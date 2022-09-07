The Public Pulse: Malcolm X deserves to be in hall of fame; Pantos has character; Mar-a-Lago search

Malcolm X

I’m writing in support of finally inducting Malcolm X into the Nebraska Hall Of Fame (“Malcolm X is the best example of a Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee.”) Malcolm X deserves to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame because he was born here and Nebraska deeply impacted his trajectory in life, ultimately contributing to his powerful sense of dignity in undignified times and his fearless brilliance in speaking truth to power worldwide.

As a Nebraskan, I am proud and honored to have any tie to him whatsoever. Malcolm X deserves to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame with profound humility. Malcolm X deserves to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame with deep respect, appreciation, affection and gratitude. Malcolm X deserves to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, dare I say, by any means necessary.

Ellen Platt, Omaha

Pantos support

I am writing to support Dave Pantos for Douglas County Attorney. I have known Dave for well over a decade and I know that he is the kind of leader our community needs to protect the public and promote criminal justice reform.

I believe there is a direct connection between housing security and public safety. Dave donates his time every week in county court defending folks facing homelessness. Also, he strongly advocated this past legislative session for increased emergency rental assistance. Gov. Ricketts, who is supporting Dave’s opponent, vetoed that bill. This will result in more crime in our community, which no one wants.

Dave Pantos also has shown true character through the years in our community, serving on the Metro Community College board, as Legal Aid director, and as chairperson of the Domestic Violence Council. Dave knows how to bring people together to solve tough problems and I know he will put people first in preventing crime in our community.

Please make sure you register to vote, and support Dave for county attorney!

Heather Tomczak, Omaha

Mar-a-Lago search

The National Archives has been trying to retrieve official documents from Trump ever since he left the White House. They are not his. If any of us were caught with classified documents in our basement, we would go directly to jail. Why does the ex-president get a free pass? What else is at Mar-a-Lago? Carelessness, ignorance or personal gratification are not a legal defense for anyone breaking the law.

Birte Gerlings, Omaha

Mega Millions

I’m guilty of tossing $6 into the hat towards the end of the last crazy Mega Millions lottery. It was impossible to not hear even a passing conversation mention the rare air of the moment. A lucky person bought that fateful ticket in Illinois and has had their whole world tossed upside down, I congratulate them and wish nothing but privacy and the best for them going forward because it’s what I would want. As of Sept. 2, the winners haven’t come forward to claim it, but that’s the norm on life-changing lottery opportunities.

The crazy Mega Millions made it all the way up to $1.337 billion. Most big lottery winners take the cash option rather than over allotted years. At one point, it was reported that the payout might be just over $750 million dollars and then changed to a figure in the $450 million range instead due to further taxes.

According to Forbes, there are around 2,668 billionaires on this planet in 2022. A planet currently with 8,000,000,000 malleable consumers on it. A great number of those consumers are undoubtedly paying a higher percentage in taxes than those 2,668 people.

Ted Hart, Omaha

Bacon cooperates on issues

During a time of hyper-partisanship, broken discourse, and division in our country, we are in desperate need of leaders who can understand the other side’s perspective, communicate constructively and solve problems. In Nebraska, we are fortunate to have a representative who does just that.

Congressman Don Bacon was rated the No. 1 elected official in the country for seeking common ground by the Common Ground Committee. He earns endorsements from both labor unions and chambers of commerce. He draws support from both Republicans and Democrats.

While others toe the party line, Mr. Bacon cooperates with his colleagues on issues like infrastructure, insulin prices and marriage equality. Congressman Bacon searches for solutions with others in Congress, to get real, meaningful things accomplished for the American people.

Don Bacon is the type of leader we need to keep in office if we are to move our country forward. I encourage my fellow readers to re-elect him this fall and do our part to heal a divided nation.

Tyler Gloe, Omaha

Active shooters

With the active shooter drills at the Catholic Charities offices and the gender dysphoria edicts wound like concertina wire around Omaha Catholic schools, church management has conducted rolling horror shows recently. The psychological/emotional damage to Charities’ employees from the “drill” is hard to estimate. The potential for damage to kids in the schools, dysphoric and not, and to the teachers is beyond calculating.

Dr. David Reuben published the popular “Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask” 51 years ago. A key point is that the governing sexual organ is between our ears, not between our legs. The busy brain governs the rest of us. If a kid gets messages that differ from “the gender assigned at birth,” he/she/they’re in trouble and need and deserve support and help in this unhelpful environment. By the way, the same goes for kids who get messages that do agree with their birth-assigned genders. They don’t need to be fixed.

The dysphoria policy harms non-dysphoric kids and others by affirming it’s OK to deem some people to be “less than,” wrong or evil. This does not engender subtlety of thought or sentiment, does it? Moreover, it puts rules over people, and the rules are of dubious origin. The traditional teaching did not arise from observation and reasoning from the variety of human sexuality. Rather it came from observations about barnyard animals. It was not about loving but breeding, and not scientific in either an ancient or modern sense.

K. Michael Davies, Omaha

Traffic lights

I have a novel idea: If the powers that be could learn how to synchronize the traffic lights on the major streets, the world as we know it would be a much happier place.

Just my thoughts.

Thomas A. Triba, Omaha

Pillen support

I’m writing this in response to Chuck Chevalier’s letter (“Pillen’s issues,” Aug. 31).

First and foremost, Mr. Chevalier has many points that are misleading or taken out of context. Secondly, I noticed the first thing he talked about and was concerned about was teachers not getting a raise. A simple Google search will show that Mr. Chevalier has respectably been a teacher for over 40 years, so I see why this is his biggest concern.

The other thing I wanted to point out was that most everything he was saying was subjective. How he “thinks” Jim Pillen will implement policy is not fact and it is not fair to attack a candidate off of that, as if it is fact. I worry that Chuck is intentionally misleading voters.

He was also wrong when he wrote that Mr. Pillen supports flat out banning critical race theory in university institutions. As Mr. Pillen says, “My resolution does not violate anyone’s academic freedom or inhibit any campus speech. The resolution prohibits only instruction that is one-sided or mandatory. It says that nobody should be subjected to this extreme ideology as a result of a graduation requirement, curriculum standard, or mandatory training. It states, plainly and clearly, that the University of Nebraska should play no role in forcing critical race theory on anyone — students, faculty or staff. ”

Reading his letter only motivated me more to vote for Jim Pillen this November.

Joseph Torres, Lincoln