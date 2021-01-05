The Public Pulse: Let's respect one another; Omaha snow plowing; Huskers

Streets like L, Center, Dodge. 42nd etc., have walks that abut the street. After we plow the snow on your walks, we went right back and picked up all the snow from bridges and these streets so we would be ready for the next snow. When was the last time anyone ever saw street maintenance pick up bridges or any main street? Now on TV they’re warning you that you better shovel your walk or the city will fine you. This mayor and street maintenance are betting on old Mother Nature to lend a hand by warming up the streets and melting the snow. When you start having accidents because you can’t stop your car, don’t call the city because they won’t do a thing.