father. I received most of my sexual education through what I learned at school and Google searches I made on my own time. Plenty of students across our state are without a supportive parent in their home and lack education through school. Sadly, these same students will turn to the internet with their questions or engage in behaviors they do not fully understand.