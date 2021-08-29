The Public Pulse: Mask mandates are good policy; Omaha is a first-rate city

Shortly after President Biden took office, I wrote to him asking how he could justify his support for abortion rights as a fellow Catholic, and one who regularly attends mass. Although I didn’t expect a reply, I eventually got one that affirmed his pro-abortion stance and stated, “I strongly support the right of all Americans to make their own health decisions.”

I can only wonder if he sees the hypocrisy in that statement as, at the same time, he mandates the COVID vaccine for federal workers and strongly encourages other employers to follow suit.

While individual choice is an important consideration in health care decisions, it is not an absolute. No one should have the right to end the life of another innocent human being, nor should one decline a vaccine when doing so puts others’ lives at risk unless the vaccine poses a greater, direct threat to the one’s health.

The expression of one’s personal freedom should always be balanced with a loving concern for the rights and freedom of others.

Robert Thornhill, Papillion

