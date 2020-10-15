The Public Pulse: Liberated at last; Biden a bad choice; Reality at the Legislature

Chappelear writes that “[t]here is an excessively enforced unity that creates a certain mob mentality, intolerant of contrary thought,” and that “we saw a very clear depiction of the enforced unity in the waning days of the most recent legislative session when State Sen. Justin Wayne brought up difficult, complicated topics and questioned the procedures and standards taken by the body. He was punished for this and I believe, even though I disagreed with many of his positions, unfairly so.”

Sen. Justin Wayne was far from punished. Take, for example, the Arizona House of Representatives where in 2018 the only two Black lawmakers were formally reprimanded simply for raising the issue of racism on the floor. How was Wayne punished in Nebraska? His colleagues were annoyed at him for taking time. Wayne did not lose his office or his committee assignments or get called out of order.

Wayne, a Democrat, is the chair of the Urban Affairs Committee — a position he would never have under the GOP’s call for a partisan Unicameral, yet Chappelear attempts to paint a picture of intolerance and of a mob mentality within the Legislature.