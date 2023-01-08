The Public Pulse: Marvelous display of community; We won the fight; Agree with Buffett

Holiday tournament

With all the focus on how divided we are as a community, one only need attend the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament and observe the players, coaches and fans to see a different picture of the city we live in. I saw people from every part of the metro, young and old, north, south, east and west, respectfully supporting their young people while standing side-by-side with their opponents and not a sign of hostility or rudeness. It was a marvelous display of community with the focus on supporting our young people. Wouldn’t it be nice if our elected leaders in Congress took the same approach?

Dan Kingkade, Papillion

We won the fight

Here in Nebraska and across the country, a law passed last year that will reduce the cost of prescription drugs and provide new benefits for millions of seniors.

After years of pressing Congress to make prescriptions more affordable, we won the fight for Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and help seniors save money on their medications. And there’s more.

Starting now in January, the law limits the cost of insulin to $35 a month for people on Medicare. Also, Medicare enrollees won’t have any out-of-pocket costs for vaccines that the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends for adults. This includes the shingles vaccine, which has had a high cost share but is now free for all Medicare enrollees.

The law will penalize drug companies if they raise prescription drug prices higher than the inflation rate. And starting in 2025, there will be a $2,000 annual cap on what seniors in Medicare plans will have to pay out-of-pocket for their medications.

The law is expected to save taxpayers and Medicare hundreds of billions of dollars over the next 10 years. Americans have had to pay three times more for their medications than people in other countries pay for the same drugs. With the impact of inflation on all of us, seniors who worked hard their entire lives shouldn’t have to choose between filling a prescription or buying gas and groceries.

Suzan DeCamp, Omaha

State President AARP Nebraska

Agree with Buffett

I rarely agree with Mr. Buffett’s politics, but this time he is right (“Mistakes cast in cement”). First let’s be clear, this is a reshaped bus, Not Ollie the Trolley with open windows and seating. It will run on rails and cover a very small portion of Omaha’s midtown corridor. If I have judged the ORBT bus program correctly, ridership goes from three people per ride to five, and that equals a 50% increase. The problem with Farnam Street isn’t getting there, it’s parking. A lot more time thinking needs to be spent before this project gets started. Help the people who walk four blocks to catch a bus, and rethink your selective priorities.

William Meier, Omaha

Christmas displays

We want to thank Bellevue Olde Town for the outstanding holiday light show in the city park and Lauritzen Gardens for the magnificent poinsettia tree and all the other varieties of poinsettia they had grown in all the greenhouses. Everyone went to a lot of work and we appreciated it.

Marcia and Tom Elder, Imperial, Nebraska

New Year’s resolution

Instead of the usual mundane New Year’s resolution, I challenge everyone 18 years or older to make a resolution that will not only impact you, but your family, friends, everyone in the United States and even future generations. It will only take a few minutes of your time to register to vote. Once registered, make it a priority to vote. Not just occasionally or for the big elections, but in every election.

If too busy to visit the polls on election days, request to vote by mail ahead of time. Voting by mail allows time to research the candidates and learn about their positions and how they align with your personal beliefs. There are many reasons our political system in the United States has become so dysfunctional. One of them is only a fraction of eligible citizens vote.

Our government no longer reflects “We the People” because all people do not participate. For Generations X, Y and Z, decisions being made by our government today are going to shape our country and world you and your children will inherit. Take a few minutes away from TikTok and Twitter. Make the resolution to vote and ensure your voice is heard.

Visit nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/ here in Nebraska or Google “Register to Vote” in your state.

Jon Nelson, Omaha

Outpouring of concern

Let me begin by saying that I hope the football player who was injured in the Jan. 2 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals makes a full and complete recovery and leads a happy and productive life. Having said that, wouldn’t it be great if the same outpouring of concern and media coverage were given to our soldiers and police officers who were injured during the course of their jobs as well. Wouldn’t that be wonderful to see?

Gregg D. Rhoades, Plattsmouth

Awards for mediocrity

In Tom Shatel’s Dec. 29 column he writes: “The NIT serves a purpose in basketball. So will the bowls.” I wonder what that “purpose” could possibly be? It is certainly not obvious from the facts of this season’s 40 non-championship football bowl games. Thirty-eight of the 80 bowl teams entered their bowl games with fewer than eight wins. Twelve of the 80 bowl teams ended their bowl games with losing records. Forty-eight of the 80 bowl teams ended their bowl games with five, six, seven or eight losses. The 80 bowl teams averaged a 37% loss rate. Being invited to play in a bowl game used to be an award for gridiron excellence. The vast majority of bowl invitations have become nothing more than participation trophies. Awards for mediocrity. Seems every bit as sensible as paying lousy coaches millions to just go away.

Rob Bligh, San Antonio

Former Nebraskan