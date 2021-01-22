The Public Pulse: Make teachers a vaccination priority; Inauguration; Convict Trump

Prioritize teachers
In response to the Dec. 19 front-page article of the Omaha World-Herald “Essential workers worried by wait”: After reading this article I was dismayed and angry that teachers are once again disrespected by our state. Their salaries already rank 25 out of 50 states, and now they are bumped lower on the COVID-19 vaccine recipient phase. These dedicated educators have been on duty since August with in-person teaching of our youth and future leaders. They interact with hundreds of students every day while keeping their classrooms safe and sanitized.
I am in the new group (65-74 year-olds) that was added to the same tier as the teachers. As a retired person, I can control the amount of exposure I have to the public each day. Our dedicated teachers do not have that luxury. We must let our educators know that we value their heroic efforts and get them vaccinated as soon as possible.
Kathleen Keasling, Omaha
What made us great
I love being a Nebraskan and am very proud to say this is my home state. I didn’t vote for Donald Trump when he was elected in 2016, but lived with the choice of the nation. I thought his privileged ways and brashness weren’t a good fit, but like many, was hopeful that a businessman might work.
Now after four years of watching him embarrass our country and make us the laughingstock of the world, I think it is time, as hard-working ranchers, farmers and mainly working-class statesmen, to do better. We truly can do better. There will be another great conservative Republican coming someday, but this was a real failure and we really all should see that! If we want to make American great again, we need to move on and remember what made us great: God, country, family.
Brad Zech, Ravenna, Neb.
Armed government
What will be remembered about Biden’s inauguration. What image of it will be remembered by history? What about it will drive how history writes about it?
When President Trump was inaugurated, hundreds of thousands of the American people attended and celebrated the start of his presidency. When President Obama was inaugurated, hundreds of thousands of the American people attended and celebrated the start of his presidency. Previous presidential inaugurations are remembered for the large crowd of Americans and their celebratory parties.
But at Biden’s inauguration, it was not crowds of American people that were seen. It was many formations of assault rifle-armed military that were in attendance. The few people not in military uniform that were there were government apparatchiks and political cronies. To history, Biden’s inauguration will look like the installation of a president by the armed government.
Jay S. Purdy, Omaha
Compare the numbers
There’s no possible way that anyone can claim that President Joe Biden’s inauguration attendance numbers surpassed former president Trump’s 2017 inauguration — or even the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by Trump supporters.
Greg Casady, Omaha
Time to convict
Why impeach Trump since he was replaced on Jan. 20 by Joe Biden? Trump has overrun the whole democratic process. Besides inciting insurrection, Trump has abused his power regularly. He refused to provide Congress with requested information and documents for the Mueller Report on possible Russian interference in the 2016 election and for the 2019 impeachment proceedings after he was accused of attempting to coerce Ukraine into defaming Joe Biden before the 2020 elections.
Second, as to Trump’s guilt, the verdict is obvious. On Jan. 6, Trump welcomed his admirers to the National Mall, pointed to the Capitol, suggested they had the obligation as well as the ability to return Trump to the White House, and sent them on their way to ransack the Capitol. As a result, the inauguration of Joe Biden took place in a fortified Washington D.C., and all 50 states upped their security measures. Congratulations, Mr. Trump. You are guilty of inciting insurrection.
The case will be argued before the Senate shortly after the inauguration of Joe Biden. Trump must be convicted so the cracks in our national structure can be repaired. Please contact Sens. Fischer and Sasse. Let them know that we care about what has happened and that we care about the future of the United States.
Gary Anderson, Papillion
Service to country
The Dec. 19 Public Pulse featured a submission authored by Mr. Zach Atchley. In his rant against Rep. Don Bacon, he blasted that Rep. Bacon is “a weak coward who put party over country” because he didn’t vote to impeach President Trump.
Mr. Atchley, you have to be unaware of the person’s background that you so casually insult. For your information, Rep. Bacon retired from the U.S. Air Force after achieving the rank of brigadier general. Some of his awards include the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, two Bronze Stars, two Legion of Merits, five Meritorious Service Medals and the list goes on. Oh, Mr. Atchley, you should thank Rep. Don Bacon for helping to make it safe for you while he was serving in deployments in the Middle East and in Iraq. Hardly a weak coward.
So, Mr. Zach Atchley, you cited that 10 of Rep. Bacon’s colleagues out of 211 voted to impeach your president. You called your representative a weak coward because he didn’t vote the way that you personally feel? If it makes you feel any better, 75 million voters will probably feel the same way you feel in the coming years.
Jim Busenbark, Omaha
Needless insult
Don Bacon has not failed the citizens of the 2nd District and his oath to the U.S. Constitution by voting not to impeach Donald Trump as stated by Zach Atchley (Dec. 18 Pulse). Yes, 10 fellow Republicans voted for impeachment, but 201 others voted against impeachment. Only 8% of Republicans support Trump’s impeachment. Bacon has not always voted as I wished, but just because he voted against your wishes does not give you the right to call him a “weak coward.”
Vicki Hahn, Omaha
Unsound proposal
State Sen. Adam Morfeld’s LB 151 in this legislative session serves as an insult to every prosecutor in the state of Nebraska. Morfeld’s bill claims the purpose is that “The information will improve for offices that violate the law and individuals’ rights will help produce fairer outcomes in individual criminal cases.”
First, if a prosecutor violates the law or an individual’s rights, they would be reprimanded and possibly disbarred. Morfeld also implies that prosecutors withhold information from defendants, a practice which is also barred.
Furthermore, LB151 creates a laundry list of database information that our prosecutor’s offices would have to produce that would be onerous and unnecessary and create vast costs to the taxpayer. Included in this database is a requirement to obtain and document a defendant’s race and disability, which is a practice prohibited by federal law.
I served 10 years as a public defender and am now an Omaha city prosecutor, and our office practices to the highest ethical standards. This bill would take valuable time from prosecutors’ work to protect the community and advocate for victims and require bureaucratic record keeping that will be of little actual benefit.
John Ashford, Omaha