The Public Pulse: Library demoliton concerns; football recruiting; advocates for OHA union

Nationally there were some writers who thought NIL would help competitive balance. The prior 10 years saw Alabama with seven top rated classes and Georgia with three. The SEC has dominated the recruiting rankings and results on the field. The 2022 class, the first since NIL was approved, appears to continue that trend with the top three being SEC schools. Texas A&M coach, Jimbo Fisher was quoted as saying “There were a lot of NIL deals going on before all this was going on, they just weren’t legal. Nobody told nobody.” He might have been joking, or it could be an honest quote, at least as far as the SEC is concerned. If any of that was going on in Nebraska, it did not help. Unfortunately, there is not any evidence yet that Nebraska has an NIL advantage or that NIL will improve competitive balance in college football.