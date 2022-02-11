The Public Pulse: Let's switch Governors; Supreme Court pick; More thoughts on Pillen ads

Governor transfer
Since we now have the transfer portal, why don’t we make contact with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to gauge his interest in becoming Nebraska’s next governor?
He is an admired Republican who has done an admirable job in guiding his politically divided state through the COVID-19 pandemic while successfully navigating through the bureaucracy of two ideologically opposite administrations while supporting his state’s medical professionals throughout the pandemic. What a pleasant change a little diplomatic leadership would be.
Craig Christiansen, Omaha
Supreme Court
President Biden made a campaign promise, and now with the announcement of Justice Breyer’s retirement, has reaffirmed he will nominate a Black woman to the high court. No Black man, White man or woman, or any man or woman of any other race will be considered.
I am sure there are many Black women qualified to sit on the Supreme Court and the preliminary list of those who could be considered confirms this. However, by eliminating — without consideration — a large percentage of all qualified candidates one wonders if the most qualified candidate will be nominated. Is President Biden saying the research was done and a Black woman is definitely the most qualified to sit on the Supreme Court?
This move is 100% political to garner votes from both Black people and women. It is affirmative action to the extreme and is discriminatory by both race and gender, two of the six provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which was enacted to end this type of discrimination.
Jeff Miller, Omaha
Candidate options
Nebraska’s most pressing problem is a labor shortage. Drawing companies here with corporate tax credits isn’t going to mean much if there isn’t a talent pool from which to hire. Meaning, we need to retain the young professionals we have as well as give people a reason to move to Nebraska. Yet here we have Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster arguing whether or not having children makes one a better governor. I’m a lifelong Republican, but I’ll be voting for Carol Blood to give her a four-year chance and then see what candidates the GOP decides to put forth the next round. A guy who makes ads holding a rifle and implying that having kids is some sort of executive bona fide, and another guy who is a Trump sycophant that has cows in his billboards. Can anyone say with a straight face that either of them are the solution to retaining talented people as well as drawing more people to Nebraska?
Michael Zack, Omaha
Alzheimer’s treatment
The draft decision from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services effectively denies access to all current and future FDA-approved treatments targeting amyloid in those living with Alzheimer’s disease. Only the privileged few — those with access to research institutions for clinical trials or those who can afford to pay out of pocket — will receive coverage, further exacerbating and creating health inequities.
As the director of programs with the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, I have talked to, met with and provided support to local families who are on an incredibly difficult journey with this disease. They’ve heard time and again that there is nothing that can be done to slow down or change the path they’re on.
However, recently, they were given a glimmer of hope by the prospect of disease modifying drugs. While not a cure, these currently approved and emerging therapies could combat and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.
In short, these drugs could provide another path for these families — one that could give them more time with their loved ones. And if you’ve ever loved someone living with this disease, every moment you have where they still recognize you is a blessing.
This decision is disheartening and it feels like disease discrimination. This doesn’t happen for cancer. This doesn’t happen for HIV/AIDS. Treating people living with Alzheimer’s differently than those with other diseases is simply unacceptable. I stand with the Alzheimer’s Association in calling on CMS to change this draft decision.
Julie Chytil, Omaha
