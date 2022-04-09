The Public Pulse: Litter box debacle; Transformative tax cuts; Pinocchio politicians

Litter boxes

Thank you for the story about Sen. Bruce Bostelman who repeated the claim about kitty litter boxes in schools. I got a good chuckle from it. Well, actually, it was more like ROTFLMAO.

James B. Vacanti, Omaha

LB 873

I see that the Legislature has advanced LB 873 for some tax relief in several areas. I also see that the Nebraska Revenue Department estimates that this will result in a revenue shortfall of over $500 million by fiscal year 2024-25.

I sure hope I’m not alone in questioning the revenue-forecasting accuracy of our state’s revenue department, since they’ve been very, very short in their estimates over the past couple of years. I’ve read their forecasts and then, months later, read how amazed they are at how so much more tax revenues have been collected than what they estimated. They’ve been off by so much that I’ve wondered if they use blindfolds and a dartboard with only low numbers to throw at.

However, please pardon me for reacting this way to reading about some welcome tax relief, as I’m still hyperventilating after paying my first-half property taxes.

Scott Yahnke, Bennington

Pinocchio politicians

When politicians start making up lies about each other, it’s a clear indication that they will do anything to get elected, and are willing to compromise their own integrity to attain power. Furthermore, if they’re telling lies now, don’t expect them to be honest if they get elected. Some people may say “they all do it.” That’s not true. Fortunately throughout our history, we have been blessed with a majority of men and women in public office that have had integrity, told the truth and worked selflessly for the common good. Otherwise, we would not have achieved what we have. If we elect politicians who are dishonest and prioritize their own agenda above the public’s, we risk losing our freedom.

Martin Miller, Doniphan, Neb.

Gubernatorial candidates

Kudos to the World-Herald for their article covering the Republican candidates for governor debate (March 24). I’m not sure why Charles Herbster feels he needs to have insider information in order to have an opinion on canal and lake projects that have been widely discussed in public. If holding public office to have this type of info is — by his own admission — a requirement to be informed enough for an opinion, how can he justify positions he takes on any issue and what makes him believe he is qualified to be governor? We need someone who has the brain to do actual research on issues affecting Nebraskans. On the other hand, at least he showed up to the debate unlike the cowardly Jim Pillen. Pillen likes to state he will fight against federal overreach, but doesn’t have the “courage” to have a debate with fellow Republicans? Sounds like a promise waiting to be broken. Rather than running for governor of Nebraska, these two gentlemen may be better off going to Kansas in search of The Wizard of Oz.

Michael Zack, Omaha

Prayers or action

It breaks my heart when I read responses like Larry Mitchell’s (Pulse, April 2) who says he has little faith in government and would rather pray. Our government, lead by President Biden, is rallying leaders around the world to provide medical aid, food, munitions, strategic intelligence and safe havens for thousands of fleeing victims; doing anything and everything, short of starting World War III, to help the Ukrainian people. At the same time, this president is leading the charge to punish, in every way possible, the brutal Russian dictator who started this unprovoked, savage attack.

What are the chances the one to whom the prayers are being sent is measuring the extent to which the prayerful will go to help rather than complain?

Larry Leeds, Omaha

Omaha, climate change

I’ve been reading with interest the plans for developing the Omaha urban core. In addition, I read the Mayor’s State of the City address. I am glad to see that there are proposed innovations for transportation, green spaces and energy efficient housing. I did not see any attention to green energy for the overall plan. For example, how will all of the proposed buildings fit in with a climate action plan? The request for proposals for the climate action plan consultant has yet to be issued by the city.

Given the urgency of the climate crisis as evidenced by the latest reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, I was disheartened that the urban plans and the State of the City address did not even make a passing reference to climate change. Having just heard young people speak at the Student Climate Strike/March and given the results of national polls that show that young people are very concerned about climate change, it is difficult for me to believe that Omaha will be able to maintain or attract young people to the city without a climate action plan that positions Omaha as a leader in green energy, energy efficiency and other sustainable practices.

