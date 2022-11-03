The Public Pulse: Library demolition; Taking the exit ramp; Memorial Stadium renovations







Sad demolition

It’s sad to witness the expensive demolition of Omaha’s downtown Dale Clark Library. I did not frequent the main downtown library. However, I understood when told that the building was an old, not very functional building for a library, having deteriorated a lot during the last 10 years of the current city administration.

It’s one thing to demolish an old building, but it’s quite another to give the public land underneath the Dale Clark to a private corporation. It’s unconscionable for the city to give valuable public land and millions upon millions of taxpayer subsidies to one of the wealthiest corporations on the planet, just so Mutual of Omaha can build a skyscraper there when most of their workers work remotely now.

Also remember the city had the downtown area declared “very blighted,” to access better tax breaks. I don’t know how the land down there was so blighted when there is a $50 million MECA park right there and the area is ripe for a $315 million streetcar system.

These deals were made behind closed doors, then forced upon the citizens and agreed to by a compliant Omaha City Council. Sad!

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

The exit ramp

Citadel, Boeing, Caterpillar and now, Tyson Foods, are among the giants taking the Chicago exit ramp. Seems like a great time for Omaha and Nebraska to start sharing the obvious benefits of our state. Conversations, anyone, with ConAgra promoting Omaha or it’s original home, Grand Island?

Gerald Brown, Omaha

Tyson jobs

I would love to see the tri-states try and keep Tyson’s 500-plus food employees in Sioux City and not be relocated to Arkansas. This is not in my hands, but the hands of our governor. Let’s see what happens.

Don Sloter II, Ralston

Stadium renovations

So the new A.D. wants to upgrade Memorial Stadium, beginning with changing seats to provide backs, thereby reducing the number of seats. That is one way to preserve the sell-out streak — if it is truly a bona fide streak.

One item that should be done right away is to remove the signs proclaiming the past national championships, beginning with the 1997 sign. Those accomplishments are ancient history and have no bearing on the condition of the current program. After all, in Mr. Albert’s address to the media following Coach Frost’s firing, he said “We’ll stop talking about championships or stop talking about things we used to do.” Therefore, take down the national championship signs.

In five years, when the new program is doing great (wishful thinking) and the university and boosters want to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1997 team, they can do it privately. They can celebrate the team, including quarterback Frost, but celebrating Coach Frost would be awkward. Has anyone thought about that?

Dennis Young, Omaha

Columbus’ voyage

Columbus achieved quite a feat when he “sailed the ocean blue.” Unfortunately, he wasn’t the first one as evidence shows that the Vikings beat him by centuries. It is supremely arrogant to claim to “discover” a land that people have been living on for millennia. It would be more accurate to say that Europe was finally educated about the boundaries of the world they lived in.

And although it wasn’t recorded in a European language, the history of early North America was recorded, via oral tradition and cave art. The Indigenous people were thriving societies who respected their environment and lived in harmony with it. Yes, European culture brought the wonders of Mozart and da Vinci, but it also brought cholera and smallpox and racism.

Acknowledge the magnificent achievements of Indigenous peoples who have a different way of looking at the infusion of “culture” that brought about their subjugation.

The perilous voyage of Columbus across the Atlantic was indeed an achievement but it seems to me that it brought only heartache to the original inhabitants of North America. You can’t blame all the heartaches on Columbus, but neither can you imply that he brought salvation.

Cathy Lindmier, Omaha