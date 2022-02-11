The Public Pulse: Let's switch Governors; Supreme Court pick; More thoughts on Pillen ads

This move is 100% political to garner votes from both Black people and women. It is affirmative action to the extreme and is discriminatory by both race and gender, two of the six provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which was enacted to end this type of discrimination.

Candidate options

Nebraska’s most pressing problem is a labor shortage. Drawing companies here with corporate tax credits isn’t going to mean much if there isn’t a talent pool from which to hire. Meaning, we need to retain the young professionals we have as well as give people a reason to move to Nebraska. Yet here we have Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster arguing whether or not having children makes one a better governor. I’m a lifelong Republican, but I’ll be voting for Carol Blood to give her a four-year chance and then see what candidates the GOP decides to put forth the next round. A guy who makes ads holding a rifle and implying that having kids is some sort of executive bona fide, and another guy who is a Trump sycophant that has cows in his billboards. Can anyone say with a straight face that either of them are the solution to retaining talented people as well as drawing more people to Nebraska?