The Public Pulse: Mask information; Show choir is uplifting; Gubernatorial candidates

Heaven on earth

To break the grip of winter, on a 10-degree day, my husband and I decided on a goofy trip into Omaha’s Oak View Mall for a Chicago Dog 42 — which was great. Next to that eatery was Rello’s Creamery, so we splurged on a chocolate malt — and it was the best malt in the Midwest. But, what made this trip so memorable was the father-son team at Rellos Creamery. That young adult, Miquel, had such a kind countenance to visit with us. There was a quiet pride in their business. It was heartwarming. While we visited, the father created this masterpiece malt and smiled as we “oohed” and “ahhed” at such an artistic creation. God bless this family and may they prosper. We drove home and I contemplated what a pleasant memory we’d just experienced. It was a little bit of heaven on earth.

Abortion response

In response to Darryl Brown, Jr.’s Midlands Voices “On Abortion, Faith Calls Us To See Nuance; Not One Size Fits All”: As a pro-life Nebraskan and as a person of faith, I concur that many believers have failed in helping women, especially around times of pregnancy or that we have failed to help post abortive women find the healing they need. As a Christian, I marched this year against abortion, and the pain caused by abortion is also what prompts me to work full time as a pro-life activist. That’s also why I want to share the resources out there I believe we as people of faith should be working to promote. Our faith calls us to action, which is why it’s even more disappointing we aren’t aware of the real pregnancy resources here in Omaha. At Students for Life, we launched one resource, standingwithyou.org, to help find women the pregnancy resources they need. As people of faith, we should focus more on actions that actively help other people, instead of choosing the “nuanced” approach.