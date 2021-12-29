The Public Pulse: Library users lose; Support local newspaper; Disappointed in Fortenberry

Keeping score
For those keeping score, it’s now downtown library users/Omaha taxpayers 0, developers 1. Perhaps the symbol for Omaha should change from “O!” to “Developers!” as it is apparently all about them.
Jim Olson, Omaha
It’s great news that Lee Enterprises will retain ownership of this newspaper. The alternative could have led to unwelcome changes to this daily publication and the loss of some skilled journalists. We have a great, multi-faceted newspaper that has to be preserved. There is some related bad news, however. Polls show that readership of newspapers is down as citizens rely more on what they can get for free on screens. But you get what you pay for. With extremely few exceptions, newspaper articles are factual and unbiased; and the names of the authors are listed. This is far less likely to be the case with “electronic” news. Further, what appears as news could be, and often is, “opinion”, not news; and selected elements of the news are more likely to be omitted or embellished. Yes, our newspaper has “opinions” too, but they are labeled as such. Support our local newspaper!
Gary Welch, Bellevue
Disappointed constituent
Disappointed and disgusted by our congressional representative, Jeff Fortenberry (“Prosecutors: Fortenberry’s team vilified FBI agent,” Dec. 16). I guess you will take a page from the playbook of the disgraced, former president to save you own hide.
Robert Baye, Omaha
Situational ethics
In her Dec. 19 column (“Biden must put an end to reckless notion of packing the Supreme Court”), Senator Deb Fischer decries President Biden’s effort to “pack the Supreme Court.” I’m not in favor of that idea, either. But Senator Fischer did participate in Mitch McConnell’s own version of packing the court. He refused to consider President Obama’s late-term nomination to the court because it was “too close to an election.” But when Ruth Bader Ginsberg died, he quickly pushed through President Trump’s nomination very close to an election. A great example of situational ethics, which is pretty much no ethics at all. We shall see how independent McConnell’s court is.
It troubles me that Senator Fischer has followed McConnell’s lead on issues such as two attempts to impeach Trump and the formation of the January 6 committee. To her credit, she has exercised independence on some votes recently. It would support her commitment to “the rule of law,” if she were to actively support the voting bills that await action in Congress to override the kinds of voter suppression laws that have been passed in Texas and Georgia. As the once-great Grand Old Party turns from principle to follow the would-be autocrat of Mara-Lago, I urge Senator Fischer to openly confront where her party is headed.
Patricia Ohlmann, Seward, Neb.
Abortion contrast
It was a heartwarming story in the Dec. 13 newspaper about the young dog, Maya, who was thought to be near death and was rescued. She is now thriving, due to treatment at the Urgent Pet Care Clinic. Her previous owner has been charged with felony animal cruelty and may face prison time.
Few people think that cruelty to animals is a matter of personal choice, to be decided by the owner. By contrast, it is accepted that an unborn child can be aborted. It defies understanding that it is considered better to do away with a child than to give the joy of a child to a loving adoptive home.
I hope for the day when all children, born and pre-born, can enjoy the benefits of a healthy and caring society.
Susan Judd, Omaha
Matter of governance
The people in Nebraska and Iowa are not being represented by governors that have their best interests in mind. A good example of this is the article in the OWH on Dec. 12 regarding Iowa violating the rights of disabled people. Iowa’s governor appears to be spending way too much of her time and state resources trying to impress her base and the GOP Congress rather than focusing on the needs of a large and vulnerable population of disabled people in Iowa. And the problems have been identified by the DOJ for more than 15 years. It’s not like it’s a surprise. Gov. Reynolds just does not want to spend time on fixing them. The same can be said for Gov. Ricketts. Look at the media headlines he generates that are almost all issues important to Trump, his base and the Congressional GOP. His legacy in Nebraska is horrible and yet he continues to get away with not representing the majority of Nebraskans concerned about education, the economy, taxes and middle class growth. He ignores our priorities and concerns to focus on things he can do to look good to Trump and the GOP. We all need to remember this when elections come up — assuming we can still have fair elections in Nebraska.
Gary Glissman, Omaha
