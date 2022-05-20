The Public Pulse: Mascots inflict harm; Legalistic land grab; GOP unity

Race-themed mascots

Non-tolerance for racism has been prevalent in the 21st century, and sports teams and school districts have found themselves changing their offensive name or mascot. The offensive mascots used by Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Logan Fontenelle, Mission Middle are white-washed, stereotypical and insensitive portrayal of indigenous communities.

It is time for the Bellevue Public School to stop being ignorant about Native American culture.

The mascots used in the Bellevue Public Schools are the misrepresentation of Native Americans in general. It depicts us as a kind of caveman-type of people who aren’t intellectual. The BPS mascots support a culture of ignorance, disrespect and inappropriate behavior towards Native Americans. It is demeaning to depict us — the First People — as mascots because it does not honor our history, ancestors or culture. Rather, it perpetuates dehumanizing and harmful stereotypes about Native Americans and promotes over-generalizations about culturally diverse and unique peoples.

Nebraska federally recognized tribes have vocalized their fear for their children who may attend schools like Bellevue where potentially race-based chants, symbols, make-up, costumes, and/or atmosphere will impact their Native student’s self-esteem and self-worth.

By retiring the racist mascots, the district can create a more inclusive environment for all students by making it clear that these conversations by tribal nations are part of a sincere effort to listen to Native voices.

It is time for the Bellevue Public Schools to take the important step to let the community know that things are changing, and do what the mission statement says and “Be Champions for Children” and follow the vision of “Shaping Our Future Through Engagement, Innovation and a Culture of Belonging.” The Bellevue Public School Board of Education should support the change of race-based Native American mascots as a true gesture toward equality and justice that centers our children and future generations.

Edward T. Ventura Jr., Bellevue

Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

Major miscalculations

The price tag for Omaha to give prime public land to Mutual of Omaha is just a wee bit higher than originally calculated. And for this, they get an extra block and have asked for a TIF request.

Arguably, this is a modern, legalistic land grab, putting power, privilege and wealth over public rights and needs. Forget that this company appropriated a Native American symbol as their logo for decades. Forget that working poor were at the front line of the pandemic and paid with their lives and livelihoods, while the privileged class could work from home or even move to another home. Forget that we are in a race for survival of the planet. Forget that a democracy should be about all people. Forget that Omaha has significant issues that could be addressed like housing, health and wealth disparity, and racism.

Do not forget that the human cost of the pandemic will be felt more by certain sectors for generations. Meanwhile, the power brokers just got richer. Big business is making record profits and driving up inflation. Do not forget this lesson, the economy is the people, not the businesses, as they would still have you believe. Ask yourself, why are we building offices when the pandemic proved that work can be done at home? What does Omaha need more, to invest in the environment, public health, education, nutrition, housing, human rights and healing, which also create job stability, or a skyscraper for unnecessary offices in a Fortune 500 company?

Don’t let the city’s politicians, lawyers and power brokers do this. They just want to maintain their position, wealth, power, and prestige. Imagine what else could be done with $600 million. Don’t let a streetcar blind you to their desire.

Rachel Dowd, Omaha

GOP unity

Following the contentious primary, the Nebraska GOP has called for “unity in the Party.” Party chairman, please define “unity.” Which banner are we uniting under? It certainly doesn’t feel like the Constitution. It certainly doesn’t feel like the individual Nebraskan’s needs. You want a unity under the Ricketts banner, whereby the governor is calling all the shots.

The Nebraska Republican Party is so out of touch in their ivory tower of Lincoln, they forget their duty. Their duty is not to their donors, it is to the people of Nebraska. “Equality before the Law” has — to them — become “Party before People.” Sounds all too red to me, Mr. Chairman.

Jacob Wolff, Omaha

Hold men accountable

Unfortunately or fortunately, abortion has always existed. Our country has been ignoring 50% of the cause of this problem — men. Men have also created these pregnancies. Why is this country not holding them responsible? Why are these men not holding themselves accountable?

