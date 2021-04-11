The Public Pulse: Marijuana legalization; voter ID

Cannabis complications

I have never used marijuana and don’t plan to for recreation use. Having said that, if there comes a time that it would help a medical condition, I would have no problem using it or any other drug that was prescribed by a physician to control pain or other symptoms, as have been described in previous letters to the Pulse.

I would just ask that before passing legislation for its medical use, the Legislature learn from the experiences of some other states. I am aware of states where all of a sudden there are 20 to 30 new “pharmacy”-type operations in mid-size towns that suddenly open and can legally supply it with a prescription. Also, that some “doctors” will write a script for a certain amount of money. The volume of production then goes crazy high immediately by legal growers. It seems that the medical “need” for it mushrooms over night. Amazing!

If you do pass the legislation, try to tie it up for only the purpose it is intended, and with significant penalties to keep it under control. Regarding “control,” there are a lot of things to consider: licensing of growers, quality control of product, how is it funded (since it is illegal federally, the funds for the sale from the grower can’t be put into an FDIC bank, therefore it is a cash business that somehow has to be laundered, etc.).