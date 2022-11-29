 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Let's talk Nebraska football; Thank you Mickey!

  • Updated
  • 0



Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's win over Iowa

Why not Mickey?

I have been a disappointed Husker fan for a long time. Over the years, I wondered how our team could turn into a losing one. Initially, I thought the answer was the coach or players. I even touted a theory the players’ gloves were defective because we always fumble the ball. No, it isn’t any of these things. It is the athletic department.

We fire winning coaches, thinking something else is better, trying to recapture the Devaney/Osborne years. But it never happens, until Mickey Joseph. The way he helped the players stay in the moment, helped us win the Heroes Trophy for the first time since 2014.

As a Husker fan, I was disappointed the athletic department hired someone else. Finding a coach like Devaney or Osborne doesn’t exist because they are who they are, and then there was Mickey Joseph with his sparkling smile and can-do attitude.

I know Husker Nation wanted Mickey Joseph because he improved the team. But, the athletic department threw it away by thinking someone else was better, just like always. You’ve made this Husker fan very sad.

Sarah Hayes, Lincoln

Zeroes to heroes

First, congratulations to Mickey Joseph and all the coaches and players for the win at Iowa. It was a great game.

Second, What is Trev Alberts thinking?

Mickey Joseph brought this team from zero to hero with the help of a great staff and now Trev wants to start all over. I give up. We had the coach we needed. In my opinion, we should get rid of Alberts, bring Dave Rimington back and keep Mickey Joseph.

Leon A. Bresley, Omaha

Good luck

Nebraska had a chance to (finally) hire a head football coach who struck fear into the Big Ten. They didn’t.

Instead, for the third time, they hired a coach with no Big Ten experience, even though everyone agrees understanding the unique conference culture is essential to success.

Instead, for the second time, they hired a recently fired NFL coach.

Instead, they gave an eight-year contract to a guy who has just three years of Power Five experience; never stayed at a head coaching job more than four years; had a losing record at Baylor; (barely .500 overall in college) and a 2 1/2-year NFL record of 11-27 (at a team that has performed better since his departure).

Other than Bill Byrne and Tom Osborne, Husker AD’s seem to have a short tenure of four years, each one firing, then hiring a coach before they themselves get fired.

If past performance is indicative of future results, good luck Matt and Trev. You’re gonna need it.

Steve Douglas, Omaha

