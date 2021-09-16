The Public Pulse: Many medical complications to playing God; Rights, responsibilities

Its just a game, but it means so much to NU fans. Way too much. Watching coach Frost get animated on the sidelines more and more each game reminds us of a coach from years ago, Does he realize he has a very good chance of not winning another game this year? Look at the schedule. We hope the new AD gives him the chances he needs to continue on by working with him and with passion. Coach Frost, please, give Connor Culp and Cam Taylor-Britt the extra chances they need to prove they are the right person in their respective duties on kicking and punt returns. We as “The Good Life” Nebraskans can handle their mistakes, and you should too.