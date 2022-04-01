The Public Pulse: Lindstrom talks issues; Iowa's 'flat tax; Kudos to the Omaha Symphony

Lindstrom support

After watching the television commercials and reading stories in the Omaha World-Herald regarding the Republican primary for governor, I have decided to vote for Sen. Brett Lindstrom.

Of the three candidates airing television ads, Sen. Lindstrom is the only candidate talking about issues that actually affect Nebraskans and the things a Nebraska governor can truly impact. While two of the candidates are focusing their ads on issues a Nebraska governor has little to nothing to do with, i.e. illegal immigration, the federal government or the federal pandemic response; Sen. Lindstrom is focusing his on one of the key issues affecting Nebraskans: taxes. Of the three candidates airing television ads, Sen. Lindstrom is the only Republican candidate who has hands-on experience when it comes to lowering state taxes. He has worked for eight years in the legislature to try to ease the tax burden on all Nebraskans.

While the other two candidates are either having trouble paying their own Nebraska property taxes on time, or are dodging participating in televised candidate debates, Sen. Lindstrom stands ready to stand up for all Nebraskans.

I urge all Republicans to vote for Sen. Brett Lindstrom in the Republican primary for governor.

Ron Bucher, Elkhorn

‘Pretty smart’

In response to George Mills’ letter (March 16) in which he found it disturbing that ex-President Donald Trump called Putin’s invasion strategy “pretty smart.” Is it treasonous if I comment that President Biden is “pretty smart” in how quickly he has brought America to its knees through his energy policies, lax border security, high inflation and botched evacuation of Afghanistan? George, can you imagine any other past president leaving our southern border wide open to be “invaded?” Yes, George, “God Help America,” land that I love.

Sandi Tabor, Omaha

Flat tax

I am responding to those with opinions supporting Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new “flat tax.” Therefore, I will supply a little input into the narrative. Iowa’s new “flat tax” increases income taxes on households filing jointly earning an adjusted income of 0 to $1,515 from .36% to 3.9%. And households earning $1,515 to $3,030 from .72% to 3.9%.

Conversely, those households filing jointly earning adjusted income of $45,450.01 to $68,175.00 from 7.92% to 3.9% and households earning adjusted incomes of $68,175.01 to millionaires and billionaires from 8.98% to 3.9%.

My best opinion is that if someone believes Iowa’s new “flat tax” creates income tax equality, then I must also determine that that person also lives in a world of slanted intelligence and illusions.

Why? Because in my opinion this is a classic case of a typical decades-long continuation of Republican legalized socioeconomic thievery financed by all others.

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar, Neb.

Gubernatorial debate

A recent letter suggested that we listen to what Jim Pillen says he will do if elected governor of Nebraska. Maybe we could if he would stop turning down opportunities to debate his opponents!

Tim Backora, Omaha

Symphony performance

My wife and I attended “Bugs Bunny” at the Omaha Symphony last month expecting to enjoy the program; however, we didn’t expect to enjoy it that much. The combination of coupling hilarious cartoons from long ago to the sounds from a full symphony orchestra made for a very rich afternoon.

The visiting conductor had many fascinating compliments about his experience here in Omaha. The orchestra played perfectly.

Playing the part of an old person, I found myself laughing more than anyone else at the cartoons, sometimes by myself, but my last time watching this collection of classic scenes was many years ago. It appeared that many young folks in the audience were captivated as well.

Thanks to the symphony for renewing the pleasures of our early lives

Jerry Golmanavich, Omaha

Bless Poland

God bless the people of Poland and also the Polish government.

TJ McCauley, Blair

Triple A Study Act

Over 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That’s why I’m urging Sens. Fischer and Sasse and Representative Bacon to co-sponsor the Triple A Study Act (S.1089/H.R.2461).

The Triple A Study Act solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for people living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices and outcomes, like whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the VA system and private insurers will all benefit from this information.

As a member of the limb loss and limb difference community, my experience obtaining a prosthetic device was fairly easy and I want other people living with limb loss to have the same opportunities so they can live the life they want to live.

The Triple A Study Act is important because it will improve the health of millions of people living with limb loss or limb difference.

Sharon Kramer, Omaha

Volunteer, certified peer visitor, lead advocate, amputee coalition

Abortion opinions

I’m always mystified by the opinions of men when it involves the abortion debate and that includes Dave Ziola’s response to Andi Curry Grubb (Pulse, March 22). Men always overlook the one constant that should always be the first consideration in any discussion relating to abortion: The only decision that matters, at all, is the decision of the woman who must consider what is best for her and her body. Men should have no sway in that decision at all. If men feel they must absolutely be involved, then that involvement should be to support the woman’s choice, whatever that choice should turn out to be. End of debate.

