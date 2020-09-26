The Public Pulse: Look at academics first; The racism question; Trump's successes

Look at academics first
While many focused on the alleged slighting of NU when the Big Ten recently released its schedule, the real tragedy came a day earlier when the Wall Street Journal published its ranking of the top 500 universities in the nation. The other 13 Big Ten schools ranked from 10th (Northwestern) to 235th (Rutgers). Nebraska far lagged its peers, coming in at an embarrassingly low 336th. While a losing football season looms yet again, our biggest threat to prosperity is from the leaders entrusted to educate our children.
Michael Miller, Omaha
The racism question
I share Randall Bradley’s concern about the claims of systemic racism in America (Sept. 18 Pulse). If the relations between the races are so bad at the present time, why all the talk about slavery and Confederate statues? The Civil War is over, the slaveowners lost and slavery has been outlawed for over 150 years.
Why did the University of California feel it necessary to publish a glossary of microagressions? (For example, to say “There is only one race, the human race” is supposedly a racist microagression.) Do people have to be coached to know when they should feel offended? Why do some people feel compelled to fake a racist incident, a la Jussie Smollett? Why do the media (and others) tell lies about alleged racist incidents? For example, President Trump never said or implied that there are good neo-Nazis. Michael Brown, in Ferguson, didn’t raise his hands and say, “Don’t shoot.” If racism is so pervasive in America, why did 2 million Africans emigrate to our country in the last 20 years?
Is there racism in America? Of course there is. There is racism in virtually every society, including ours. But I believe that America is one of the least racist multiracial societies on the face of the planet.
Dean Olson, Omaha
Republican politics
Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Welch should resign.
As a friend, I am worried about how much of a fool the governor is making him look. In Welch’s recent letter regarding a taped conversation, he seemed to hint that he didn’t say what we heard him say in defense of fellow Republican Janet Palmtag.
This is a tape in which you responded to an attack piece that former Govs. Heineman and Kerrey have called purposely misleading to voters. Welch stated that piece “crossed the line.” And was done for the purpose of saving Gov. Ricketts from having more “egg on his face.”
It should not be missed that he also stated that when he took your current position, he told the governor that he (Welch) would “never do (the governor’s) dirty work. I’m not a hitman, that’s not my personality. I won’t do it.”
While I can understand the governor not wanting to be embarrassed by the voters rejecting yet another one of his appointees — what I can’t understand is why you’re letting him put the egg on your face. Let’s recount:
» First, a flyer is sent by a party Welch chairs without his knowledge — as evinced by his own words.
» Second, he tried to remove yourself from the governor and the attack piece in a private conversation.
» Finally, we receive a letter saying that he didn’t say what we heard him say.
Not do the governor’s dirty work? Hate to point it out, but from my purview it looks like Welch is the one being worked over — and it’s quite dirty. Hasn’t the governor already egged enough good Republicans?
John Bebout, Nebraska City
Rebutting the anti-Trump claims
After reading the Pulse letter from Barb Wagner on Sunday, Sept. 20, I felt that I needed to respond.
First the 20,000 lies propaganda. Such as, Trump said the jury forewoman in the Stone trial was despicable. How do you classify someone’s opinion as a lie?
The president said in June that we had tested more per capita than China. China had tested 50 million people, three times as many as us. But China’s population is four times ours. But it is called a lie.
Barb said the tax cuts were only for the top 1%. I am nowhere near making six-figure salary, but I have $200 extra per month on my paychecks. I never knew I was in the top 1%.
The truth is that the taxpayers making between $40,000 and $50,000 had the largest tax cut of 14.5%. The largest reductions were between $25,000 and $100,000. People making over $1 million received the smallest cut of only 4.3%.
What people like Barb fail to do is compare the percentage of the tax cut to the percentage of taxes they were already paying.
As far as the rest of the letter, more people have moved off food stamps, gotten out of poverty and gotten a job since Obama’s mismanagement.
Kevin Rooney, Omaha
