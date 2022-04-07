The Public Pulse: Lindstrom is most qualified; Public transit problems; Proper poll training

Trust Lindstrom

I’ve followed Brett Lindstrom for eight years as my state legislator and have been happy with him. I closely studied all the Republican candidates and Brett rose to the top. The other candidates are not as equipped to effectively get it done.

Our biggest challenges as a state are high property taxes and tax modernization. Improvement on these is essential to keep our state competitive and to keep the young and retired people here. This goal has proven difficult to accomplish and is why we need the most effective candidate who can bring senators together. Our state cannot afford the time to flounder.

The recent NET TV debate showed that Brett has the best grasp on issues and policy specifics. Brett relates well to all ages, has great relationships with peers that regard him highly, has the needed experience, the best command and understanding of policy details, is hardworking, humble and knows the path to take to get policy implemented — all of which clearly sets him apart. And importantly, only Brett knows from experience what does not work. Brett is a proven tax slasher who sponsored and helped to pass the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and has voted for every property tax cut that has come before him. As for the misleading and bogus TV ad alleging Brett voted for high sales taxes, that bill would have eliminated the income and property tax.

One interesting tidbit from Lindstrom’s poll: Voters who said they had seen, read or heard about the top three GOP candidates favored Lindstrom (31%) over Herbster (25%) and Pillen (25%). When voters hear Brett’s positive, optimistic message of a new generation of conservative leadership, they pick Brett.

You can trust Brett. And he’s the best-equipped person to effectively accomplish what this state so sorely needs.

Jerry Pascale, Omaha

Transit problems

Let me start by saying we are big fans of public transit. When we visit large cities, we enjoy mastering their mass transit systems and avoiding the hassle of navigating and parking searches. So, as Creighton men’s basketball season began and downtown parking became a premium, we decided to try MAT’s ORBT downtown express. We parked at the Westroads station and loved being dropped off in front of the CHI Arena at 10th and Capitol. But the reoccurring problems of getting picked up at the same location have been inconvenient and aggravating. Of all the trips we have made to the home games this season, we were picked up at 10th and Capitol only two times. The rest of the time, the ORBT bus would drive right past us or simply never arrive. We took to walking over to 10th and Douglas station and catching our return bus there. However, half the time, the ORBT bus would skip that station and turn on 11th street. We have even walked to the 12th and Dodge station only to find out from other riders that they had been skipped as well. We have averaged 20 to 30 minutes waiting for an ORBT bus to stop and pick us up and never know which station will be serviced. The unreliability of the MAT ORBT Downtown has been very disappointing ... and yes, we have called MAT and written the management to no avail. Will the streetcar be any better?

Katie O’Keefe and Eric Wall, Omaha

No Kraken here

Last month, I completed online training to serve as a poll worker in the upcoming May 10 primary election and must say that I was deeply disappointed in the instruction provided by the Douglas County Election Commission. Far from being briefed on how to stuff the ballot box, change votes from one party to the other and interfere with citizens exercising their right to vote, I was subjected to a dry series of videos and tests on correct polling procedures and practices, behaving in a non-partisan manner and ensuring that all votes are cast and recorded correctly. Honestly, at a time when voter fraud is all the rage across the country, it was a real letdown not to be invited to release the Kraken right here in Omaha.

Peter Gadzinski, Omaha

Some advice

Candidates for governor have expressed enough value differences to generate a contest.

Here’s a little advice from the voters’ 50 cent seats:

Your time before the public is usually brief, therefore make it count.

Focus on your agenda — your plans — for Nebraska, we’re entitled to detail.

We’ll be comparing your specific agendas, not the generalities.

Leave evaluation of your opponents and current governments to the voters.

Plan to have your campaign bring you to various regions of Nebraska.

We will applaud and support the winner after an open, free and fair election.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

Negative acts

South Carolina and all others who decide to be unpatriotic do far more harm than good. The biggest problem we have in this country is everything that keeps people apart and separate. Nothing good, no problems solved, ever come from negative acts. Disrespecting our U.S. flag and what it really stands for will never solve anything.

Mark Nekonchuk, Elkhorn

No surprise

After former President Trump met with Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North Korea, in 2019, the former president was quoted as saying he is a “fine person.” This “fine person” is the same who had his half-brother poisoned and his uncle assassinated. We now hear the former president praising Russian President Putin as a “friend” and a “genius” for invading Ukraine — kind of unbelievable. But then this is the same president who believed Putin over his very own intelligence people so not too surprising.

Clark Squires, Omaha