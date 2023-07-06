Little Bohemia

Omaha’s Little Bohemia business district is flourishing along the 13th Street corridor south of downtown. The area now hosts unique restaurants, boutiques and a wonderful brewery. However, road infrastructure and signage are not conducive to the continued growth of this area. The cars that continue to zip down 13th Street at 40 mph represent a real hazard to pedestrians trying to enjoy the businesses that line both sides of the street. Therefore, I encourage Mayor Stothert and the Omaha City Council to mimic the road and signage changes made in the Blackstone District to ensure greater pedestrian safety in Little Bohemia, as well.

Adam Klepper, Omaha

Be nice

We are living in a time of strife. Violence is inflicted on people due to their race, sexual orientation, differing political views, ethnicity and religious beliefs.

The violence sometimes escalates to gun violence and mob rule. The level of public discourse is such that there is a belief that the loudest voice wins. With the 24-hour news-cycle, we are fed “facts” that inflame and agitate news consumers. Often, these “facts” are without substantiation. Politicians often have the “my way or the highway” attitude. Discourse in legislative chambers has reached a new low. What ever happened to the concept of the “loyal opposition?”

In Congress, one senator has held up military advancements in the higher ranks. This due to his personal crusade to control women and deny them legal, safe abortions. Another senator has vowed to block all of President Biden’s judicial appointments.

The duty of all elected official is to serve the interests of their constituents, not their own self-interest.

It is way past time for all of us to accept the fact that we are all part of the big picture. None are “more equal” than any other. The late Congressman John Lewis said it best:

“Never let anyone — any person or force — dampen, dim or diminish your light. Release the need to hate, to harbor division the enticement of revenge. Release all bitterness. Hold only love, only peace in your heart, knowing that the battle of good over evil is already won.” — John Lewis, July 20, 2020

John Wupper, Omaha

Let them grow

LB 574 was passed, and we continue to hear much feedback about the bill being centered on discrimination. Our society attempts to protect minors in many other ways. We do not allow them to smoke tobacco, or buy alcohol, even if their parents would approve of these activities.

Let’s consider other behaviors that are potentially harmful. UNAIDS in 2022 reported that illicit I.V. drug use raises risks of HIV infection 35-times the population average. No surprise. Transgender females are next with HIV risk at 34 times average, and gay males at 25 times the rate of the general population—globally. (Note that smoking tobacco raises lung cancer risks 10 times above average).

Apparently not all sexual lifestyles are equal or equitable or healthy. Do we teach these above mentioned facts in our ”transgender affirming” classrooms? Would these risks be known and discussed in “affirmative therapy” sessions with our local psychologists, and medical providers? These are inconvenient medical truths that are never heard in public or private discussions for fear of being labeled “discriminatory.”

Let’s teach our youth the whole truth about different sexual lifestyles. In the past, gender dysphoria resolved in 70% of adolescents with the passage of time. We focus on the suicide risk associated with gender confusion. However, in Sweden, it was found that young adult suicide rates were highest after completion of transgender transition therapies. We should not move down this road without great caution.

Adolescents have always been uncomfortable with changing bodies. Yet butterflies remind us that nature can, by itself, change caterpillars into beautiful adults. Certainly, we must treat adolescent anxieties and depression, but let them grow up as nature intended, and do not put them in harm’s way in the process.

Richard French M.D., Hastings, Nebraska

Majority rule

Our nation, like it or not, was founded on the concept of government preservation of the majority rule, the majority rights and the security of the majority. This concept was because it was, is, and ever will be physically and completely impossible to satisfy the rule, rights and security of all of a citizenry. That is an rationally undeniable fact.

Somehow in the last 75 years our nation has completely forgotten this fact. This is demonstrated by the majority repeatedly having to sacrifice their rights for increasingly small minorities. This becomes more of a problem with big media and big government fragmenting us into ever smaller minorities, enforcing their belief that we are not a majority of Americans, instead we are a conglomerate of hyphenated minorities.

Yet, even with this there is still a higher percentage of small minorities that are having to give up their rights to allow significantly smaller minorities to have their unfettered rights. With big media and big government standing by the extremely small minorities the much larger minorities (majority) don’t have a chance to have their rights without great restrictions.

It is time the majority need to remember that there is a difference between enforcing your rights and discrimination. In our history, we have lost sight of that concept. We need to restore the super-majority of a group known as “American” and stop looking at us as small groups of sub-Americans.

Steven Wiseman, Bellevue