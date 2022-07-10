 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Life begins at conception; Gratitude for Omaha, Rosenblatt and baseball; Community Information Trust

Life begins at conception

As I write this, it has been one week since the Supreme Court struck down the act known as Roe v. Wade, and during this time it seems as though some people think the world is about to end.

As a traditionalist pastor, I have a problem with people who say they believe in Christ, but yet support abortion. First of all, I do support abortion in the cases of rape or incest. These are horrific acts and the victims need immense grace in these situations.

However, when a country kills an average of 650,000 babies per year (CDC stats) then the problem isn’t with helping victims, it is with accepting bad behavior. Psalm 127:3 says, “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.” And Mark 9:36-7 states, “and He took a child and put him in the midst of them and taking him in His arms said to them, whoever receives one such child in my name receives me.”

With all the opportunities for birth control that are available it is shameful how many children are aborted in this country. We are continuing down the road where things that go against God’s word are normalized and people who bring up the word of God are seen as kooks.

The basic tenant of “thou shall not kill” has been pushed aside in favor of choosing your own type of morality. We are commanded not to worship idols, but yet many people are treating this ruling like it is their god. Our Lord is strongly pro-life for He created each and every one of us and if you do not think that, you should probably run a systems check on your soul. Life begins at conception. God says so. Amen.

Rev. Bob Wynn, UMC, O'Neill-Chambers

Rejoice to remember

Thanks Bruce Crawford for bringing "Field of Dreams" and actor Dwier Brown to Omaha in May to share stories. What a primer for the CWS. It got me thinking about:

  • Rosenblatt Stadium and the games, people, smells, sounds and South Omaha Boys' stories
  • A different era, my age and appreciation for sandlots, wooden bats and steel cleats
  • My friend, Chris Gradoville, the Gradoville “Gradi-tude” Baseball Camp, Pat Venditte and teammates for proving the beauty, power and bond of a bat, ball and glove
  • Times of playing catch with Dad and Grandpa
  • Jack Payne, "The Voice," needs to be honored somewhere.

A couple years ago, when visiting my mother, I invited Jack to the Old Timers Baseball meeting and offered to nominate him to be honored. He simply replied "thanks, but no thanks.”

I then realized he was very happy and content at his residence, when he said, “Randy, I love it here!" Again, I think about Jack with a tear, because he was recently called to the heavenly big leagues.

And finally, I thought of Walt Whitman and my beloved country as he "got it" when he said, “Baseball, it will take our people out of doors, fill them with oxygen, give them a larger stoicism. Tend to relieve us from being a nervous, dyspeptic set, repair our losses and be a blessing to us. Baseball, it's our game, America's game.”

Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha

Public-private partnership

After hearing about another one of those public-private partnerships Omaha loves so much, (this one having to do with a new library) I was waiting to hear about the catch, and there it was: something called Community Information Trust is being proposed to oversee construction of the planned central library at 72nd and Dodge Streets. CIR is a tax exempt organization, and contributions to this organization are tax-deductible.

CIR was created by Heritage, a group of wealthy movers and shakers, and claims the Do Space building at that same location a success.

I don't know why the public should welcome these public-private deals, because we lose control over the design, construction and management contracts with the buildings (and parks) that are owned by the taxpayers. And for what? Projects brought forth, not by a groundswell of public sentiment, but by something a handful of citizens think Omaha needs.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

