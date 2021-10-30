The Public Pulse: Let's promote sane politics; Funds for North Omaha, South Omaha

Sane politics
Thank you for continuing to publish Jeremy Aspen as he challenges the way we think in today’s political climate. There have always been 10% of radicals in both parties that have absurd and untenable beliefs, but the difference today is that 10% is so amplified by social media and political evening entertainers on Fox News and MSNBC that the perception is that the country is in a civil war and on the brink of collapse. This has led to the election of federal representatives that push further toward the fringes with no hope of compromise.
We, as sane Americans, have the opportunity to take back the politics of our country if we turn off these outlets that prey on us for ad dollars and stop demonizing “the other side.” We need to demand that our news is balanced and not inflammatory, and we need to practice kindness with people across the political spectrum.
A bipartisan representative is not a “traitor”; they are a politically courageous American.
John Ashford, Omaha
Reverse this change
The changes made to the committees that oversee the turnback tax funds designed to assist small nonprofit groups in North and South Omaha are a slap in the face to all of the residents living in these two locales. Why in the world would the two state legislators from both districts have to be seated at the decision-making table when LB 479 would amend the law to add one more community member? As I understand the rationale for making it the law that the two district state senators will become “non-voting” members of the committee, it is the sad truth that the author of this misguided and patronizing legislation, Sen. Terrell McKinney, out of his personal distrust of one or more of the previous committee members from North Omaha, submitted the new legislation because, simply put, he didn’t trust one of more the former committee members to do the right thing.
So, instead relying on the honesty and trust of two elected officials and two community members, he chose this method of oversight by two non-voting elected officials. There is absolutely no way, I believe, that the two state legislators seated at the decision-making table for these funds will hold their tongue and not have some influence or opinion on who the recipients of these grants will be. This is so condescending and offensive to me as an adult.
I am demanding that Sen. Vargas recuse himself from this demeaning method of reviewing the grant applications. Otherwise, he joins with Sen. McKinney in making this process a complete joke. Would someone please find a way to repeal, revoke or defy this demeaning joke of law, for the sake of all of us adults?
Ben Salazar, Omaha
Seek better choices
Former President Trump has now endorsed Charles Herbster for governor of Nebraska. With Jeff Fortenberry already under investigation, I’m not sure we need Herbster — who was at the D.C. rally on Jan. 6 — to be another Nebraska politician drawing investigative attention. Let’s be honest — the Democrats would be licking their lips if Herbster won the Republican primary, getting to paint him and Fortenberry with the same brush. Can we put forth someone who isn’t already damaged goods?
Michael Zack, Omaha