The Public Pulse: Mask information; Show choir is uplifting; Gubernatorial candidates

This is in response to Bev Hornig (Pulse, Feb. 3) inquiring how to tell if a respirator purchased meets the requirements of the National Institute of Occupational Health (NIOSH), a sister agency of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). With a little background information.
The N95 disposable respirator approval was designed for non-toxic nuisance dusts. But a study by 3M shows they are very effective in removing particles of the size of the COVID-19 virus. The fabric used is designed to remove particulates in several ways including impaction and electrostatic forces. Of course, filtration is possible only if the air you inhale all goes through the respirator. Leaks around the nose almost defeat the respirator’s purpose, as does facial hair.
Each respirator of this type is given an approval printed on the respirator. This number can be looked up on the internet. Of course, that doesn’t prevent bogus attempts like printing N95 on the surface, but if the full approval number is printed on the respirator, I would think the legitimate company given the approval would be policing fraudulent attempts.
Joseph Slattery, Omaha
Former OSHA compliance officer
Great show
Last month, I went to see my granddaughter Grace in a show choir competition. If you want a little uplift, attend one of these high school events. These kids put on a great show. They are so talented and energetic with their singing and dancing. It is like a Broadway show! Great to see something positive. The kids must spend so much time preparing. Thank you so much for a great day.
Darlene Cisar, La Vista
Gubernatorial candidates
Regarding comments in Pulse letters by Helen Jordon (“Pillen ad”) and Rebecca Shuster (“Pillen campaign”), they may not know it, but these two are my new best friends. Pillen says he wants to Make America Great; he left off — Again. I am sure both Pillen and Herbster will do whatever it takes to make Nebraska Great, that is whatever Trump tells them to say and do.
Cassie Collins, Omaha
Heaven on earth
To break the grip of winter, on a 10-degree day, my husband and I decided on a goofy trip into Omaha’s Oak View Mall for a Chicago Dog 42 — which was great. Next to that eatery was Rello’s Creamery, so we splurged on a chocolate malt — and it was the best malt in the Midwest. But, what made this trip so memorable was the father-son team at Rellos Creamery. That young adult, Miquel, had such a kind countenance to visit with us. There was a quiet pride in their business. It was heartwarming. While we visited, the father created this masterpiece malt and smiled as we “oohed” and “ahhed” at such an artistic creation. God bless this family and may they prosper. We drove home and I contemplated what a pleasant memory we’d just experienced. It was a little bit of heaven on earth.
Nancy Schroeder, Blair
Abortion response
In response to Darryl Brown, Jr.’s Midlands Voices “On Abortion, Faith Calls Us To See Nuance; Not One Size Fits All”: As a pro-life Nebraskan and as a person of faith, I concur that many believers have failed in helping women, especially around times of pregnancy or that we have failed to help post abortive women find the healing they need. As a Christian, I marched this year against abortion, and the pain caused by abortion is also what prompts me to work full time as a pro-life activist. That’s also why I want to share the resources out there I believe we as people of faith should be working to promote. Our faith calls us to action, which is why it’s even more disappointing we aren’t aware of the real pregnancy resources here in Omaha. At Students for Life, we launched one resource, standingwithyou.org, to help find women the pregnancy resources they need. As people of faith, we should focus more on actions that actively help other people, instead of choosing the “nuanced” approach.
Jaylem Durousseau, Omaha
History columns
As a daily reader of the World-Herald, I have read all of Stu Pospisil’s historical articles on early Omaha and the surrounding area, including the most recent one regarding Irvington. I find his articles to be not only quite interesting, but a real asset to people like me who enjoy knowing more about history, particularly as it pertains to Omaha and its environs. I give a special thanks to Stu for doing this and I hope that he will receive some writing recognition from his profession for expanding himself out into a wider range of reporting.
Bruce McCoy, Omaha
Mandate questions
A few more questions regarding the extension of Omaha’s mask mandate:
1. Is there any concrete evidence that can be presented that the mandate was directly responsible for the decrease in cases?
2. How many COVID patients in Omaha area hospitals are from areas outside of the Omaha mandate’s reach?
3. If, and when, this is finally “allowed” to expire, will there be set criteria and designated authority for re-enacting it?
4. What is the explanation on why cases are dropping proportionally to Omaha’s in areas that are not covered by mask mandates?
5. How many more times will we allow the goalposts to be moved?
It seems to me all of these questions should have been answered before “casually” extending this directive that is poorly adhered to.
Brian Leimbach, Omaha
Water thoughts
After reading “A canal, a century-old compact between Nebraska and Colorado, and a sea of unknowns” about a proposed water diversion project on the South Platte river in Nebraska near the Colorado border, I learned that Colorado and Nebraska engineering officials already have a good working relationship. It’s not fully clear, but it certainly seems possible that a good dose of good old negotiation and arbitration could solve this water supply problem, hopefully without the canal being built. Cubic feet flow numbers are disputed, but further study could peg that more accurately. We should understand the flow problem more precisely before we even consider acting. I wonder if Gov. Ricketts is getting overly protective considering the actual risk of the supply situation.
Let’s have further flow studies and then negotiate an agreement. Hopefully the canal and reservoir will not be necessary, saving the taxpayer $500,000,000, and maybe more. That’s no small change! Taxes are way too high as it is!
Jerry Pascale, Omaha
Corporate regulations
I found Weysan Dun’s op ed piece “We must treasure our press freedoms and be open to a range of views” on the need for a vibrant press to be very thought-provoking. He provided the example of China shuttering news organizations that disagreed with their party line. He went on to express concern that Alden Global Capital was buying newspaper publishers then gutting them to pocket the assets; which ultimately leads to the closure of those institutions.
He focused primarily on the importance of the press to a functioning democracy. What struck me were the similarities between a totalitarian regime and the kind of greed-based, unregulated capitalism practiced by Alden and its ilk. Both result in more power to the organization (the party or the corporation) at a high cost to public well-being.
As a dyed-in-the-wool capitalist, I understand when businesses say they are over-regulated, and agree. But one place where there is not enough regulation is large corporations (i.e. employers) monetizing (i.e. pocketing) their asset bases which leads to those companies’ demise. We as a country have allowed corporate executive incentives to skew toward destroying companies instead of building stronger ones. This needs to be reversed.
Bill Holloran, South Bend, Neb.
