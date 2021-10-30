The Public Pulse: Let's promote sane politics; Funds for North Omaha, South Omaha

Sane politics

Thank you for continuing to publish Jeremy Aspen as he challenges the way we think in today’s political climate. There have always been 10% of radicals in both parties that have absurd and untenable beliefs, but the difference today is that 10% is so amplified by social media and political evening entertainers on Fox News and MSNBC that the perception is that the country is in a civil war and on the brink of collapse. This has led to the election of federal representatives that push further toward the fringes with no hope of compromise.

We, as sane Americans, have the opportunity to take back the politics of our country if we turn off these outlets that prey on us for ad dollars and stop demonizing “the other side.” We need to demand that our news is balanced and not inflammatory, and we need to practice kindness with people across the political spectrum.

A bipartisan representative is not a “traitor”; they are a politically courageous American.

John Ashford, Omaha

