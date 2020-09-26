The Public Pulse: Look at academics first; The racism question; Trump's successes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Look at academics first

While many focused on the alleged slighting of NU when the Big Ten recently released its schedule, the real tragedy came a day earlier when the Wall Street Journal published its ranking of the top 500 universities in the nation. The other 13 Big Ten schools ranked from 10th (Northwestern) to 235th (Rutgers). Nebraska far lagged its peers, coming in at an embarrassingly low 336th. While a losing football season looms yet again, our biggest threat to prosperity is from the leaders entrusted to educate our children.

Michael Miller, Omaha

The racism question

I share Randall Bradley’s concern about the claims of systemic racism in America (Sept. 18 Pulse). If the relations between the races are so bad at the present time, why all the talk about slavery and Confederate statues? The Civil War is over, the slaveowners lost and slavery has been outlawed for over 150 years.