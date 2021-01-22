The Public Pulse: Make teachers a vaccination priority; Inauguration; Convict Trump

Prioritize teachers

In response to the Dec. 19 front-page article of the Omaha World-Herald “Essential workers worried by wait”: After reading this article I was dismayed and angry that teachers are once again disrespected by our state. Their salaries already rank 25 out of 50 states, and now they are bumped lower on the COVID-19 vaccine recipient phase. These dedicated educators have been on duty since August with in-person teaching of our youth and future leaders. They interact with hundreds of students every day while keeping their classrooms safe and sanitized.

I am in the new group (65-74 year-olds) that was added to the same tier as the teachers. As a retired person, I can control the amount of exposure I have to the public each day. Our dedicated teachers do not have that luxury. We must let our educators know that we value their heroic efforts and get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

Kathleen Keasling, Omaha

What made us great

I love being a Nebraskan and am very proud to say this is my home state. I didn’t vote for Donald Trump when he was elected in 2016, but lived with the choice of the nation. I thought his privileged ways and brashness weren’t a good fit, but like many, was hopeful that a businessman might work.