The Public Pulse: Mask mandate and responsibility; Social Security tax facts; COVID relief funds

The general good

I agree with NU Regent Jim Pillen (Jan. 6) that wearing a mask is a personal choice and that national mandates are overreach. Republicans believe community decisions are best made locally, as close to the citizenry as possible. Equally, the state has no right to prohibit mask wearing when mandated by a local school board, a county court or the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Mr. Pillen should not be in a position of authority where he can mandate the will of a few to threaten the rights to well being of the many. That’s a characteristic of autocracy. Democracy is founded on mutual cooperation and responsibility to support and defend one another in pursuit of the “general good." Depriving the majority of safe access to education by catering to a few is fundamentally un-democratic. Rather, we should assure remote access to the mask-phobic so they may choose to remain home unencumbered. As Republicans, we have the responsibility to defend the rights of the community over the wills of the privileged.