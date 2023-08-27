Kansas newspaper raid

Thank you for publishing the Melinda Henneberger column on Aug. 17. My check for $34.99 for a subscription to the Record in Marion, Kansas has been sent in honor of Joan Meyer and investigative reporters worldwide who work hard to expose corruption tainting the value of our humanity.

Judy Santiago, Omaha

Minimum wage satire

Word is going around that minimum wage has not been raised in fourteen years — a national record for oppressing the poor, that group we all love and hate and love to hate. If they ever got a raise, it would ruin every small business in America, plus it would be like a handout, so they would probably just stop working altogether and expect the government to feed them forever.

Look at the billionaires. They never get anything from government; they even have to pay.

They pay lobbyists to write the laws so they owe no tax, and then pay Congress to pass those laws, and they even pay lawyers when they eventually break those same laws, so they avoid any attendant inconvenience.

Wow, they really get a raw deal, we oughta offer them some compensation for all their trouble and suffering. There oughta be a minimum stipend for billionaires. Maybe they just would stop working altogether, and we’d all be better off.

Scott Hartley, Fairfield, Iowa

Squirrel hunting isn’t horrible

Eileen L. McBride’s recent Pulse submission, “Squirrel hunting season,” alleged that those who partake in squirrel hunting only do so for the pure joy of watching the squirrels fall from a tree or simply as target practice.

Did Ms. McBride ever consider that those who do squirrel hunt do so for the benefit of consuming them? Ask any real hunter, including myself, what we learned in Hunter Education. Never harvest an animal that you are not willing to eat. A hunter never takes a game animal and wastes it on the ground. Plenty of people do enjoy squirrels as a meal.

You should look up wild game feeds in your area and go and try some of nature’s best offerings. If you take me up on that challenge, you will find plenty of men and women love nature and the outdoors and show respect to the lands we all enjoy.

Michael O’Donnell, Omaha

SCC tax increase

Taxpayers need to know this: Southeast Community College’s board plans to ask for a nearly 40% property tax increase next year by maxing out SCC’s tax ask, raising its levy from $.0937 per $100 of valuation to $.1125. That is a 20% increase that will be coupled with an increase in valuations of equal proportion.

While SCC officials state they need this for unspecified future concerns, the real reason is they are inflating their tax revenue before a legislative change takes effect next year, a change that will replace their property tax revenue with the same amount of state funds, which will grow by 3.5% each year thereafter.

By gaming the system, SCC will artificially inflate the state’s obligation for funding them every year from here on out — funding that all Nebraska taxpayers will pay for.

SCC is the only community college out of six in Nebraska to adopt this scheme. Apparently, the others can make their budgets work without fleecing taxpayers. SCC’s leadership needs to be more mindful of the taxpayer. If not, it’s time we look for new people to lead.

Dennis Fujan, Prague, Neb.

Downtown riverfront parks

We went down to see the final phase of the downtown riverfront parks. What beautiful parks for all residents to enjoy. The riverfront is alive and well again. If you have not visited the Heartland of America Park, do yourself a favor and go walk it! See what Omaha has to offer its residents and visitors. Playground equipment, sand volleyball, even a outdoor roller rink! Only $5.00 skate rental for adults, $4.00 to kids. Whoever thought of this is a genius. Nice places to sit, relax and lounge on hammocks. These are beautiful parks that all of Omaha should enjoy and be proud of.

Kerry Hanson, Omaha

Help for Hawaii

Dear Mr. President, United States Senate, and Congress: It is time for you as our chosen leaders to put aside your political bickering and step up to the plate and hit a home run for the people of Hawaii.

Maui is our Ukraine War. Shift those billions of dollars that you sent to Ukraine to the people of Maui. They are American citizens who need our help right now. Not next week, not next month, but right now.

That is the only right thing to do and a start to bring the United States people back together again for a common cause. God bless America and the citizens of Maui.

Coach Max Kurz, Omaha

Retired Millard Public Schools, 1968-2015