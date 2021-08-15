The Public Pulse: 'Looking Glass' SAC legacy; Virus polarization; Show respect

For a vibrant society and economy to thrive, we should view infrastructure as needing continuous upgrading and maintenance, not something to fix when it’s crumbling to pieces.

Eric Foster, Lincoln

Masks help

After over a year of living with COVID, we are still reading or hearing disconcerting reasons for not wearing a mask. Sample 1: “God will keep me safe.” Are you saying that those who get COVID have done something to provoke God? Are you saying that since you won’t get COVID, then you won’t pass it on to others, who could then pass it on to others?

Sample 2: “I am healthy, so it is unlikely I would get it or that it would be serious if I did.” My same response as to No. 1. So, if you had a mild case and passed it on, which is likely, you are assuming that those other people will also have no symptoms or serious illness?