Even the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, not exactly at the forefront of climate action, has asserted that the climate is changing, humans are contributing to these changes and “inaction is not an option.”

Let’s hope Omaha will jump start the process and work more closely with OPPD and others to plan and implement solutions for climate change. If the 2019 flood was not a wake up call, what will it take? The damage to Offutt AFB alone showed that climate change can impact Homeland Security. The U.S. Department of Defense has taken climate change seriously. All of the recent plans about the development of the urban core and elsewhere in the metro area need to be tied to a sustainable future.

David E. Corbin, Ph.D., Omaha

Energy Committee Chair Nebraska Sierra Club

Letter response

In response to Craig Jorgensen’s letter (Pulse, April 1), where he stated, “God help this country” because Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson “can’t come up with a description of what a woman is because she isn’t biologist.” Perhaps Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked because she can’t either?

Lois Hurd, Grinnell, Iowa

Lake plans

The state of Nebraska is spending money on considering building a lake between Omaha and Lincoln for economic and recreational reasons and to help keep people in Nebraska. I think our leaders are not using their imagination. Build a 10,000-foot mountain instead. We don’t have one of those in our state. Think of all the people who would move here from Iowa and Kansas just to be able to climb this mountain and ski down it in the winter.

Nebraska doesn’t need a man-made lake or a mountain. Spend the money on things that need fixing like the prison situation, CPS debacle or the environmental disaster near Mead.

David Finken, Omaha

LB 825

All this talk and hype about LB 825 (tax relief) and once again the ball drops by adding an amendment?

Tom Dahulick, Omaha

Value ourselves, others

Thank you, Bryce Johnson, for your thoughtful notice (“Identity epidemic”) of students who are uncomfortable shedding masks these days. The problem seems to be, with more of the face visible, people can more accurately read others’ expressions. This increased transparency may instill fear, especially if one has gotten negative messages in the past.

Those who are uncertain about their identity in any way may feel unsafe and seek to hide what they think are their vulnerabilities. We can all recall occasions we did that. We do not grow a lot in such times.

This raises the question, not only for our young people, but for everyone — “Are we willing to live in a community where we share ourselves with others?” We can more likely say “Yes” if we understand ourselves to be valued members of our community. In turn, we need to value all others and show regard for them no matter how many ways they differ from us.

Whatever stage we are in life, we need to find others who mirror back to us views of the very significant persons we are. Furthermore, librarians can direct us to literature about folks who grew through crises of various kinds. Such stories convey amazing insights.

In our homes, schools, churches and neighborhoods, we should each strive to help others, especially youths, develop into the effective, empathetic leaders this world so desperately needs. If we do, our self-understandings, our relationships with others, and our communities are bound to flourish.

Gloria Austerberry, Omaha

Policy over personality

In reading Sharon G. Miller’s “Thoughts on Trump,” she seems like a very unhappy person. I believe I have a solution for her to make her and others like her “happier” in their daily life. She asks the question “Why are hundreds of people willing to be arrested and jailed for this ‘leader?’” For what it’s worth, I have an answer to that question: It’s his policies, not his personality, that resonate with those that continue to follow him and believe America can be better than it is today. I don’t care for his personality but I respect his policy accomplishments while in office. He wields no official governmental power now that he is out of office. I’m asserting that his polices are the real culprit that disturb Miller more than the man does. Those policies keep him relevant among those that agree or oppose him. Rather than calling him every negative four-syllable word in the dictionary and have the media report or print them to stay profitable and relevant like when he was in office, just ignore him and anything he says. Like a little child throwing a tantrum, ignoring him will allow the man to fade in to history. That’s the plan I followed after he got elected. If you don’t, it starts to eat at you from the inside if you allow it to continue. It’s not healthy. I am a former Omaha resident, but I’m living in retirement now and am very happy. I don’t listen to him or the media, conservative or otherwise, when reporting on the day’s events. I suggest for your own health, ignore him too.

Jack Urban, Goodyear, Ariz.