The Public Pulse: Lifesaving legislation; What about the homeless?; Morals and money

Policy and change

Our senators need to act, and they need to act now. Our country is experiencing a gun violence crisis, and our families, communities and children are bearing the burden of it. A framework to lifesaving legislation was introduced in the Senate and it was announced with growing bipartisan support. It’s been 26 years since Congress has enacted a major gun safety law and, in that time, we have seen ever increasing gun violence in our streets, our places of worship, our grocery stores and in our schools.

For 26 years, our lawmakers have only offered their thoughts and prayers for our national mourning. We have to demand that they act this time and pass this legislation when it is brought to a vote. This framework, if passed into law, will save lives and represents a critical step forward for the nation. The law will enhance background checks for gun purchasers under 21, incentivize red flag laws at the state level, disarm domestic abusers (closing the dating partner loophole), clarify who qualifies as a gun dealer, crack down on gun trafficking, invest in mental health services and provide school safety funding.

The only way to honor the thousands of people who have lost their lives to the gun violence epidemic is through meaningful action. This isn’t the perfect solution, but it’s a huge forward in policy and change to prevent more senseless deaths. Firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States. Please call Sen. Ben Sasse and Sen. Deb Fischer to tell them to vote yes on this monumental legislation to save lives! It is time for them to be bold in their actions. Inaction is no longer an option.

Jennifer Hodge, Omaha

Don’t disarm America

I am sick to death of people saying the Second Amendment was only for musket rifles, and that the framers of the Constitution never envisioned AR-15s or AK-47 type weapons. That argument holds no water whatsoever. The colonials who gained independence for the rest of us were armed with the same weapons the British soldiers had including rifles, pistols and cannons. That’s why the British tried to disarm them. (Sound familiar?)

Those weapons were used to prevent the overreach and tyrannical abuse of the British government. A reading of the Declaration of Independence lists this “long train of abuses.” The availability of today’s weapons are meant for the same purpose, which is exactly why the Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment.

The globalists in charge of our current government continue their gradualist approach to disarming Americans. They are not concerned about shootings, in schools or cities. If they were, they would enforce current laws in Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Detroit, etc. We should remember what happened to populations who surrendered their guns to their governments (Germany, USSR, China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, to name but a few). Genocide followed. Do you think we are so different?

Drew Whitler, Omaha

Streetcar money

I had to laugh yet again regarding the streetcar the mayor wants. There are men, women and children who are homeless and hungry and $354,000,000 would go a long way to help these people.

Karen Wulff, Fremont

Morals and money

On June 3, 2022, Omaha born and raised, Cardinal Blase Cupich of the archdiocese of Chicago stated on Scott Simon’s NPR radio program, “The Second Amendment, unlike the Second Commandment, did not come down from Sinai ... There is an understanding that we all have in our hearts, engraved in our hearts, a natural law about the value of human life. And there is no amendment that can trump that.”

Cardinal Cupich stated that political leaders have a moral responsibility to take action to save lives and that they can learn from other countries that have enacted gun safety restrictions. Why have there been so few prominent Nebraska Catholic leaders advocating publicly for stricter gun regulation? Two simple answers: lack of moral courage and follow the money.

Chuck Kilgore, Omaha

Political extremists

Both political parties in our political system have their own demigods and lunatics. It’s easy to imagine how Republicans would react if a Democratic president tried to thwart the results of an election he lost. Just look at how Obama’s late-term pick for the Supreme Court was stopped by Republicans, only to have those same Republican leaders totally reverse that logic, when it came to Trump’s late-term pick.

Does anybody really think there’s any difference between political extremists? To be sure, many of the most fervent supporters of the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation are Democrat politicos hoping to score political points for the upcoming mid-term elections. They are hoping to exploit the findings to their benefit. This should be no surprise. The thing I think is most important to remember, is not what motivates taking a close look at the Capitol insurrection and its causes, it’s what we discover that matters.

Are we naïve enough to believe that Jim Jordan, Josh Hawley, Marjorie Taylor Green or Ted Cruz would be honest, cooperative members of an investigation committee, looking into Donald Trump’s behavior? Gee, I wonder why not — they say they love America — surely they would put country ahead of politics, right?

The sad fact is neither political party has the market cornered on honesty or morality. It’s us poor slobs in the middle who have to sift through what is political gamesmanship and what is reality. As far as I’m concerned, there is very little difference between Fox News and MSNBC. Both will only tell you what they want you to know. If you want the truth, you’ll need to listen not only to the news you agree with, but also suffer listening to the goofballs you don’t agree with. Somewhere in the middle, may be the truth.

Robert Hathaway, Omaha