





Manchin’s tone

As a U.S. Army veteran, I believe the transition to clean energy is essential to our national strength and prosperity. I’m baffled to see Sen. Joe Manchin attacking the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This bill finally gave our country the tools to tackle the climate crisis and move our economy forward into the future.

The IRA has already created more than 140,000 jobs in clean energy, manufacturing, transportation and building efficiency. Over the following decade, experts say the number of new jobs will exceed nine million. Since veterans are overrepresented in the clean energy sector, growth in this industry means more of us will have high-quality jobs with good wages. That’s important for our veteran community since many former service members are unemployed or stuck working low-wage jobs.

With the IRA doing so much good, I was shocked to see Manchin denouncing the bill he voted for as “radical” and “a betrayal.” Sen. Manchin has also been indicating he might run for president in 2024. If that explains his change of tone, I can say he won’t be winning my vote by attacking veteran jobs and trying to move our country backward.

Moises Montalvo, Ogallala, Nebraska

Praise for McDonnell

I commend Sen. Mike McDonnell, a common-sense Omaha Democrat, for his vote to protect Nebraska children from life-altering surgeries and hormone treatments. Nebraska is still for everyone, but sex reassignment should be a decision made by adults, not children.

Joyce Luster, Bellevue

Just the right size

I believe we have competent elected officials and competent leadership in important city departments. I am troubled when I hear that “we can not afford to do that.”

When I hear a school principal state that she had nine open positions in her school, I was shocked.

When I hear that nurses are working shifts that are far longer than safe, I am shocked.

We need to advertise that “Omaha is Just the Right Size” and attract individuals to expand our population to meet the needs that exist. Omaha has a great arrangement with public/private partnerships.

There is plenty of resources in Omaha. I would like to see a citizens committee formed to identify a “wish list” for Omaha. Let’s find the true cost of our wishes.

I would volunteer to serve on such a committee.

Let’s take the next step.

Robert Kully, Omaha

Embarrassing hypocrisy

Several weeks back, a group of Nebraska’s Republican state senators and Gov. Jim Pillen ceremoniously and arrogantly signed a national Republican agenda issue LB 77 or “permit-less carry” into law (April 26).

With over 200 mass shootings already during 2023, this law basically allows anyone 21 and older, with no training to carry a concealed deadly weapon.

Without a doubt, this law just increased the likelihood of a law enforcement officer becoming involved in a deadly shootout.

On May 15, Gov. Pillen commanded that Nebraska fly the nation’s flag at half-staff to honor our fallen law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the pursuit of their official law enforcement duties.

I am totally embarrassed by the hypocrisy that is above reproach that our Nebraska Republican lawmakers have just demonstrated.

These Nebraska lawmakers are so hell-bent to pass into law the national Republican agenda that they completely ignored the testimony of Omaha and Lincoln’s law enforcement demonstrating a complete absence of intellectualism within this group.

Alvin Guenther,

Dunbar, Nebraska

More dialogue needed

After reading about the letter non-profit CEO Mike Hornacek sent to the governor and Legislature opposing LBs 574 and 575, I agree with his statement that we need more dialogue concerning these issues. We need to know how the signatories of this letter believe it is fair and equal competition for biological males to compete against biological females and disrobe in front of them in showers, locker rooms, sororities, etc.

One typical example of this unfairness currently happening in girls’ sports concerns Lia Thomas, who as a biological male competing against his same sex, rated 400-plus in men’s competitions. After transitioning to female, she won 20 major competitions taking accolades, trophies, endorsements and scholarships away from biological females who spent years practicing and training. How does anyone not see the absurdity and unfairness of this?

Nobody should discriminate against the LGBTQ community, but how do these corporations and organizations believe these types of competitions, and also allowing biological males to impose themselves in women’s spaces, not discriminate against biological females? Yes, we need to have more dialogue on these subjects for those of us who are not bigots, but just do not want to see fair and equal competitions — along with Title IX — destroyed.

Cheryl Bartek, Omaha

Biden family’s business ties

Bank records obtained by the House Oversight Committee have identified nine Biden family members (so far) and a maze of more than 20 Biden corporations through which foreign money was laundered (May 19). The fascinating thing, in my opinion, is that when the president protests that he and Hunter have done nothing wrong, he’s being sincere because in the fogginess of his mind, using his public office to obtain personal profit is seen as fair compensation for his 50 years in Washington. A big question is whether taxes have been paid on this $10 million of influence peddling income. Let’s get those 87,000 new IRS agents on the case.

Ron Kwiatkowski, Omaha

New energy in South O

Cinco de Mayo showed us that South Omaha has a newfound energy and bright future. The people of the 4th District deserve representation by someone of substance and integrity. Who could that be? I’m hoping for someone who fits the classic definition of servant leader. Let’s put the magic back into the Magic City.

Nina Head, Elkhorn

Ignoring societal terrorism

What is the difference between witnessing your neighbor’s family being physically removed from their home and loaded onto a railroad cattle car destined for the unknown and doing nothing and witnessing our children being gunned down in our schools and doing nothing?

I would like a serious answer from our conservative politicians. Don’t fire back with disgust and outrage at the comparison, rather have the decency to engage thoughtfully in discussion. Republicans claim to be pro-life and yet more children die daily from guns than from abortion.

Tom Hanks gave the following answer when asked to describe “Forrest Gump” in one sentence. His response was, “Forrest knew the importance of common sense.” I wish our politicians did as well, instead they choose to ignore the majority of their constituents and totally ignore common sense.

Craig Christiansen, Omaha