Women are now being threatened with being convicted with murder for an abortion. Why are these men not threatened with being convicted with murder? Where are these men that are 50% responsible? Why are the fathers, grandfathers, uncles, family friends and priests that impregnated/sexually abused these women/girls not being punished? They leave these girls emotionally damaged for life. What about the rapists? Why are they not forced out of the bushes?

If every man was held 50% financially responsible for each pregnancy they create, abortion would rapidly decline. If every man was held 50% financially responsible for each pregnancy they create, needed help from Medicaid would rapidly decline. Why are we only blaming women? Why is our country not holding these men responsible?

Bette Tarrant, Omaha

Refine the rhetoric

Sometimes I wonder if political candidates actually understand the voters. I don’t expect them to tell me how wonderful their opponent is. What I need to know is why I should vote for you. What are you going to do for me?

The recent ads for the primary had some of the ugliest advertising the voters have ever had to endure. It was such a relief when the primary was over and the nasty ads went away. I replaced the battery in my remote because I used the remote so much to silence the political advertising.

Please consider refining your rhetoric before campaign ads begin for the November election.

Phyllis Rizzo, Omaha

Right to Life

Most powerful, wealthiest, developed country are just a few adjectives describing the USA. And here right now, there is infant hunger due to lack of formula. A supply chain issue? Price gouging due to scarcity? Sick infants because their hunger is treated with watered-down formula or unsafe substitutes?

Many U.S. babies are formula fed. Why not breast fed? Could it be that a mother must return to a job to feed the family? Unavailable paid maternity leave? Workplace with no lactation room and/or flexibility in a job that allows a woman to feed her baby when hungry, not on the 10 to 15 break time?

This is a right to life issue. One I am wiling for walk for.

S. Mary Kay Meagher, Omaha

Men are also responsibleThere is no fetus without sperm. Willingly or against my will.

Mary McCaffery, Elkhorn

Dishonest abortion labelWhat a shifty thing the so-called pro-life advocates have done by relabeling pro-choice to pro-abortion. This is the kind of dishonest, gaslighting behavior that keeps meaningful discussion beyond reach.

I am not pro-abortion. I do not advocate abortion. I do not consider it the first alternative.

However, I am pro-choice because, to start with, I am not a doctor; but, more importantly, I’m not the woman whose life may be at stake or future horrifically impacted because of health, existing family, loss of employment, poverty, shame — and, yes, her place in society.

Guidance, counseling, alternatives ... sure. Afterwards, that decision, that choice, is hers to make. Not mine, not yours.

Larry Leeds, Omaha

Teens accused

I had to read it twice. I simply couldn’t believe what I was reading (“Middle schoolers accused of sexual harassment for not using preferred pronouns, parents say” — WAFB, Baton Rouge, Louisiana). Three boys are being charged with sexual harassment for using the wrong pronoun? How did our country get to this point? Of course they are confused. I am an adult and I am confused.

So whomever wants to target and charge children obviously does not understand that this is something that will affect these children for the rest of their lives. Not only will it be in their cumulative file that follows them throughout their school years, but they have lost their childhood innocence. Sexual harassment for using the wrong pronoun? They act like children, doing childish things … because they are children.

And those who feel offended by the “wrong pronoun,” what kind of adults are you going to grow up to be? Will you be able to accept feedback from your professors, your boss, your significant other? Everyday I hear, “We just want to be treated with respect.” Well, that goes both ways.

You want to have a different lifestyle, then stand up and be proud of yourself. Be strong in your belief. Learn to accept the differences that we all have. You are who you chose to be no matter what you are called.

Figure out that being addressed by a pronoun that you don’t like does not define who you are. How you treat others and how you react to negativity does. Take control of your own behavior.

Teach others in a positive, respectful and meaningful way.

Handle adverse comments with dignity and respect for yourself and you will earn the respect of your peers.

Sandie Yeaman, Omaha

Nonpartisan switch

Totally agree with Walter Noordam’s letter (“Independent voter blues,” May 15). I had to change my nonpartisan ballot to Republican just so I could vote for my choice for governor. Makes no sense to me why the Republican party has this for nonpartisan. Will change back to nonpartisan soon.

Mike Sawicki, Omaha