Michael E. Wagner, Bellevue

Think for yourself

I just heard our president say the high prices at the gas pump is a result of Mr Putin. I’m wondering how dumb he thinks the American people are, and our liberal news media never call him out on any of his lies. We are all blessed by our maker with a brain. Now is the time to start using it. Think for yourself. Don’t let your party affiliation think for you.

Lloyd Hunzeker, Hay Springs, Neb.

Brown Jackson’s record

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an outstanding judge with the credentials and experience necessary to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Brown Jackson should have support among people across party lines because her record as a judge and a lawyer demonstrates that she is fair, impartial and dedicated to protecting the fundamental rights of all Americans. She has already been confirmed by the Senate three times. She is a Harvard law graduate and has served with distinction on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Before that, she served for more than eight years on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Her record shows that Judge Jackson has a deep commitment to civil rights and to upholding laws that protect people with disabilities, workers, immigrants and freedom of speech. I believe that our nation’s highest court should reflect the people it serves. We need judges who have a diversity of backgrounds on the bench. Having diverse experiences and perspectives allows all the justices to make better informed decisions while increasing public confidence in their rulings. I strongly urge Sens. Sasse and Fischer to look carefully at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s credentials and her record and vote to confirm her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Carol Bloch, Omaha

Law question

How is it that three elected law enforcement officers of the state of Nebraska don’t have any idea that they violated state law? They are supposed to know! No excuse.

Tom Anderson, Fremont

Biology discussion

God help this country when a nominee for the Supreme Court can’t come up with a description of what a woman is because she isn’t biologist. And she has children.

Craig Jorgensen, Niobrara, Neb.

Please listen

“Decisions that impact every citizen should be made by those who report to the voters.” Mayor Jean Stothert, if you truly feel that way, why won’t you report to your voters? Listen to them when they say the mask mandate worked. Listen to them when they say there are areas far more deserving of TIF loans. Listen to them when they ask for help. Leave your comfortable West O home and talk to people, not through a press conference, but real, genuine conversations. You represent more than your West Omaha constituents who, like yourself, have the money and privilege to avoid the consequences of your actions. Just because you can’t see the effects of your lack of listening, does not mean they don’t exist.

Breanna Smith, Omaha

Electoral law

We agree with Sen. Mitch McConnell and senators from both political parties that the Electoral Count Law of 1887 “needs to be fixed.” The viability of our democracy should not depend on the honorable and courageous actions of a future vice president. It should be made absolutely clear that the vice president has no role other than opening the envelopes from the presidential electors. In addition, the bill must contain harsh penalties for people who threaten or harass election workers. Importantly, Congress also needs to make it crystal clear that neither state or federal legislatures have the right to override the results of an election. We must protect our democracy from being stolen by a future Trump-like president. Our democracy is fragile. As citizens we must do everything in our power to save our democracy.

David and Barbara Daughton, Omaha

Decisions, decisions

Let’s see, who do I want making decisions about epidemics in Douglas County? A well-qualified epidemiologist or a mayor and a city council who have notoriously been divided in their decisions by their political affiliations? Asking for a friend.

Judy Gardner, Omaha

Pillen serves Nebraska

Today too many of our leaders don’t understand the longing for direct, honest communication. Jim Pillen does.

He states directly that he believes life begins at conception. He didn’t mince words; he’s planted his flag and is standing in front of it. Plain, concise, words saying “Here I am” with no equivocating to create doubt, or curry favor. I completely share his position that life begins at conception. I’m convinced that a man willing to be so forthright on a crucial issue, will speak openly with his fellow Nebraskans on every issue. He’s served as a leader in his community and greater Nebraska. I’m absolutely confident he’ll keep faith with Nebraskans and in his proven ability to lead.

I’m voting for Jim Pillen for governor of Nebraska.

Dan Nyberg, Bellevue

Fortenberry case

Having read Dinesh D’Souza’s book “Stealing America,” I was not at all surprised by the verdict that was reached by Mr. Fortenberry’s jury in Los Angeles. That being said, and to the degree that his trial mimics that of D’Souza’s, I believe that Mr. Fortenberry should be a very concerned when the judge holds the sentencing phase of the trial.

Don Brunken, Logan, Iowa

Herbster ad

One almost has to wonder if gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster would be able to manage an entire state — such as Nebraska — without violating the law himself. (“Herbster campaign: Ad pulled amid legal questions,” March 16).

Lee Rupp, Monroe, Neb.

Former state senator