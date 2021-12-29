The Public Pulse: Library users lose; Support local newspaper; Disappointed in Fortenberry

Matter of governance

The people in Nebraska and Iowa are not being represented by governors that have their best interests in mind. A good example of this is the article in the OWH on Dec. 12 regarding Iowa violating the rights of disabled people. Iowa’s governor appears to be spending way too much of her time and state resources trying to impress her base and the GOP Congress rather than focusing on the needs of a large and vulnerable population of disabled people in Iowa. And the problems have been identified by the DOJ for more than 15 years. It’s not like it’s a surprise. Gov. Reynolds just does not want to spend time on fixing them. The same can be said for Gov. Ricketts. Look at the media headlines he generates that are almost all issues important to Trump, his base and the Congressional GOP. His legacy in Nebraska is horrible and yet he continues to get away with not representing the majority of Nebraskans concerned about education, the economy, taxes and middle class growth. He ignores our priorities and concerns to focus on things he can do to look good to Trump and the GOP. We all need to remember this when elections come up — assuming we can still have fair elections in Nebraska.