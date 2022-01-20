The Public Pulse: Mask mandate and responsibility; Social Security tax facts; COVID relief funds

The general good
I agree with NU Regent Jim Pillen (Jan. 6) that wearing a mask is a personal choice and that national mandates are overreach. Republicans believe community decisions are best made locally, as close to the citizenry as possible. Equally, the state has no right to prohibit mask wearing when mandated by a local school board, a county court or the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Mr. Pillen should not be in a position of authority where he can mandate the will of a few to threaten the rights to well being of the many. That’s a characteristic of autocracy. Democracy is founded on mutual cooperation and responsibility to support and defend one another in pursuit of the “general good." Depriving the majority of safe access to education by catering to a few is fundamentally un-democratic. Rather, we should assure remote access to the mask-phobic so they may choose to remain home unencumbered. As Republicans, we have the responsibility to defend the rights of the community over the wills of the privileged.
George Douglas, Omaha
Social Security
Governor Pete Ricketts and State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn are proposing a measure to phase out Social Security taxing by 2030. This could be done at an even faster speed. Consider this, Nebraska is one of only 12 states that taxes Social Security. Alaska and New Hampshire are the only states with no state income, sales or Social Security taxes. Nine states have no state income tax. Those being: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. Nebraska is one of the least tax-friendly states in our nation for retirees. It has steep income and property taxes and Social Security taxes. Is it any wonder that young folks and retirees are moving out of Nebraska to other states to live "The Good Life."
Robert Christensen, Omaha
COVID relief
I saw that Douglas County has $55 Million in COVID relief funds and they say they have committed $5 million to health care. But, what about the other $50 million? Where is that money going? It should be going to testing. It's the county's responsibility to protect its citizens, so let's get to doing the jobs you are being paid to do by the taxpayers and stop blaming the state for the long testing lines.
John Wright, Omaha
Touching story
Three cheers for Dan Hedrick (Pulse, Jan. 8). The story of his daughter touched me and I am in total agreement with him that we “need to get rid of the descriptors and let’s just be Americans.”
Paul Parkert, Fremont
County diversity
The Omaha World Herald on Jan. 6, reported the annual salary of Douglas County's new diversity officer is $92,000. Who in their right mind would approve of such an idea? This will be spending taxpayer’s money, most of which is derived from the owners of homes and businesses. These are the people who are already strapped with increased property evaluations and taxes. This is Douglas County and Omaha, Nebraska — communities of diverse and good people. These program types are fostered by the likes of fringe do-gooders and community meddlers. Recognize this misguided program, gift this nice person pay for 90 days, and close this program immediately.
Allen Thomsen, Omaha
Prison system
I am not happy that Nebraska is No. 1 in the nation for incarceration (Jan. 9). Thanks to the OWH for an in-depth article about Nebraska's punitive prison system and the continued attempts by some to make it more rehabilitative than punitive. May Nebraska become No. 1 in rehabilitative measures for the prison system. Nebraska does not need to invest more money in a larger prison. It needs to invest more money and personnel in rehabilitation resources. The current system is broken. Fix it with better solutions.
Sr. Claudette Schiratti, RSM, Omaha
Capitol attack
Questions to Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith: Where were you on Jan. 6, 2021, as the Capitol was under attack? Did you greet the mob carrying flags of the defeated former president or did you run for safety to an unknown location while the Capitol police fought to protect you from harm? Where were you on Jan. 6, 2022, when the Congress paid homage to those who lost their lives by providing you with protection on Jan. 6, 2021? I thought you were the party of law and order, blue lives matter? How sad that you represent the state of Nebraska. Who do you represent?
Dale Brickell, Fremont
Public Pulse January 2022
